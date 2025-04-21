JD Vance joins world tributes to Pope Francis after Easter Sunday meeting

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Public figures across the world have paid tribute to Pope Francis following his death, including US vice president JD Vance who met the “obviously very ill” pontiff on Sunday.

Mr Vance met Pope Francis in Rome on Easter Sunday, just hours before the pontiff’s death aged 88.

Months after Francis criticised President Donald Trump’s administration over their plans to deport migrants en masse, Pope Francis offered Mr Vance three chocolate Easter eggs for his three young children in Sunday’s brief meeting.

“I just learned of the passing of Pope Francis,” Mr Vance posted to X.

“My heart goes out to the millions of Christians all over the world who loved him.

“I was happy to see him yesterday, though he was obviously very ill.”

Mr Vance said he will “always remember” the pontiff for a “beautiful” homily he gave after the outbreak of Covid-19 in which Pope Francis called for listeners to “embrace hope”.

French President Emmanuel Macron said Pope Francis wanted to “unite people with one another and with nature” as he shared a tribute to “a grieving world”.

“From Buenos Aires to Rome, Pope Francis wanted the Church to bring joy and hope to the poorest,” Mr Macron said on X.

“To unite people with one another and with nature.

“May this hope be reborn endlessly beyond him.”

Fondly recalling meetings with the pontiff, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modhi said he was “deeply pained” by the death.

“Pope Francis will always be remembered as a beacon of compassion, humility and spiritual courage by millions across the world,” he said in a statement posted to X.

“From a young age, he devoted himself towards realising the ideals of Lord Christ. He diligently served the poor and downtrodden.

“For those who were suffering, he ignited a spirit of hope.”

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky shared a photograph from a 2023 meeting he had with Francis in which the pontiff told him he is “praying for peace” after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

“He knew how to give hope, ease suffering through prayer, and foster unity,” Mr Zelensky said in his statement.

“He prayed for peace in Ukraine and for Ukrainians.

“We grieve together with Catholics and all Christians who looked to Pope Francis for spiritual support.”

US actress and comedian Whoopi Goldberg said Francis had a “love of humanity and laughter”.

Goldberg met the Pope twice in 12 months, first in 2023 and then as one of a group of 100 of the world’s most famous comedians who congregated at an event organised by the Vatican in Rome in 2024.

The meeting of comics was organised by the Vatican, with Pope Francis stating at the event that comedians have the “power to spread serenity and smiles”.

“You unite people because laughter is contagious,” he told the congregation.

Goldberg said in a post to Instagram: “He was the closest in a long time that seemed to remember that Christ’s love enveloped believer and none believer.

“He felt more like Pope John the 23rd who made belief real.

“Sail on Pope Frances with your love of humanity (and) laughter.”