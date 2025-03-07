Lionesses ‘devastated’ at death of young footballer, 10, hit by car on sports pitch

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Lionesses have paid tribute after a young footballer died when a car ploughed through the training pitch where she was trying to realise her dreams of playing for Manchester United.

Poppy Atkinson, 10, was killed by a car that smashed through a barrier and hit two girls at a football session at Kendal Rugby Union Football Club on Wednesday evening.

In an emotional tribute, Poppy’s family said she idolised England stars Ella Toone and Georgia Stanway, as well as Kobbie Mainoo in the men’s team and Argentine Lionel Messi.

Stanway, who is also from Cumbria, posted a tribute to Poppy on X, writing: “Devastating. Sending all my love and condolences to the family and all affected.”

open image in gallery Poppy’s idol Georgia Stanway expressed her devastation ( PA Wire )

The Bayern Munich player added: “The football world will miss you Poppy. You will always play a special role.”

Leah Williamson, captain of the Lionesses, posted on Instagram: “Such tragic, tragic news! My thoughts are with family, friends and teammates. I can't begin to imagine your loss. RIP Poppy.”

A second child, an eight-year-old girl also from Kendal, was taken to hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

Cumbria Constabulary said there is no indication to suggest that this collision was a deliberate act.

A 40-year-old man from Lancaster arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving has been released from custody. He remains under investigation.

open image in gallery Poppy was sister to 7-year-old Edward who “worshipped the ground Poppy walked on, he only ever wanted to be like her” ( Cumbria Constabulary )

Paying tribute to her, Poppy’s family said: “Poppy was the focal point of our lives, everything for us revolved around Poppy’s love for football. Poppy touched so many lives, it was easy to see why, her energy, character, spirit and passion for football was infectious and touched huge numbers of people.”

They added: “The hole in our lives and so many around us that Poppy leaves is enormous, we will never be whole again. This world has lost a spirit like no other, she was a force of nature. She was so special, she was too good for this world.”

An emotional video from March 2024 has since resurfaced on Instagram, showing one of her coaches urging a disappointed-looking Poppy not to be afraid to make mistakes on the pitch.

open image in gallery The aftermath of the crash shows a gap in the protective fence the black BMW smashed through ( PA Video/PA Wire )

In the viral clip Poppy, seemingly inspired by his speech, points to the back of her Lionel Messi strip and the coach said: “Even Messi does it. The more comfortable you are making mistakes, the better player you’re going to be.”

Her beloved Manchester United also put out a statement responding to the tragedy: "On behalf of Ella, Kobbie and everyone at Manchester United, we send our heartfelt condolences to Poppy's family and friends for their devastating loss. Rest in peace Poppy."

Poppy played for Kendal United's under 12 girls’ team, and the club described her as "our much-loved player".

"Poppy's love for football shone through to all who met her and she was an inspiration to her teammates," a spokesperson said.

Anyone who directly witnessed the collision is asked to contact police by reporting online through this form, quoting incident number 195 of 5 March, or to call 101.