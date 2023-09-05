Furious inquiry chair hits out at Post Office accused of trying to hide ‘n-word’

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The chair of an inquiry into the Post Office scandal has hit out at accusations of attempts to conceal documents using the “n-word”, originally revealed by The Independent.

Inquiry chair Sir Wyn Williams accused the Post Office of “grossly unsatisfactory” and “significant” failings to disclose important and necessary documents, after this newspaper uncovered the use of the n-word in a string of official documents since the beginning of July.

Speaking to the BBC on Tuesday, journalist Nick Wallis, one of the UK’s leading experts on the Post Office scandal, said concerns mounted to the point that Sir Williams has threatened criminal sanctions in the future if it turns out that the Post Office is deliberately withholding documents.

Currently, the lack of disclosure of thousands of potentially relevant documents stems from “ineptitude” at a minimum, Mr Wallis said, adding: “You do have to worry about the competence of the people running the Post Office given the litany of failings that have been exposed under the new chief executive’s watch.”

The ongoing inquiry investigating the wrongful prosecution of more than 700 subpostmasters and subpostmistresses (SPMs) for theft, fraud and false accounting was halted to allow for a hearing this week, which is looking into the Post Office’s disclosure failures after the documents using racist language were uncovered by The Independent.

Meanwhile, after we reported that the Metropolitan Police used the word “N*****d” widely, Mr Wallis said the force has refused to respond to his request for the date when they stopped using the term. Consequently, he said the Information Commissioner has now ordered the Met to hand it over.

The first report by this newspaper revealed that the DWP had used the n-word in guidance documents for doctors.

Campaigning hard on the issue, The Independent highlighted that the term had also featured in Met Office documents and even the royal family was dragged into the row when the offensive slur appeared in the Royal Collection.

A startling development came when The Independent revealed that the n-word was used in two separate asylum tribunal decisions, referring to the applicants’ ethnicity as “N*****d”.

In August, the Cabinet Office finally announced a crackdown with minister Jeremy Quin writing to all permanent secretaries warning that racist language would not be tolerated.

No 10 crackdown on racism after The Independent’s revelations

A Tory cabinet minister issued a warning to all Whitehall departments that racism will not be tolerated after The Independent revealed the use of the n-word in a slew of government documents.

The word “N*****d” and other slurs were uncovered in Department for Work and Pension (DWP) guidance, immigration tribunal decisions, and on the Foreign Office and the government’s websites – sparking outrage from MPs and campaigners.

In a direct response to The Independent’s investigation, Cabinet Office minister Jeremy Quin is now writing to the permanent secretaries in all government departments to remind them “we do not tolerate racist, homophobic, sexist or any similarly unacceptable language”.

The minister is ordering civil service chiefs to remind staff of government guidance when discussing ethnicity – telling them to make sure that it is easily accessible to all staff and associated organisations.

The news of government action came in response to a letter by Labour MP Kim Johnson, who said the use of racist language in official documents was “utterly outrageous” and demanded a review.

Ms Johnson said the warning was “certainly welcome given the revelations of the use of racist language in government documents due to the diligent work done by The Independent’s journalists”.