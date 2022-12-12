Strikes news - live: ‘Biggest wages drop since 1977’ as workers ‘pushed to breaking point’
Wide-ranging industrial action impacting health and transport will kick-off in the UK this week
This year has been the worst for real wage growth for nearly half a century, a new study has suggested, as the UK braces for a wave of strikes.
The TUC said after the cost of living had been taken into account, wages have fallen by 3 per cent, the biggest drop since 1977 and the second worst on record since 1945.
Meanwhile, the government was expected to hold an emergency Cobra meeting today over walkouts planned over the coming weeks.
Royal Mail staff, nurses, paramedics, rail employees and Border Force officials are all planning strikes before Christmas over jobs, pay and conditions.
Military personnel and civil servants are being trained in case they are required to be drafted in at ports and airports, as border staff prepare to strike for eight days from 23 December to New Year’s Eve.
BREAKING: Downing Street warns of ‘significant’ disruption from strikes, as ministers refuse to budge on pay
Meeting of emergency Cobra committee to discuss deployment of troops as strike cover
Economy rebound ‘false dawn'
Suren Thiru from the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales said October’s rebound was a “false dawn for the economy“.
The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said gross domestic product (GDP) grew by a better-than-expected 0.5% between September and October
The group’s economic director said: “The positive start to the fourth quarter may not prevent recession with the growing squeeze on incomes likely to drive falls in GDP in November and December, despite a possible boost to consumer activity from the World Cup.
“A half-point interest rate rise on Thursday is expected. However, tightening monetary policy too aggressively could risk worsening the financial outlook for firms and households, and extend the looming downturn.”
PA
All the strikes planned before Christmas
But it’s not just transport workers going on strike. Nurses, postal workers and civil servants are also planning industrial action.
Here is a list of all the strikes planned in the run-up to Christmas:
Worst year for wages since 1977, says TUC
A study suggests 2022 has been the worst year for real wage growth for nearly half a century.
The TUC said after the cost of living is been taken into account, wages have fallen by 3 per cent, the biggest drop since 1977 and the second worst on record since 1945.
The study indicates nurses’ real pay fell by £1,800 over the last year, paramedics’ by £2,400 and midwives’ by £2,400.
The cuts come after a decade of pay “suppression” in the public sector, said the TUC, which estimates nurses are earning £5,000 a year less in real terms than they were in 2010, rising to over £6,000 for midwives and paramedics.
Workers have been “brutally exposed” as the cost of living has soared this year, the TUC said, adding that the current wave of industrial action is the result of workers “being pushed to breaking point” by years of pay austerity.
How will travel be affected by strikes?
Travellers face major disruption over the coming days due to industrial action.
Here is a look at how different modes of transport will be affected by strikes.
Trains
Thousands of members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) are going on strike.
Workers at Network Rail and train companies will walk out on Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday. Services on those days will start later and finish much earlier than usual, with trains running between 7.30am and 6.30pm.
Many parts of Britain will have no trains, including most of Scotland and Wales.
RMT workers at Network Rail will also strike from 6pm on Christmas Eve until 6am on 27 December.
It is likely that passengers travelling on Christmas Eve will be urged to complete their journeys by the time that industrial action begins.
Roads
Members of the Public and Commercial Services union (PCS) at National Highways in operational roles on roads and in control centres will take part in a series of staggered strikes from Friday to 7 January.
National Highways, which is responsible for managing England’s motorways and major A-roads, does not expect the strikes to have a significant impact on traffic as only around 8% of its frontline workforce are PCS members.
But many of its routes already suffer from severe congestion during the Christmas getaway.
Flights
Strikes by Border Force workers from 23 December are likely to cause disruption to passengers.
PCS members at Heathrow, Gatwick, Manchester, Birmingham, Cardiff and Glasgow airports will walk out.
Extensive passport checks are only carried out on arrival but long queues could see passengers held on planes after they land, causing delays to departures.
Airlines have been urged by Border Force to cancel up to 30 per cent of flights on strike days to prevent chaos at airports.
But easyJet said it intends to run its full schedule as “we want to take our customers on their planned trips at this important time of year”.
Sea ports
The only sea port affected by the Border Force strikes is Newhaven, East Sussex, from where ferry services operate to and from Dieppe, France.
A walkout in Kent affecting the Port of Dover and Eurotunnel would likely cause severe disruption.
Eurostar
Eurostar will run a revised timetable between Tuesday and Saturday due to the reduction in running hours on rail lines caused by the RMT strikes at Network Rail.
The operator is not affected by the Border Force walkout, and does not anticipate its services will be affected when RMT members employed as security staff by private contractor Mitie at London St Pancras International go on strike over the next fortnight.
Impact of December strikes
Protests against salary stagnation and working conditions happening almost every day this month, threatening widespread disruption across Britain as Christmas approaches
Joe Sommerlad takes a look at what we can expect from them:
UK economy ‘on its knees’, Lib Dems say
The Liberal Democrats’ Treasury spokesperson Sarah Olney said the British economy “is on its knees after months of chaos and botched budgets” – blaming Toy chancellors who “have failed to deliver meaningful growth or bring down prices”.
She added: “The way out of this economic mess is to help Brits with this cost-of-living crisis and get people back to work by dealing with the NHS backlog.”
Northern Ireland health trusts says strikes will ‘inevitably’ impact services
In a joint statement, the chief executives of Northern Ireland’s heath trusts acknowledged the region’s health and social care system was facing a “prolonged period of industrial action”.
“Inevitably there will be an impact on services,” they said.
“However, we have contingency plans in place and are working closely with the trade unions to protect our critical services and to mitigate disruption, as far as possible.”
Starmer accused government of ‘profound lack of leadership’ over strikes
Sir Keir Starmer accused the government of showing a “profound lack of leadership” over the strikes but acknowledged the pay demand by nurses was “probably more than can be afforded”.
The Labour leader told LBC Radio: “Nobody wants to see these strikes go ahead, including those who are going on strike.
“If you think about the nurses, the last thing they want to do is to go on strike, and they haven’t been on strike ever before.”
He also said it was “bizarre” that ministers would not negotiate with nurses on pay in a last-ditch effort to call off the strike.
PA
Economic situation ‘likely to get worse before it gets better’ - Hunt
Jeremy Hunt said the economic situation is “likely to get worse before it gets better” and said the wave of strikes would make it more difficult.
He told Sky News the government needs to “stay the course” and carry out its measures aimed at reducing inflation.
Watch here:
