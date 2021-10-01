Parents welcome Natasha’s law for improved food labelling after Pret allergy death

The parents of the 15-year-old girl who died from an allergic reaction to a Pret a Manger baguette say their daughter would be “proud” of the creation of a new allergy law in her name.

Natasha Ednan-Laperouse died in July 2016, after eating a Pret a Manger artichoke, olive and tapenade baguette containing sesame seeds, to which she was severely allergic. They were not listed as an ingredient.

In response, Natasha’s Law, which comes into force across the UK on Friday, requires all food retailers to display full ingredient and allergen labelling on every food item made on the premises and pre-packed for direct sale – including sandwiches, cakes and salads.

Natasha’s father, Nadim Ednan-Laperouse, said: “Natasha’s Law is vital to protect the two to three million people in the UK living with food allergies from life-threatening allergic reactions.

“It is about saving lives and marks a major milestone in our campaign to support people in this country with food allergies.

“This change in the law brings greater transparency about the foods people are buying and eating; it will give people with food allergies confidence when they are buying pre-packaged food for direct sale such as sandwiches and salads. Everyone should be able to consume food safely.”

Natasha ate the baguette before boarding a flight at Heathrow airport to Nice with her father and best friend, suffering a severe allergic reaction within minutes of taking off.

Natasha was 15 when she died (PA)

Despite her father administering two EpiPens containing potentially life-saving adrenaline, they did not work.

She died later that day in a French hospital following a series of cardiac arrests on the flight.

“Natasha was always extremely careful to check the food labels and until that terrible day in 2016 hadn’t had a severe allergic reaction for over nine years,” said her mother, Tanya Ednan-Laperouse.

“Nothing can bring Natasha back, and we have to live with that reality every day, but we know in our hearts that Natasha would be very proud that a new law in her name will help to protect others.

“Natasha was a very public-spirited young woman – she wanted to make a difference – so this feels like a fitting tribute to her.”

Natasha’s parents, who set up the Natasha Allergy Research Foundation, campaigned for the change in the law after a food-labelling loophole that left Natasha unaware that the baguette she ate contained hidden sesame seeds.

At the inquest into her death in 2018, the coroner concluded that Natasha would not have eaten the baguette if the seeds had been mentioned on the label.

Food Standards Agency chief executive Emily Miles said: “If these changes drive down the number of hospital admissions caused by food allergies, which have seen a threefold increase over the last 20 years, and prevent further tragic deaths such as Natasha’s, that can only be a positive thing.

“I understand how difficult the past 18 months have been for food businesses, and I am grateful for the effort that so many have made to prepare for the changes and enable people to make safe decisions about the food they eat.”