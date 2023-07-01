✕ Close Adam Lambert set to headline Pride In London 2023

More than one million people are expected at Saturday’s Pride in London parade, which will see about 600 LGBT+ groups take part.

It will mark 51 years since the first march for LGBT+ rights in the capital, in 1972.

This year, the parade begins at 12pm and runs from Hyde Park Corner, through Piccadilly Circus, down Haymarket and along Pall Mall to Trafalgar Square, culminating at Whitehall Place. Crowds are invited to watch from any of the designated public spaces along the route.

This year, The Independent is proud to be the exclusive media partner of Pride in London and will be taking part in the parade, which is led by mayor Sadiq Khan.

Rita Ora and Adam Lambert will be among those performing at the main stage on Trafalgar Square.

A detailed map of the parade route and key locations can be found here.