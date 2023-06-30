Pride in London – live: Parade route, times and map as one million expected
This year’s theme is ‘Never March Alone’ in support of trans and non-binary allyship
More than one million people are expected at Saturday’s Pride in London parade, which will see about 600 LGBT+ groups take part.
It will mark 51 years since the first march for LGBT+ rights in the capital, in 1972.
This year, the parade begins at 12pm and runs from Hyde Park Corner, through Piccadilly Circus, down Haymarket and along Pall Mall to Trafalgar Square, culminating at Whitehall Place. Crowds are invited to watch from any of the designated public spaces along the route.
This year, The Independent is proud to be the exclusive media partner of Pride in London and will be taking part in the parade, which is led by mayor Sadiq Khan.
Rita Ora and Adam Lambert will be among those performing at the main stage on Trafalgar Square.
A detailed map of the parade route and key locations can be found here.
Parade route and where to watch
Take a look at this interactive map for this year’s parade route, which is shown in purple. Attendees wanting to watch the parade have been asked to use any of the designated public spaces along the route.
Pride in London 2023: Parade route and where to watch
Event set to be bigger than ever, organisers say
‘An act of protest’
For many in the LGBT+ community, 2023 has felt like a big step backwards for the rights. Emma Henderson speaks to some those marching at Pride in London to find out why this year’s event is more important than ever.
‘An act of protest’: Pride marchers on why support is needed once more
Following on from last year’s 50th anniversary of Pride and its celebrations , 2023 feels like it’s been a big step backwards for the rights of the LGBT+ community. Emma Henderson speaks to some those marching to find out why this year’s event is more important than ever
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies