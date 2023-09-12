Schools in lockdown in the north west as police probe ‘malicious emails’

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Police have launched an investigation after malicious emails were sent to a number of schools in the north-west.

Chester Constabulary (CC) and Great Manchester Police (GMP) both received reports of “malicious communications” sent to schools in Chester, Ellesmere Port and the city of Manchester.

Lache Primary School, in Chester, has told parents on its Facebook group that the school is in lockdown and parents are unable to pick up their children after receiving an “unpleasant email”.

In a statement, the school said: “We are aware that parents have arrived outside school.

“To repeat, we cannot let any children out or any parents in. As we have stated this is a precautionary measure following an unpleasant email that has been sent to a number of schools in Cheshire, Liverpool and Manchester.

“There is not a threat on site. We have locked down the school to ensure that everyone is safe. Which they are.

“The police are dealing with the situation and are very happy with the measures that we have in place.”

Has your school been impacted? Email: joe.middleton@independent.co.uk

Blacon High School, also in Chester, confirmed on its Facebook page that it is not currently in lockdown.

In a statement, it added: “However, we have taken precautions and put in place some additional measures to ensure that all students and staff remain safe in school. I will update you with any further information as it becomes available.”

Manchester High School for Girls, Manchester Grammar and Withington Girls School are also in lockdown, as reported by the Manchester Evening News.

Police were notified of the email on Tuesday morning. The content of the communication made threats to pupils and staff, Cheshire Constabulary added.

Both forces have now launched an investigation and officers have been visiting schools to provide reassurance. It is not currently clear how many other schools have been sent the email or the exact contents of the communication.

The threats come just a day after schools in Hull were put in lockdown after emails that contained a “threat to child safety”.

Detective Chief Inspector Justin Hancock of Chester Constabulary said: “We would like to reassure parents that this is believed to be malicious and we are doing everything we can to locate the person responsible for these emails.”

Chief Inspector Chris Boyd of GMP’s City of Manchester Division, said: “We take reports of this nature very seriously and whilst we have not advised any schools to close, our officers will nevertheless be stepping up their high-visibility presence around schools at the end of the day today to provide reassurance to them and the wider public.”