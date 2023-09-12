School lockdowns live – Primaries in Manchester and Cheshire on alert after email threats to pupils and staff
Malicious emails were sent to a number of schools in the north-west on Tuesday morning
Police have launched an investigation after malicious emails were sent to a number of schools in the north-west in what is now believed to be a “malicious hoax.”
Primary schools in Manchester, Cheshire and Liverpool have been placed on lockdown following the threats sent on Tuesday morning, with police officers in attendance to “provide reassurance” to staff.
Lache Primary School in Chester told parents in a statement that, having safely continued with learning whilst officers probed the threats, it is now “happy to release the children but this will need to be in a staggered and controlled way.”
Both Cheshire Police and Greater Manchester Police are investigating, with GMP remarking that it will be providing “assurance” to both schools and the wider public.
Chief Inspector Chris Boyd of GMP’s City of Manchester Division, said: "We take reports of this nature very seriously and whilst we have not advised any schools to close, our officers will nevertheless be stepping up their high-visibility presence around schools at the end of the day today to provide reassurance to them and the wider public."
Have you been affected by this story? If so email joe.middleton@independent.co.uk
Blacon High School confirms it is not currently in lockdown
Blacon High School, also in Chester, confirmed on its Facebook page that it is not currently in lockdown.
In a statement, it added: “However, we have taken precautions and put in place some additional measures to ensure that all students and staff remain safe in school. I will update you with any further information as it becomes available.”
School in Ellesmere Port, Cheshire confirms it has not received any malicious messages
A school in Ellesmere Port, Cheshire has confirmed to parents and guardians that it has not received any malicious messages.
“We would like to put your minds at ease, to inform you that we have NOT received any malicious texts or emails here at Sutton Green”, a Facebook post from Sutton Green Primary School read.
“We are aware as you are from local reports, that there is a school affected in Chester but at present we have no further information.”
Children able to be collected after 4.30pm, Manchester High School for Girls headmistress confirms
In an email to parents and guardians of students at Manchester High School for Girls, headmistress Helen Joys has confirmed that children may be collected after 4.30pm.
“We wanted to let you know that, alongside many other schools in the area, we have received a threat to the school. We do not know whether this threat is credible but I am treating it as such until I receive information from the police to the contrary”, an email from the headmistress read, Manchester Evening News reports.
“As a result, we have kept pupils inside the school buildings throughout the day and we have been visited by the police who have advised us that they will keep in touch to update us about the ongoing nature of this potential threat.
“I am in close contact with the heads of both Withington Girls’ School and the Manchester Grammar School. Our priority is, always, the safety of our students and staff and there will be police, our own security presence and school staff on site to supervise pupils as they leave school.
“We would be grateful if you could keep your plans regarding the collection of your child as normal. If you do want to collect your child after school, we would be grateful if you could do so after 4.30pm when the majority of our pupils are off the school site and Grangethorpe Road will be less busy.”
Mapped: Which schools have been impacted?
Police have launched an investigation after malicious emails were sent to a number of schools in the north-west in what is now believed to be a “malicious hoax.”
Schools in Manchester, Cheshire and Liverpool have been placed on lockdown following the threats sent on Tuesday morning, with police officers in attendance to “provide reassurance” to staff.
Manchester High School for Girls, Manchester Grammar and Withington Girls School also in lockdown
Manchester High School for Girls, Manchester Grammar and Withington Girls School are also in lockdown.
“We do not know if this threat is credible but I am treating it as such until I receive information from police to the contrary”, an email sent to parents at Manchester High School for Girls read, Manchester Evening News reports.
“As a result we have kept pupils inside the school buildings throughout the day and we have been visited by police who have advised us they will keep in touch to update us about the ongoing nature of this potential threat.”
Lache Primary School releases students in ‘staggered, controlled’ way as email believed to be ‘malicious hoax'
Lache Primary School has started to release students in a “staggered” and “controlled way.”
“Working in conjunction with the police, they would like to reassure parents that this is believed to be a malicious hoax.
“Therefore, we are happy to release the children but this will need to be in a staggered and controlled way for everyone’s safety”, Lache Primary School confirmed in a Facebook update.
Not clear how many other schools have received threats
It is not currently clear how many other schools have been sent the email or its exact contents.
Detective Chief Inspector Justin Hancock of CC said: “We would like to reassure parents that this is believed to be malicious and we are doing everything we can to locate the person responsible for these emails.”
Chief Inspector Chris Boyd of GMP’s City of Manchester Division, said: “We take reports of this nature very seriously and whilst we have not advised any schools to close, our officers will nevertheless be stepping up their high-visibility presence around schools at the end of the day today to provide reassurance to them and the wider public.”
High school in Chester confirms it is not currently in lockdown
Blacon High School, also in Chester, confirmed on its Facebook page that it is not currently in lockdown.
In a statement, it added: “However, we have taken precautions and put in place some additional measures to ensure that all students and staff remain safe in school. I will update you with any further information as it becomes available.”
Police were notified of the email on Tuesday morning. The content of the communication made threats to pupils and staff, Cheshire Constabulary added.
Both Cheshire and Greater Manchester Police investigating
Both Cheshire Police and Greater Manchester Police are investigating, with GMP remarking that it will be providing “assurance” to both schools and the wider public.
Chief Inspector Chris Boyd of GMP’s City of Manchester Division, said: ”We take reports of this nature very seriously and whilst we have not advised any schools to close, our officers will nevertheless be stepping up their high-visibility presence around schools at the end of the day today to provide reassurance to them and the wider public.”
Schools on lockdown after email threats to pupils and staff
Police have launched an investigation after malicious emails were sent to a number of schools in the north-west.
Chester Constabulary (CC) and Great Manchester Police (GMP) both received reports of “malicious communications” sent to schools in Chester, Ellesmere Port and the city of Manchester.
Lache Primary School, in Chester, has told parents on its Facebook group that the school is in lockdown and parents are unable to pick up their children after receiving an “unpleasant email”.
In a statement, the school said: “We are aware that parents have arrived outside school.
“To repeat, we cannot let any children out or any parents in. As we have stated this is a precautionary measure following an unpleasant email that has been sent to a number of schools in Cheshire, Liverpool and Manchester.
“There is not a threat on site. We have locked down the school to ensure that everyone is safe. Which they are.
“The police are dealing with the situation and are very happy with the measures that we have in place.”
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies