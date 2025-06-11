Parliamentary schedule for Wednesday June 11

House of Commons:1130 Wales questions1200 Prime Minister’s Questions1230 Statement on Spending Review 20251330 Ten-Minute Rule motion on positioning of letterboxes1340 Sustainable Aviation Fuel Bill (second reading)An adjournment debate on British Coal Staff Superannuation Scheme
Westminster Hall:0930 Impact of the space industry on the economy1100 Sentencing for the theft of tool of trade1430 Child poverty and no recourse to public funds1600 Outdoor education1630 NHS funding in the South West
House of Lords:1430 Oral questions1520 Armed Forces Commissioner Bill – consideration of Commons amendments/reasonsHolocaust Memorial Bill – report stage
Thank you for registering
Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in