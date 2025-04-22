Starmer praises ‘resilience’ of Ukrainians as he makes training visit

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Sir Keir Starmer has said it is “incredibly humbling” to see the work being done by allied nations to train Ukrainian troops.

The Prime Minister also praised the “resilience” of Ukrainians as he visited a military base alongside his New Zealand counterpart, Christopher Luxon, to see the work under Operation Interflex.

More than 54,000 Ukrainians have already received training under the programme.

Sir Keir said: “This is the second time I’ve come to see this training for the front line in Ukraine, and, just as with the first time, I find it incredibly humbling to see the training that is being done here.”

Addressing the other nations taking part in the training, including Australia and New Zealand, he added: “It’s really humbling, it’s incredibly professional. It could not be more important three years into this conflict, and it’s so important in terms of the training that’s being done.”

The Prime Minister also thanked the Ukrainians taking part in the programme and said it is “incredible to see the resilience and inspiration that you have”.

He added: “I think it’s incredible that all of the predictions at the beginning of this conflict were that the aggressor Russia would succeed very quickly, and they didn’t.

“Because of the resilience of the Ukrainians, because you fought back and forth for your country and fought for all of us in fighting for your country.”

As part of Tuesday’s visit, Sir Keir and Mr Luxon are expected to instruct their respective defence ministers to begin work on a new defence partnership between the two nations, replacing the one signed in 2015.

The UK and New Zealand already have long-standing defence links, with both nations belonging to the Five Eyes intelligence-sharing network and the Royal New Zealand Navy providing a frigate, HMNZS Te Kaha, for the UK carrier strike group due to set sail for the Indian Ocean from Portsmouth on Tuesday.

Mr Luxon said it was a “tremendous privilege” to be able to see the training work on his visit to the UK, and described Ukrainians as “heroes”.

Addressing the Ukrainian troops after the Prime Minister, Mr Luxon said: “I want you to know that you are deeply inspirational to us, that we have huge admiration for your bravery, for your courage and for the sacrifice that you make.

“It is incredibly sobering to think that many of you have been to this place to train, you’ve been out to the battlefront, you’ve come back now as leaders to actually do more training, and, in a matter of days, could be back at the front line again, actually fighting for freedom and the defence of your country, in what is an incredibly unjust, illegal and immoral war started by Russia.

“And so I want you to know that you are heroes. President (Volodymyr) Zelensky is a hero, and all Ukrainian citizens are heroes as well in our eyes.”

US President Donald Trump has suggested his drive to find a deal to end the war could produce results within days.

On Sunday, he said “hopefully” Russia and Ukraine “will make a deal this week” and then start to do “big business” with the US.

Asked if Sir Keir shares Mr Trump’s optimism, the Prime Minister’s official spokesman said: “Well, obviously that ball’s in Russia’s court. We’ve repeatedly said that.

“We clearly support President Trump’s attempts to bring peace, Ukraine’s calls for Russia to commit to a full ceasefire.

“The Prime Minister spoke to President Zelensky yesterday and reiterated his ironclad support for Ukraine.”

He added it is time for Russian President Vladimir Putin “to show he’s serious about peace”.