Starmer condemns Israel’s strike on Hamas in Qatar

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Sir Keir Starmer has condemned Israel’s strike on Hamas leaders in Qatar, warning of a further escalation of violence in the Middle East.

It comes a day before the Prime Minister is expected to meet Israeli President Isaac Herzog in the UK.

Sir Keir posted on X: “I condemn Israel’s strikes on Doha, which violate Qatar’s sovereignty and risk further escalation across the region.

“The priority must be an immediate ceasefire, the release of hostages, and a huge surge in aid into Gaza.

“This is the only solution towards long-lasting peace.”

In a phone call with the Emir of Qatar, Sir Keir also “gave his condolences for the death of a Qatari security officer killed in the attack”, according to a Downing Street readout.

Israel’s military on Tuesday said it “conducted a precise strike targeting the senior leadership of the Hamas terrorist organisation”, without mentioning Qatar.

A Hamas official told broadcasters its negotiating delegation was targeted.

The Gulf state has hosted talks between Israel and Hamas in efforts to end the conflict triggered by Hamas’s deadly assault on Israel on October 7 2023.

Sir Keir discussed the attack with Nato Secretary General Mark Rutte during a meeting at Downing Street.

A No 10 spokeswoman said: “The leaders began by discussing the situation in Doha, and the Prime Minister condemned the attack and reiterated the need to avoid further escalation in the region.”

Prime Minister’s official spokesman earlier told reporters: “We’ve been clear that Hamas are a vile terrorist organisation responsible for an abhorrent attack on Israel on October 7, but we do not want to see a further escalation in violence which risks further destabilisation in the region.

“Our overarching priority is to see an end to the horrific suffering in Gaza, starting with an immediate ceasefire, the release of all hostages and a surge in humanitarian aid, leading to… peace for Israelis and Palestinians, peace in the wider region.”

No 10 denied having any prior knowledge of the attack, saying it was “an Israeli-led operation” and “an entirely independent operation”.

Sir Keir’s meeting with Mr Herzog will go ahead, Downing Street confirmed.

The spokesman said: “The Prime Minister will be meeting the Israeli president, where he’ll raise the intolerable situation in Gaza, the action Israel must take to end the horrific suffering we’re witnessing. It cannot go on any longer.”

No 10 underlined Sir Keir’s “revulsion” at the suffering in Gaza, but did not repeat Health Secretary Wes Streeting’s calls for Mr Herzog to answer for alleged war crimes and ethnic cleansing committed by his country.

The Cabinet minister said earlier on Tuesday that Mr Herzog needs to explain how he believes the Israeli government can achieve its aim in Gaza “without genocide”.

The UK Government has stopped short of accusing Israel of genocide, saying it has not concluded that Benjamin Netanyahu’s government is acting with the “intent to destroy, in whole or in part, a national, ethnic, racial or religious group”, the legal definition for the crime.

Mr Streeting told Times Radio: “When the president of the State of Israel comes to London this week, I think he needs to answer the allegations of war crimes, of ethnic cleansing and of genocide that are being levelled at the government of Israel.

“I think he needs to explain how, when we have seen so much evidence of the atrocities being perpetrated by the Israeli army, how he can possibly claim that the IDF (Israel Defence Forces) is the most moral army in the world.

“I think he should explain that, if it is not the intent of the government of Israel to perpetrate genocide or ethnic cleansing, how on earth does he think his Israeli government is going to achieve its stated aim of clearing Palestinians out of Gaza without the war crimes, without ethnic cleansing, or even without genocide?”

The Health Secretary said he had spoken last week to British doctors who had worked in Gaza and they “provided me with the most harrowing eyewitness testimony, one saying for weeks no food was allowed into Gaza, not even for babies”.

Adding that the Hamas attacks on Israel in October 2023 were “barbaric”, “immoral” and “inhumane”, he said: “Not a single one of those atrocities and injustices committed on October 7 can possibly be answered with a level of civilian, innocent loss and suffering that we’re seeing in Gaza, or indeed Israeli settler terrorism being perpetrated in the West Bank.”

A letter from then-foreign secretary David Lammy published by the Commons International Development Committee set out the Government’s position on whether Israel had committed genocide.

“The high civilian casualties, including women and children, and the extensive destruction in Gaza, are utterly appalling. Israel must do much more to prevent and alleviate the suffering that this conflict is causing,” he said.

“As per the Genocide Convention, the crime of genocide occurs only where there is specific ‘intent to destroy, in whole or in part, a national, ethnic, racial or religious group’. The Government has not concluded that Israel is acting with that intent.”

The Prime Minister’s spokesman said the letter “reflects the UK’s position that we’ve not come to any conclusion as to whether genocide has or has not been committed in Gaza”.

The spokesman said the Government was clear that it was for “international courts to make these determinations”.

On Monday night, Sir Keir hosted Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas in Downing Street.

Mr Abbas welcomed Sir Keir’s pledge to recognise a Palestinian state ahead of the UN General Assembly meeting in New York later this month if Israel does not change course.

Both leaders agreed there will be “absolutely no role” for Hamas in the future governance of Palestine, a Downing Street spokesman said.

“They discussed the intolerable situation in Gaza, and the Prime Minister reiterated the need for an urgent solution to end the horrific suffering and famine – starting with an immediate ceasefire, the release of all hostages and a huge surge in humanitarian aid.

“The Prime Minister outlined the UK’s ongoing work with its partners on a long-term solution, which both leaders agreed is the only way to bring about enduring peace and stability for both Palestinians and Israelis.

“The Prime Minister welcomed the president’s commitment to reform of the Palestinian Authority as a vital part of this work.”