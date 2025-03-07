Starmer hails ‘historic step forward’ after EU defence talks

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Sir Keir Starmer has hailed the EU’s “historic step forward” as he spoke to leaders after the bloc backed moves to free up hundreds of billions of euros for security.

In a phone call with the president of the European Council Antonio Costa, President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen and the leaders of Canada, Turkey, Norway and Iceland on Friday, the Prime Minister also welcomed the prospect of talks next week in Saudi Arabia after they were confirmed by Volodymyr Zelensky.

It comes as Donald Trump said he was “strongly considering” sanctions and tariffs on Russia until a final peace deal is reached.

Issuing a readout of Sir Keir’s call, a Downing Street spokeswoman said: “The Prime Minister applauded the progress the European Union had made at the European Council yesterday, saying it was a historic step forward and another sign of Europe stepping up.

He said that closer collaboration between the European Union and its partners and a combined defence industrial base was “vital”.

Sir Keir gave an update on the “intensive diplomacy” between the US, UK, France and Ukraine, and welcomed the potential for peace talks in Saudi Arabia next week, the spokeswoman said.

The leaders also discussed the “coalition of the willing” and looked ahead to the chiefs of defence meeting in Paris on Tuesday, which they agreed would be another “important moment to drive forward planning”.

The leaders agreed to stay in close touch, No 10 said.

On Thursday European leaders had backed new defence spending plans aimed at freeing up billions of euros as the bloc grapples with the prospect of Donald Trump reducing security assistance for Europe.

The 27 EU leaders signed off a move to loosen budget restrictions so that willing EU countries can increase their military spending, which could free up around 650 billion euros (£545 billion).

The US president threatened on Friday to place tariffs on Vladimir Putin’s country, in response to Russia “absolutely pounding” Ukraine.

In a post on TruthSocial, his own social media network, Mr Trump said: “Based on the fact that Russia is absolutely ‘pounding’ Ukraine on the battlefield right now, I am strongly considering large scale Banking Sanctions, Sanctions, and Tariffs on Russia until a Cease Fire and FINAL SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT ON PEACE IS REACHED. To Russia and Ukraine, get to the table right now, before it is too late. Thank you!!!”

Downing Street said Mr Zelensky had provided a “good basis” for discussions in Riyadh next week after he set out some possible elements for the first stage of a peace deal and his readiness to move quickly.

Mr Zelensky reiterated on Friday that Russia must be forced to stop its attacks as a first step to peace, after Moscow bombarded Ukraine’s energy infrastructure overnight.

The Prime Minister and French President Emmanuel Macron have been seeking countries who would be willing to commit troops to defend a peace deal.

Officials from around 20 largely European and Commonwealth countries took part in talks on Wednesday about the so-called “coalition of the willing”, it is understood.

Not all the countries interested in the plan would necessarily provide troops to a peacekeeping force but they could potentially contribute in other ways.

David Lammy, meanwhile, said the UK is “open” to joint financing of military spending and that a new multilateral fund will be needed to secure Europe’s defence.

More multilateral mechanisms are needed, the Foreign Secretary said, telling the Financial Times during a trip to Japan: “We in the UK are open to those initiatives because this is about European security.”