Prince Andrew latest: Disgraced royal ‘faces private prosecution’ after Virginia Giuffre-Epstein scandal
Campaign group Republic said it had taken the ‘unprecedented step’ amid public outcry over Andrew’s ties to Epstein
Prince Andrew is facing a private prosecution as the disgraced royal continues to come under intense scrutiny due to his former friendship with paedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein.
Campaign group Republic said on Thursday they had instructed lawyers to investigate the disgraced royal over allegations of sexual assault, corruption and misconduct in public office.
It comes after accuser Virginia Giuffre said she had been forced to have sex with Andrew three times in her posthumous memoir Nobody’s Girl. Andrew strenuously denies all accusations.
Republic's CEO, Graham Smith said the groups decision to begin a private prosecution was a “devastating indictment” on the UK’s criminal justice system.
"I firmly believe there is strong enough evidence to justify a serious investigation,” he said. “The authorities and politicians appear to want to look the other way, while minimising the accusations made against Andrew."
On Wednesday, parliament’s spending watchdog wrote to the Crown Estate to raise concerns over the “value for money” of Prince Andrew’s living arrangements.
Pressure has been mounting on the King’s brother to vacate the Royal Lodge amid continuing furore over his“peppercorn” rent on the property.
On Wednesday, the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) wrote to the Treasury and the Crown Estate asking them to explain the rationale behind the lease arrangements.
Recap: Prince Andrew hosted Epstein at Royal Lodge ‘days before his arrest’
Prince Andrew hosted Jeffrey Epstein at Royal Lodge while he was wanted on suspicion of sexual assault of a minor, new reports say.
Epstein, who attended alongside Harvey Weinstein and Ghislaine Maxwell, was arrested eight days after the event in 2006.
He visited as part of Andrew’s daughter Beatrice’s 18th birthday celebrations, according to the BBC.
In 2019, Andrew told BBC Newsnight he was “not aware” Epstein was wanted at the time.
Parliament’s spending watchdog raises ‘value for money’ concern over Royal Lodge
Parliament’s spending watchdog has raised concerns over the value for money of Prince Andrew’s living arrangements amid a furore over his “peppercorn” rent at Royal Lodge.
The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) has written to the Treasury and the Crown Estate asking them to explain the rationale behind the lease on the 30-room mansion by November 28.
In a letter on Wednesday, PAC chairman and Tory MP Sir Geoffrey Clifton-Brown said: “There is considerable and understandable public interest in the spending of public money in relation to Prince Andrew, which in part stems from the fact that he is no longer a working royal and from serious and disturbing allegations made against him.”
Prince Andrew faces private prosecution after Epstein scandal
Prince Andrew is set to face a private prosecution after his links to Jeffrey Epstein have been scrutinised.
Campaign group Republic said they had instructed lawyers to investigate and if appropriate, commence a private prosecution against the disgraced royal.
They said the claim related to allegations of sexual assault, corruption and misconduct in public office.
Speaking today, Republic's CEO, Graham Smith said: "If not us, then who? It's a devastating indictment on the UK's criminal justice system, police and politicians - not to mention the king and heir - that we must resort to a private prosecution.
"It should be a cause for concern that so many people believe - rightly in my view - that the royals are not treated equally in law. Equality in law is a basic tenet of democracy.
"I firmly believe there is strong enough evidence to justify a serious investigation. The authorities and politicians appear to want to look the other way, while minimising the accusations made against Andrew.
“The truth must prevail and justice must be seen to be done."
