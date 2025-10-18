Prince Andrew latest: Royal gives up all titles including Duke of York after King Charles discussion
In a statement released by Buckingham Palace, Prince Andrew said he has decided to ‘stand back from public life’
Prince Andrew has sensationally given up using all his titles and honours after he was engulfed in a sex abuse case involving notorious paedophile and financier Jeffrey Epstein.
The dramatic development in the long-running debacle comes just days before the publication of a memoir by Andrew's late alleged victim, Virginia Giuffre, to whom he paid millions to settle a civil sexual assault case.
Andrew made the decision in close consultation with both the King and the Prince of Wales, with the monarch said to be "glad" at the outcome.
In a statement released on Friday night, Prince Andrew said: "In discussion with the King, and my immediate and wider family, we have concluded the continued accusations about me distract from the work of His Majesty and the royal family.
"I have decided, as I always have, to put my duty to my family and country first. I stand by my decision five years ago to stand back from public life.
"With His Majesty's agreement, we feel I must now go a step further. I will therefore no longer use my title or the honours which have been conferred upon me.”
"Only the beginning", says Giuffre's sister-in-law
Virginia Giuffre’s sister-in-law said this is “only the beginning of what is to come” after Prince Andrew gave up his titles on Friday.
Speaking to Newsnight with Giuffre’s brother, Sky Roberts, Amanda said the story is far bigger than apparent, and that the family will be “relentless”.
Sky said that the work his sister “put in is now coming to some sort of justice”.
Is Andrew still a prince? His titles explained
Prince Andrew was given the prestigious title of the Duke of York, the highest rank in the British peerage, by his mother, the late Queen Elizabeth II.
The Queen had a great personal affection for the title, which she gave to Andrew on the morning of his wedding.
It was a title once held by her father, King George VI, before he acceded the throne.
But now Andrew has finally been forced to relinquish his dukedom amid the long-running fallout of the Jeffrey Epstein scandal.
What next for Andrew? His dukedom and titles explained – and is he still a prince?
Prince Andrew told Jeffrey Epstein ‘we are in this together’ day after Virginia Giuffre photo emerged
Prince Andrew told Jeffrey Epstein “we are in this together” the day after the infamous photograph of him with Virginia Giuffre emerged, according to reports.
The Duke of York also reportedly told his paedophile friend “we'll play some more soon” in the email dated 28 February 2011 – three months after the date he told the BBC he had severed contact with the disgraced financier.
The message is reported to also cast doubt on another of the claims Andrew, 65, made in his infamous 2019 interview with Newsnight – that his meeting with Ms Giuffre “didn't happen”.
Andrew told Epstein ‘we’re in this together’ day after Virginia Giuffre photo emerged
Epstein accuser Virginia Giuffre suffered nightmares of ‘greedy men on top of her’ years after abuse, new memoir reveals
Virginia Giuffre revealed in a posthumous memoir that she endured nightmares of “greedy, heaving men on top of me”, years after she said she was sexually exploited by Jeffrey Epstein and his affiliates.
Giuffre, who died by suicide in April, had alleged that she was the victim of sex trafficking and that Prince Andrew was among Epstein’s circle of connections.
In a new memoir to be released next week, she wrote that she was still haunted by trauma almost 20 years later, while in hospital with Covid, according to excerpts obtained by The Sun.
Epstein accuser Giuffre had nightmares of ‘greedy men on top of her’ after abuse
Virginia Giuffre’s family celebrates after Prince Andrew drops royal titles
The family of Prince Andrew's late sexual abuse accuser, Virginia Giuffre, is celebrating the royal relinquishing his remaining titles amid continued fallout over his ties to the late sex criminal Jeffrey Epstein.
“This is not just a victory for her, but for every single survivor of the horrific crimes perpetrated by [Jeffrey] Epstein and his co-conspirators”, family members told The New York Post in a statement.
The family has called for Andrew, who has denied all wrongdoing, including Giuffre’s allegations, to lose his title of prince next.
Giuffre, who died by suicide earlier this year, was one of the first people to publicly call for charges against Epstein and has been an outspoken advocate for his alleged victims.
Virginia Giuffre’s family celebrates after Prince Andrew drops royal titles
What are the recpercussions on Andrew's family?
As well as no longer using the title of the Duke of York, a long-established title that was gifted to him by his mother Queen Elizabeth II at his wedding to Sarah Ferguson in 1986, Andrew will also give up other titles: Knight Grand Cross of the Royal Victorian Order and Royal Knight Companion of the Most Noble Order of the Garter.He will remain a prince, which he is entitled to since birth.
Andrew's ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson, will also no longer use the title of Duchess of York. Their children, Beatrice and Eugenie, will remain princesses.
Andrew's chaotic marriage to Ferguson, widely known as Fergie, lasted a decade though the two remain close, living together in a 30-room mansion near Windsor Castle.
Ferguson herself has been embroiled in Epstein-related allegations.
Last month, a number of charities severed ties with her after British newspapers published an email that she reportedly wrote to Epstein, describing him as a "supreme friend".
Newly-released documents show Prince Andrew took flights on Epstein's private jet
Prince Andrew took additional flights on paedophile Jeffrey Epstein’s private jet four times, documents published just hours after Andrew announced he would stop using his titles show.
The flight logs reveal that Andrew flew from Luton to Edinburgh on 1 September 2006, with convicted sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell, as well as a flight on 12 May 2000, where he is named as travelling with Epstein, Maxwell, celebrity chef Adam Perry Lang, a bodyguard and three others.
Two further flights in 1999 also showed the name “Prince Andrew”, alongside royal protection officer Steve Burgess.
Read more:
Andrew took flights on Epstein’s private jet, newly-released documents show
What Epstein related allegations does Prince Andrew face?
News that Prince Andrew would be ditching his title came in the wake of the release of excerpts of an upcoming posthumous memoir from Virginia Roberts Giuffre, who alleged that she was trafficked by Epstein and had sex with Andrew when she was 17. The memoir is due to be published on Tuesday.
Giuffre died by suicide in April at the age of 41. In the memoir, she details alleged encounters with Prince Andrew, who she sued in 2021.
Andrew denied her claims and said he didn't recall having met her.
This is the latest fall from grace for the 65-year-old prince, who had already stepped down from public life in 2019 over his links to Epstein despite his denials of any wrongdoing.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments