Royal Family live: Prince Andrew gives up all titles including Duke of York after discussion with King Charles
In a statement released by Buckingham Palace, Prince Andrew said he has decided to ‘stand back from public life’
Prince Andrew has sensationally given using all his titles and honours after he was engulfed in a sex abuse case involving notorious paedophile and financier Jeffrey Epstein.
Andrew said he made his decision after a discussion with King Charles, following a series of scandals that have embarrassed the Royal Family.
In a statement released on Friday night, Prince Andrew said: "In discussion with the King, and my immediate and wider family, we have concluded the continued accusations about me distract from the work of His Majesty and the royal family.
"I have decided, as I always have, to put my duty to my family and country first. I stand by my decision five years ago to stand back from public life.
"With His Majesty's agreement, we feel I must now go a step further. I will therefore no longer use my title or the honours which have been conferred upon me.”
Andrew will remain a prince, which he has been entitled to since birth. His ex-wife Sarah Ferguson will no longer be known as the Duchess of York.
Prince Andrew to relinquish use of all titles and honours following string of scandals
Prince Andrew is relinquishing the use of his titles, following further allegations in recent days.
In a statement released by Buckingham Palace, Prince Andrew said after a discussion with the King and his immediate and wider family, they decided "the continued accusations about me distract from the work of His Majesty and the royal family.
"I have decided, as I always have, to put my duty to my family and country first. I stand by my decision five years ago to stand back from public life.
"With His Majesty's agreement, we feel I must now go a step further. I will therefore no longer use my title or the honours which have been conferred upon me. As I have said previously, I vigorously deny the accusations against me."
Prince Andrew will still keep his dukedom, which can only be stripped by an Act of Parliament, but he will give up the use of his titles and honours.
He will also relinquish his knighthood as a Knight Grand Cross of the Royal Victorian Order and his Garter role as a Royal Knight Companion of the Most Noble Order of the Garter.
He will remain a prince.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments