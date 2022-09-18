Prince Andrew thanks Queen for ‘compassion and confidence’ as he pays tribute

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Prince Andrew has issued a tribute to his mother, the late Queen Elizabeth II, ahead of her funeral tomorrow.

The Duke of York said in a statement: “Dear Mummy, Mother, Your Majesty, three in one.

“Your Majesty, it has been an honour and privilege to serve you. Mother – of the nation, your devotion and personal service to our nation is unique and singular; your people show their love and respect in so many different ways and I know you are looking on honouring their respect.

The Queen and Prince Andrew at Ascot in 2017 (Getty)

“Mummy, your love for a son, your compassion, your care, your confidence I will treasure forever. I have found your knowledge and wisdom infinite, with no boundary or containment.

“I will miss your insights, advice and humour. As our book of experiences closes, another opens, and I will forever hold you close to my heart with my deepest love and gratitude, and I will tread gladly into the next with you as my guide.

“God save the king.”

Andrew accompanied his words with a black and white photo taken by society photographer Cecil Beaton of his mother holding him as a newborn in March 1960.

He joined his elder brother King Charles and their other siblings in a vigil by their mother’s coffin in Westminster Hall on Friday.

The King, Andrew, Anne and Edward stood in silence around the Queen’s coffin as members of the public filed through the hall.

The royals had four days earlier taken part in a vigil in St Giles’ Cathedral in Edinburgh.

The Queen holding an infant Prince Andrew in the grounds of Balmoral in November 1960 (PA)

Andrew was said to be the Queen’s favourite son, despite the disrepute his actions brought on his family.

He stepped down from public life over his friendship with paedophile billionaire Jeffrey Epstein in 2019 and went on to pay millions to settle a civil sexual assault case to a woman he claimed never to have met.

Virginia Giuffre sued him for allegedly sexually assaulting her when she was 17, which is under the age of consent in Florida, after she was trafficked by Epstein.

Andrew denied the claims.

In January, ahead of his legal settlement, the Queen stripped him of all of his honorary military roles, including Colonel of the Grenadier Guards, and he gave up his HRH style.

In March, Andrew settled out of court for an estimated £10m.