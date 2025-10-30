Prince Andrew latest: MPs pressure Crown Estate over ‘value for money’ of Andrew’s rent-free Royal Lodge life
MPs on spending watchdog the Public Accounts Committee ask questions of Crown Estate and Treasury
Parliament’s spending watchdog has written to the Crown Estate to raise concerns over the “value for money” of Prince Andrew’s living arrangements.
Pressure has been mounting on the King’s brother to vacate the Royal Lodge amid continuing furore over his ties to Jeffrey Epstein, and after it emerged he was paying a “peppercorn” rent on the property.
On Wednesday, the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) wrote to the Treasury and the Crown Estate asking them to explain the rationale behind the lease arrangements.
In the letter, PAC chairman and Tory MP Sir Geoffrey Clifton-Brown said the Crown Estate has a duty to manage its land “according to the best consideration of money or money’s worth which in their opinion can be reasonably obtained.”
He went on: “We are therefore concerned as to whether the lease arrangements for Royal Lodge are, in light of recent developments and changes in the responsibilities of Prince Andrew, achieving the best value for money.”
In recent weeks, Prince Andrew has faced continuing controversy over his ties to the late financier Jeffrey Epstein, and the publication of the posthumous memoirs by his sexual assault accuser Virginia Giuffre. Andrew strenuously denies all accusations.
How Andrew could be formally stripped of his titles
An Act of Parliament would be required, and there are two imperfect precedents:
How could Prince Andrew be formally stripped of his titles?
Guiffre wanted to 'use Crown’s money to do some good'
“I look forward to disseminating some of the Crown’s money to do some good,” Virginia Giuffre wrote in her memoir.
All the major Prince Andrew revelations from Virginia Giuffre’s memoir
Opinion: Andrew can’t outrun Epstein’s shadow or America’s questions
Prince Andrew can’t outrun Epstein’s shadow or America’s questions
Watch: Prince Harry prompts laughter with American accent attempt
Prince Harry attempts American accent during podcast appearance
Why Andrew quit public duties
Reminder: Four days after his notorious 2019 BBC Newsnight interview aired, Prince Andrew stepped down from public duties. The interview was seen as a disaster for him:
Prince Andrew's Newsnight interview was a disaster, aide told alleged Chinese spy
Watch: Epstein survivor calls on Andrew to ‘do right by Virginia Giuffre’
Epstein survivor calls on Prince Andrew to ‘do right by Virginia Giuffre’
Treasury insists it's independent of Crown Estate
The Crown Estate is independent of the government and the King, the Treasury has insisted, after the Public Accounts Committee called on both the estate and the Treasury to say whether Andrew’s arrangements were value for money.
A Treasury spokesperson said: "The Crown Estate is an organisation independent of both the government and the Monarch.
"We will respond to Sir Geoffrey Clifton-Brown in due course."
Where Andrew could move to if he quits Royal Lodge
Frogmore Cottage? Where Prince Andrew could move to if he leaves Royal Lodge
Prince Harry slates 'lawlessness' of social-media giants
The Duke of Sussex has railed against social media companies, claiming they "farm our children's mindset and market it for themselves".
Harry said there were some "evil wicked people at the heart of this" in a podcast interview with US comic Hasan Minhaj, and when asked if he would become a US citizen, replied he had no plans at this point.
The duke, who has long campaigned to raise awareness about the harms of social media, told the Hasan Minhaj Doesn't Know podcast: "People look to governments to protect them and yet we have this lawlessness within this particular industry.
"Where, as far as they're concerned, accountability slows down innovation, the power and the decision-making rests with the few rather than the many.
"The incentives are all wrong, the incentives are to keep kids online for as long as possible, to farm and process your thinking, your thoughts and literally keep you there for as long as possible so they can make as much money as possible."
Spending watchdog demand answers from Crown Estate
A parliamentary committee has questioned whether Prince Andrew should still be living in a mansion on the Windsor Estate, on which he pays a “peppercorn” rent.
The Public Accounts Committee of MPs raised concerns with the Crown Estate - which manages the monarch's public property - and the Treasury.
The cross-party parliamentary committee said it expected a response "at the earliest possible date" and set a November 28 deadline.
"It is reasonable ... at this point that the committee seek assurance that the rationale for the lease justifies the minimal rent charged," the letter said.
"There is considerable and understandable public interest in the spending of public money in relation to Prince Andrew."
The intervention marks a significant change in convention, which dictates that MPs do not criticise the royal family in parliament, and it could increase pressure on Andrew to move to a smaller property.