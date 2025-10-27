Prince Andrew latest: Andrew ‘agrees to leave Royal Lodge on condition he gets new home’

Ed Davey calls for inquiry over Prince Andrew Royal Lodge revelations at PMQs

Prince Andrew has reportedly agreed to leave Royal Lodge under the condition he can move to Frogmore Cottage, the former home of Prince Harry and Meghan.

Andrew has been facing mounting pressure to leave the 30-bedroom mansion this week amid the continuing outcry over his links to Jeffrey Epstein.

According to The Sun, Andrew and his former wife Sarah Ferguson, who also lives at Royal Lodge, have agreed to move out if Andrew can move to Frogmore Cottage and Sarah can move to Adelaide Cottage - where the Prince and Princess of Wales are due to move out of next month.

“No one is really sure how it’s going to go down at the Palace yet,” a friend of the pair told the paper.

“Andy is willing to leave, but these are his demands. He is realistic and knows the writing is on the wall and that his time at Royal Lodge is up. If he must go then he has asked for Frogmore Cottage.”

Andrew has been facing increasing calls to vacate the mansion following the publication of the posthumous memoir of Virginia Giuffre last week. Andrew strenuously denies all accusations against him.

Last week, it also emerged that Andrew has not paid rent on Royal Lodge for more than two decades, after paying £1m for the lease in 2003. There are calls from MPs for a Commons debate to discuss Andrew’s situation.