Inside Royal Lodge: Prince Andrew’s 30-room mansion

There have been renewed calls for Prince Andrew to give up his grade II-listed 30-bedroom mansion, Royal Lodge, following another week of scandal for the beleaguered royal.

It has been revealed that Andrew has not paid rent on his Royal Lodge for more than two decades, amid growing calls for him to be removed from public life altogether over continued accusations about his links with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

On Friday (17 October), it was announced that he will no longer be known as the Duke of York, while his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson – who still lives with Andrew at Royal Lodge – lost her duchess title.

According to the tenancy agreement released by the crown estate, which was sent to The Independent, Andrew paid £1m for the lease, along with at least £7.5m for refurbishments in 2005. He has paid only “one peppercorn (if demanded)” in rent per year since 2003, when he moved in.

We take a closer look at the huge property that the duke has called home for so many years.

Where is the Royal Lodge?

The Royal Lodge is located around three miles south of Windsor Castle on the Windsor Estate.

It is part of the Crown Estate and was previously the Windsor residence of the Queen Mother from 1952 until her death in 2002.

It was built in the mid-1600s and used to house various staff and members of the royal family over the years. It has had several names, including Lower Lodge and Great Lodge, before becoming known as Royal Lodge.

open image in gallery Prince Andrew’s residence Royal Lodge ( Alan Hunt/Geograph )

How big is the Royal Lodge?

The grounds surrounding the Royal Lodge extend to 98 acres. The property itself has 30 rooms, including seven bedrooms spread across the two top floors.

It also has a large drawing room, called the “formal room”, as well as a saloon. The original conservatory has been maintained.

There is also a small cottage, Y Bwthyn Bach, on the grounds of the Royal Lodge, which was gifted to Princess Elizabeth as a child by the people of Wales in 1932.

Other smaller properties located on the estate include a Gardener’s Cottage, the Chapel Lodge, six Lodge Cottages, and police security accommodation.

Who lived there before?

Prior to Andrew’s family taking up residence in the Royal Lodge, it was occupied by King George VI and the Queen Mother when they were still the Duke and Duchess of York.

Princesses Elizabeth and Margaret spent much time at the Royal Lodge, which was used by the family as a country retreat.

In the mid-18th century, military topographer and artist Thomas Sandby lived in the house as the deputy ranger of the Great Park, granting the property the name of Deputy Ranger’s House.

open image in gallery Prince Andrew remains under pressure following fresh allegations ( PA Wire )

Later, it was home to Joseph Frost, the park bailiff, who then became the general superintendent of farms after Sandby’s death.

George, Prince of Wales, who went on to become King George IV, used the lodge as temporary accommodation in 1812.

It was almost completely demolished, except for the conservatory, in 1830 under King William IV’s orders and rebuilt. By 1840, it was being used as accommodation for various officers of the royal household.

How much has Prince Andrew spent on it?

Andrew leased the Royal Lodge from the Crown Estate for a £1m one-off payment in 2003, and spent around £7.5m renovating the property in 2005.

open image in gallery Princess Eugenie of York reacts as she and and her husband Jack Brooksbank walk to an Aston Martin DB10 as they leave Windsor Castle for Royal Lodge ( AFP via Getty Images )

Andrew and his family have a 75-year lease of the property,allowing them to reside there until 2078.

In 2018, Andrew and Sarah’s younger daughter Princess Eugenie held her wedding reception at the Royal Lodge, after her nuptials to Jack Brooksbank took place in Windsor Castle.