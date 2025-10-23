Prince Andrew latest: MPs ‘pushing hard’ to open inquiry into Royal Lodge rent deal
MPs in the public accounts select committee are reported to be pushing for a full inquiry into Prince Andrew’s rent at Royal Lodge in Windsor
MPs are “pushing hard” for Prince Andrew to face a grilling as part of a government inquiry into the Crown Estate, according to a report.
The MPs, who are part of the powerful public accounts select committee which scrutinises public spending, are building parliamentary support for a probe into the terms of Andrew’s Royal Lodge residence, The Guardian reported.
It follows reports the prince has been occupying the Royal Lodge mansion on a “peppercorn rent” for the last two decades, despite public outcry over his alleged associations with paedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein.
A decision to launch an inquiry would need to be agreed by the whole committee.
It comes amid growing calls from parliament on Wednesday for a probe, including by Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey during Prime Minister’s Questions.
Sir Keir Starmer said in response it was “important” there is “proper scrutiny” in relation to all Crown properties, but a Downing Street spokesperson later refused to comment on whether an inquiry would happen.
The King’s brother has also faced significant pressure from Buckingham Palace and MPs to move out amid more allegations made against him in Virginia Giuffre’s posthumous memoir. Andrew vehemently denies any wrong-doing.
New law proposed to give King power to strip Prince Andrew of his dukedom
A new law that would give the King the power to strip Andrew of his dukedom has been proposed in the House of Commons.
York Central MP Rachael Maskell has set out legislation which would grant Charles the power to remove titles.
The proposed new law would give the monarch the power to remove titles on his own initiative, following a recommendation of a joint committee of Parliament, or at the request of the person who holds the title.
You can read more below...
New law proposed to give King power to strip Prince Andrew of his dukedom
Who lived in the Royal Lodge before Andrew?
Prince Andrew’s residence at the 30-room Royal Lodge in Windsor has come under intense scrutiny over the last few days.
But the sprawling mansion set within 98-acre grounds has been used by the royal family for lodgings since the 1800s.
Prior to Andrew’s family taking up residence in the Royal Lodge, it was occupied by King George VI and the Queen Mother when they were still the Duke and Duchess of York.
Princesses Elizabeth and Margaret spent much time at the Royal Lodge, which was used by the family as a country retreat.
In the mid-18th century, military topographer and artist Thomas Sandby lived in the house as the deputy ranger of the Great Park, granting the property the name of Deputy Ranger’s House.
Later, it was home to Joseph Frost, the park bailiff, who then became the general superintendent of farms after Sandby’s death.
George, Prince of Wales, who went on to become King George IV, used the lodge as temporary accommodation in 1812.
It was almost completely demolished, except for the conservatory, in 1830 under King William IV’s orders and rebuilt. By 1840, it was being used as accommodation for various officers of the royal household.
Comment: Prince Andrew can’t hide in Windsor forever – so how about going into exile in Scotland?
Following new allegations in Virginia Giuffre’s posthumous memoir, the disgraced royal has been advised to ‘take himself off to live in private’ – Sean O’Grady suggests that a remote castle outside John O’Groats, once his grandmother’s summer home, might be a suitable punishment.
Prince Andrew can’t hide in Windsor forever – how about going into exile in Scotland?
Prince Andrew should help any investigation in to crimes of Epstein, says Jenrick
MPs 'pushing hard' for inquiry into Royal Lodge - report
MPs within the public accounts select committee are reported to be “pushing hard” to launch an inquiry into Prince Andrew’s Royal Lodge rental affairs.
The Guardian is reporting that MPs are gathering support for the inquiry. The entire committee will need to agree to the inquiry for it to go ahead.
The select committee is chaired by Conservative MP Geoffrey Clifton-Brown.
The outlet reported that Liberal Democrat leader Ed Davey wrote to Mr Clifton-Brown to launch the inquiry, saying: “Proper transparency is urgently needed, and parliament has an important role to play in scrutinising the crown estate and ensuring that taxpayers’ interests are upheld.”
In pictures: The Royal Lodge Prince Andrew is facing pressure to leave
As pressure mounts on Prince Andrew over his relationship with Jeffrey Epstein, MPs and campaigners have called on him to leave his resident at the Royal Lodge in Windsor.
It emerged on Tuesday that Andrew had only paid a “peppercorn rent” for the property for two decades.
The 30-room Lodge was the Windsor residence of Queen Elizabeth The Queen Mother from 1952 until her death in 2002.
Watch: Most sensational claims against Prince Andrew from Virginia Guiffre's memoir Nobody's Girl
Recap: Keir Starmer backs call for Prince Andrew to be hauled in front of MPs to give evidence
Sir Keir Starmer has indicated he would support a bid for Prince Andrew to be grilled by MPs over his rent at the Royal Lodge.
Responding to Sir Ed Davey’s query at PMQs, the prime minister said: “It’s important in relation to all crown properties that there is proper scrutiny, I certainly support that.”
You can read the full story below...
Starmer backs call for Prince Andrew to be hauled in front of MPs
Four men arrested over Trump-Epstein projection on Windsor Castle released without charge
Four men arrested over the projection of images of US president Donald Trump with Jeffrey Epstein onto Windsor Castle at the start of his state visit last month have been released without charge, Thames Valley Police said.
A 60-year-old man from East Sussex, a 36-year-old man from London, a 37-year-old man from Kent and a 50-year-old man from London were arrested on suspicion of malicious communications over the incident.
On Wednesday evening, Thames Valley Police said no further action would be taken.
A statement said: “The investigation into four men arrested in connection with an unauthorised projection onto Windsor Castle has concluded and no further action will be taken against them.
“The arrests took place on September 16 and involved a 60-year-old man from East Sussex, a 36-year-old man from London, a 37-year-old man from Kent and a 50-year-old man from London.
“The individuals were arrested on suspicion of offences including malicious communications and public nuisance.”
Timeline of all Prince Andrew's scandals
Prince Andrew has been mired in scandal since details of Jeffrey Epstein’s behaviour emerged in 2019.
You can read the full timeline below...