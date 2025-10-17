Prince Andrew latest: Royal gives up all titles including Duke of York after discussion with King Charles
In a statement released by Buckingham Palace, Prince Andrew said he has decided to ‘stand back from public life’
Prince Andrew has sensationally given up using all his titles and honours after he was engulfed in a sex abuse case involving notorious paedophile and financier Jeffrey Epstein.
Andrew said he made his decision after a discussion with King Charles, following a series of scandals that have embarrassed the Royal Family.
In a statement released on Friday night, Prince Andrew said: "In discussion with the King, and my immediate and wider family, we have concluded the continued accusations about me distract from the work of His Majesty and the royal family.
"I have decided, as I always have, to put my duty to my family and country first. I stand by my decision five years ago to stand back from public life.
"With His Majesty's agreement, we feel I must now go a step further. I will therefore no longer use my title or the honours which have been conferred upon me.”
Andrew will remain a prince, which he has been entitled to since birth. His ex-wife Sarah Ferguson will no longer be known as the Duchess of York.
King Charles should be given power to remove titles, says MP
York Central MP Rachael Maskell has said it is time for legislation to give the King power to remove titles after Prince Andrew announced he would no longer use his.
She said: “I have long called for the title of the Duke of York to be removed in the light that it carries an ambassadorial association with our city.
“York is England’s only UN Human Rights City and stands for a higher set of values and when polled, 80% of York residents voted for the removal of the title.
“Having sought to change the law through my Removal of Titles Bill, I now think it is time for this legislation, which provides the King new powers to be able to remove titles or for a grand committee of both Houses of Parliament to make a recommendation to the King to remove a title.”
Prince Andrew told Jeffrey Epstein ‘we are in this together’ day after Virginia Giuffre photo emerged
Prince Andrew told Jeffrey Epstein “we are in this together”, the day after the infamous photograph of him with Virginia Giuffre emerged, according to reports.
The Duke of York also reportedly told his paedophile friend “we'll play some more soon” in the email dated 28 February 2011 – three months after the date he told the BBC he had severed contact with the disgraced financier.
Tara Cobham reports:
Andrew told Epstein ‘we’re in this together’ day after Virginia Giuffre photo emerged
What did the Duchess of York say about Epstein? Prince Andrew’s ex-wife dropped by charities over leaked emails
What Duchess of York said about Epstein as charities drop Prince Andrew’s ex-wife
Prince Andrew ‘met China spymaster at least three times’
The royal had faced fresh scandals in recent days, including meeting a senior Beijing official at the heart of the China spy scandal at least three times, according to reports.
Bryony Gooch reports:
Prince Andrew ‘met China spymaster at least three times’
Timeline of all the royal’s scandals as new info reveals further Epstein links
Widely purported to have been the late Queen’s “favourite” child, Prince Andrew has suffered a sharp fall from grace over the last decade.
Plagued by a string of controversies, the latest blow has seen new messages between the duke and Jeffrey Epstein come to light - sent months after Andrew claimed to have cut the disgraced financier off.
Emails between Andrew and Epstein handed to a court in London reportedly show they were still exchanging messages until at least late February 2011, when the duke wrote: “Keep in close touch and we’ll play some more soon.”
Athena Stavrou reports:
Timeline of Prince Andrew’s downfall as new info reveals further Epstein links
All the titles the Royal will no longer use
Andrew will retain the dukedom, which can only be removed by an Act of Parliament, but not use it.
He will also give up his knighthood as a Knight Grand Cross of the Royal Victorian Order (GCVO) and his Garter role as a Royal Knight Companion of the Most Noble Order of the Garter.
Prince Andrew remains 8th in line to the throne
Andrew has stopped using his remaining titles and honours, including the Duke of York, but he will remain a prince.
As the son of the late Queen Elizabeth he is still 8th in line to the throne.
The King's brother will retain the dukedom, which can only be removed by an Act of Parliament but he will not use the title.
He will also give up his knighthood as a Knight Grand Cross of the Royal Victorian Order (GCVO) and his Garter role as a Royal Knight Companion of the Most Noble Order of the Garter.
The honours will both remain in existence but will not be used.
King Charles forces disgraced prince Andrew to give up Duke of York title
Prince Andrew has been forced to finally relinquish all his remaining titles – including the Duke of York – following another week of damaging scandal under pressure from his older brother, King Charles.
The prince is handing back all the remaining honours he clung onto despite being stripped of his HRH title and public duties by the late queen.
Alastair Jamieson and Bryony Gooch report:
King Charles forces disgraced prince Andrew to give up Duke of York title
Giving up his titles not really Andrew's choice, says royal expert
Robert Hardman, who wrote a biography about King Charles, has said that Prince Andrew giving up his titles was not really his choice and due to the various scandals he was engulfed in.
He told BBC News: "Things are simply not going away.
"And I think the palace has decided, and Prince Andrew has agreed, that there really has to be a further separation.
"He wants to look as if he's proactive and try and regain some dignity out of this."
Mr Hardman added that although Andrew won’t use the titles, he hasn’t been stripped of them.
King Charles 'glad' about Prince Andrew announcement
Prince Andrew’s decision to relinquish the use of his titles was made in conjunction with King Charles, who is said to be “glad” about the announcement.
“This decision basically was taken in conjunction with the King - yes, it was the prince's decision but with very close consultation with the King involved, and we understand that the King is glad of this outcome,” Sky News’ Royal correspondent Rhiannon Mills said on Friday.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments