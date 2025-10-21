Prince Andrew latest: Andrew told to leave public life forever after embarrassing royal family
Virginia Giuffre book makes 88 references to King’s brother as scandal develops, prompting royal family to believe ‘action needed’
Prince Andrew has been told to “take himself off to live in private” following new allegations against him in Virginia Giuffre’s posthumous memoir.
Giuffre’s harrowing autobiography, published on Tuesday, includes claims the King’s brother considered it his “birth right” to sleep with her and that his team tried to hire “internet trolls” to harrass her.
Shadow minister Robert Jenrick is one of a growing number of people calling for Andrew to step away from public life altogether.
He said: “He has disgraced himself, he has embarrassed the royal family time and again. I don’t see why the taxpayer, frankly, should continue to foot the bill at all. The public are sick of him.”
The fresh accusations have placed mounting pressure on Andrew - who denies any wrongdoing - to give up his 30-bedroom royal mansion, after it emerged he has paid a “peppercorn rent” on the property for more than 20 years.
The Scottish National Party (SNP) has put forward a parliamentary motion to formally strip him of his dukedom after Rachael Maskell, the MP for York Central, told Sky News the majority of her constituents don’t want the duke "to carry a title bearing the name of our city".
Giuffre's brother calls on UK police watchdog to review Andrew claims
The brother of Virginia Giuffre have called on the police watchdog to review the decision by the Metropolitan Police not to continue its investigations into her allegations against Prince Andrew.
Giuffre’s family says she had been “gaslit” by the police and authorities in both the UK and US which was a “kick in the stomach” for her.
They have called for the Met Police to reopen their investigation into Ms Giuffre’s allegation that she was forced to have sex with Prince Andrew when she was aged 17, an allegation he vehemently denies.
And they said that if the London force would not take action, they felt the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) should review the decision.
Watch: SNP leader lodges parliamentary motion to formally strip Prince Andrew of all his Royal titles
Key claims from Virginia Giuffre's memoir
Six months after her death, Virginia Giuffre’s memoir has uncovered new harrowing details experience being trafficked by Jeffrey Epstein.
As the book is published on Tuesday here are some of the biggest revelations:
Describing the first time she met Andrew
Giuffre describes being taken shopping by Ghislaine Maxwell in London before the meeting. At her flat, they took a picture together before going out for dinner and to a nightclub.
She alleges she was told to “do for him what you do for Jeffrey” and then after they had sex, the prince said thank you “in his clipped British accent” afterwards”.
An orgy with Andrew on Epstein’s island
Giuffre alleges the third time she had sex with Prince Andrew was on Epstein’s Caribbean island of Little Saint James during an orgy with eight other young girls.
She wrote: “Epstein, Andy, and approximately eight other young girls, and I had sex together. The other girls all seemed and appeared to be under the age of 18, and didn’t really speak English.”
Giuffre ‘amazed’ Andrew was 'stupid enough' to meet Epstein in public after conviction
After Epstein had been released from prison for procuring a minor for prostitution, Giuffre wrote that she was shocked to see a photograph of Andrew with him in New York’s Central Park in 2011.
Andrew’s Newsnight interview was ‘jet fuel’ for her legal team
As Giuffre wrote she was considering filing a lawsuit against Andrew in 2019, she said she saw the royal had done a sit-down interview with Emily Maitlis on BBC Newsnight, on which he said he had “no recollection” of meeting Giuffre.
Giuffre wrote: “As devastating as this interview was for Prince Andrew, for my legal team it was like an injection of jet fuel. Its contents would.. help us build an ironclad case against the prince.”
Andrew ‘hid behind Balmoral’s gates’
In August 2021, Giuffre’s team launched a legal suit that alleged, she wrote, that “that Prince Andrew had raped and battered me when I was a minor, causing me severe and lasting damage”.
She wrote that when action was launched, papers could not be served on Andrew because of his “fleeing to Queen Elizabeth’s Balmoral Castle in Scotland and hiding behind its well-guarded gates”.
Lib Dems call on Prince Andrew to ‘return’ unpaid rent
The Independent’s political correspondent Caitlin Doherty reports:
The Liberal Democrats have said that Prince Andrew should return “every penny of rent that he's not paid while disgracing his office”.
The party’s cabinet office spokesperson Lisa Smart said on Tuesday that “the longer this whole sorry saga goes on, the more his presence in public life is an insult and increasingly an embarrassment”.
In a statement on Tuesday, she said: “Andrew has failed our King and Royal Family and betrayed the values of the British people.
"The longer this whole sorry saga goes on, the more his presence in public life is an insult and increasingly an embarrassment.
"He should show some contrition by returning every penny of rent that he's not paid while disgracing his office.”
Pressure mounts on Prince Andrew over his Windsor mansion
Pressure is mounting on Prince Andrew to give up his 30-bedroom mansion after it emerged he has paid a “peppercorn rent” on the property for more than 20 years.
Senior Tory Robert Jenrick said it was “about time Prince Andrew took himself off to live in private” as “the public are sick of him”.
Parliamentary committees could also look into the Crown Estate’s handling of Andrew’s Royal Lodge residence in Windsor.
A copy of the leasehold agreement, shared by the Crown Estate, shows Andrew signed a 75-year lease on the property in 2003.
It reveals he paid £1 million for the lease and that since then he has paid “one peppercorn” of rent “if demanded” per year.
Andrew rightly guessed Giuffre was under age
Andrew correctly guessed Virginia Giuffre’s age at 17 when they first met, she wrote in her memoir, Nobody’s Girl.
She said that in 2001 Ghislaine Maxwell, later a convicted sex trafficker, took her shopping for clothes to wear for the meeting in Maxwell's London flat.
At the meeting, Maxwell, who "was more coquettish than usual", asked the then-duke to guess Ms Giuffre's age, and Andrew, then 41, guessed correctly at 17, Ms Giuffre wrote.
She said she was paid $15,000 for "serving the man the tabloids called 'Randy Andy’".
Early day motion launched to strip Andrew of titles - but what does it mean and will it work?
The Independent’s political correspondent Caitlin Doherty reports:
The SNP have lodged an early-day motion calling for the “Government to take legislative steps to remove the dukedom granted to Prince Andrew”.
As of Tuesday morning, the motion has 13 supporters, all of whom are SNP or Plaid Cymru MPs.
Early day motions are submitted for debate in the Commons, but have no date fixed to them, and as a result very few end up being discussed in the House.
However, they are a way for MPs to put their views on a certain issue on record.
According to the parliament website, “by attracting the signatures of other MPs, they can be used to demonstrate the level of parliamentary support for a particular cause or point of view.”
Watch: Virginia Giuffre's brother cries as he says sister would be 'proud' of 'vindicating moment'
Minister: Prince Andrew should give evidence to authorities
Prince Andrew should give evidence to US authorities about the crimes of the late paedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein, a Cabinet minister has said.
Asked whether he though Andrew should give evidence, Business Secretary Peter Kyle told ITV’s Good Morning Britain: “I do.
“I think anybody that has any information that could bring justice and information to victims of Jeffrey Epstein’s crimes should be fully engaging with any of the authorities that are seeking to deliver that information and justice for the victims.”
He added: “Those victims must be first, and they must be central to how we discuss and debate any of these issues relating to the Jeffrey Epstein saga situation and the crimes he committed.
“So of course, anybody, anywhere that has information that can deliver that justice should be sharing it openly.
“I believe that Andrew, in the past, has said that he would co-operate, and I urge him to stick to his word on that.”
Prince Andrew should 'leave public life forever', Jenrick says
Prince Andrew should “leave public life forever” and receive no “subsidy from the taxpayer whatsoever”, Robert Jenrick has said.
The shadow justice secretary told the BBC: “He has to make his own decisions as to what he feels he should do, but I think that he has behaved disgracefully.
“He’s embarrassed the royal family time and again.
“He should really now leave public life forever, stop having any subsidy from the taxpayer whatsoever, and go and lead an entirely private life.
“The public are sick of Prince Andrew and the damage that he’s done to the reputation of our royal family and this country.”
Mr Jenrick added that Andrew should give evidence to US authorities “about what he knew and what his involvement was” in the Jeffrey Epstein scandal.