Charles reminded of his mother’s beloved horse during visit to Clitheroe

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The King met a relative of the late Queen’s beloved pony Emma, as he received a warm welcome at an auction mart in Lancashire.

On Monday, Charles visited Clitheroe Auction Mart where he toured the livestock area on a non-market day and spoke to local farmers who brought their rare breed sheep and cattle.

Livestock trading in Clitheroe dates back to 1499 with the market in the town established since 1897 serving the Ribble Valley and Forest of Bowland.

Charles was shown around the mart’s rural business centre where farmers can access land agents, financial advisers and lawyers.

He also spoke to representatives of the Field Nurses charity which enables nurses to hold drop-in sessions at auction marts across Lancashire and South Cumbria to offer basic health checks and mental wellbeing support to members of the rural community.

Earlier, Charles was heckled as he greeted crowds outside Clitheroe train station when a man shouted: “How long have you known about Andrew?”

The rest of the crowd booed after the question was asked.

As he unveiled a plaque in the auction ring to mark the visit, Charles told those gathered: “I promise you I know only too well how vital the rural sector and the farming sector is to this country.

“Having started the Countryside Fund nearly 20 years ago, I hope that is at least contributing to some degree to the welfare and I hope also the adaptability of farmers to the endless complications and challenges you have to meet. For me I do have some appreciation of what you put up with.

“Thank God is all I can say for marts like this and all the people associated with it like the field nurses and everybody else.

“So I can only hope you have as successful a coming season as possible, weather permitting, climate change permitting and anything else. It is remarkable how you manage.”

The King thanked them for their efforts and received a rapturous round of applause.

In the auction ring he met Fell pony Pearl, related on her sire’s side to Emma, the black Fell pony who made an appearance at the late monarch’s funeral where laid over her saddle was the Queen’s sheepskin saddle cover and the silk headscarf she wore when riding.

Pearl was bred by Rossendale farmers Andrew Thorpe, 64, and Michelle Thorpe, 63, who gave her as a wedding present to their nephew Ben, 39, when he married wife Eleanor, 32.

Ben Thorpe said: “She is part of the family, like having a dog.”

Earlier, Field Nurses founder member Richard Schofield explained to Charles why the charity was set up 10 years ago. A team of 12 nurses visits eight auction marts in the region, as well as agricultural shows.

He said: “We have a nurse in an auction mart every week. You don’t need an appointment. You just go and see them.

“I was doing mobile sheep dipping and sheep shearing, and I was going on a farm and I’m getting all these problems.

“So we thought what if we could put someone in place that could help and give advice, and signpost them to relative people and channel them to more definite places.

“There are farmers that come into the auction and go out with an ambulance. The nurse will pick up a situation and say ‘look, I don’t want you to go home. I want you to go straight to hospital’. And that has happened on more than one occasion.

“The suicide rate in farming is higher than other professions in the country.”

Trustee Roger Dugdale said: “A lot of farmers are isolated and work on their own. They haven’t time to go to the GP so they just keep going and getting on with it but they all go to the auction mart. It’s a social occasion.”

Later, Charles visited Samlesbury Hall, near Preston, becoming the first monarch to visit the 701-year-old medieval manor house, now preserved by a trust body.

On arrival outside he was met by two shire horses pulling a dray for Daniel Thwaites, a local family-run brewer, first established in 1807.

The King spent a moment chatting to horsewoman Beverley Holland, along with colleagues Jonathan Jones and Richard Green, with the horses, Thunder, aged seven and Regal, nine, sporting polished brass harnesses.

Inside Samlesbury Hall, he met the hall’s archivist, trustees and volunteers, responsible for preserving the Grade-I listed building, founded in around 1325 by Gilbert de Southworth.

Saved from demolition in 1925, the hall is now open to the public for education, events and cultural activities.

The medieval manor, parts of whose original timber frame survive in the Great Hall, has a chapel and extensions from the Tudor period and also has priest holes, reflecting the catholic faith of the Southworth family who owned the hall over 300 years.

Jason Karl, a trustee and volunteer, showed the King several artefacts, including a large piece of oak timber dating back to 1325 that formed part of the hall’s original structure.

Mr Karl said: “I think he was most interested in the Roman Catholic history of the house and the Southworth family.”

During the visit the King also spoke to Ishwer Tailor and his wife Urhila Tailor, from the Gujarat Hindu Society, based in Preston, which the King, then Prince Charles, visited in 1981.

The King laughed and pointed at the photos Mr Tailor showed him of that visit, showing the then prince playing snooker with local youths at the centre.

“He potted one, he was quite happy,” Mr Tailor said.

Afterwards, Sharon Jones, chief executive of Salmesbury Hall who showed the King around the building, and said: “I am absolutely thrilled by the delightfulness of the gentleman. It is a great honour, isn’t it? He did say how much he loved old buildings.”

For his final visit of the day, the King sampled some cheese at a family business which had rebuilt after a devastating fire.

The King met Gill Hall, the third-generation owner of Butlers Farmhouse Cheeses, on a visit to Lancaster last year when she told him about the November 2023 fire which had destroyed 95% of their stock.

On Monday he officially opened the firm’s new cheese campus in Inglewhite, near Preston.

Mrs Hall, 65, said: “He understood the pain that we’ve been through and the resilience that it’s taken to get to this stage and, as I said to him at the end, he’s given us a boost.”

The King also met Mrs Hall’s mother Jean Butler, 87, and sons Matthew, 36, and Daniel, 34, and was presented with a wooden replica cheese as a gift by the fifth generation of the business – their children Camila and Abel, both four, Pippa, two, and one-year-old Winifred.

Head cheese grader Bill Yates, 57, showed the King how to use a cheese iron to bore a Lancashire cheese.

Mr Yates, who has been with the firm for 36 years, said: “You don’t think you’re going to see anything new after 36 years but then you get a different experience.

“Lovely fella. I didn’t know what to expect but very sincere, very open, very engaged.”