Prince George pays tribute to veterans at Festival of Remembrance

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Prince George has paid tribute to the courage and sacrifice of those who have lost their lives in conflict at a Remembrance event alongside the King, Queen and Princess of Wales.

The crowd at the Royal Albert Hall in London stood as the family entered to a fanfare by trumpeters and took their seats in the royal box on Saturday evening at the Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance.

Kate, wearing a black dress with a white collar by Alessandra Rich, an HMS Glasgow brooch and earrings belonging to the late Queen, was seated next to her son and was seen chatting and pointing things out to him during the event which included readings, prayers and music.

George shuffled a little in his seat between performances and watched intently as emotional videos of veterans speaking about their experiences and paying tribute to their lost friends and comrades played.

It was the first time the prince has attended the annual event.

Kate’s dress was adorned with a handmade poppy created out of silk, glass and other natural materials by Izzy Ager, of Lock and Co, who has recently graduated from the Royal School of Needlework.

Sir Keir Starmer was seated in the box adjacent to the royal box alongside his wife Lady Victoria Starmer.

This year, the festival is commemorating the 80th anniversary of the end of the Second World War and marking the 25th anniversary of the UK Government lifting the ban on gay, lesbian and bisexual personnel serving openly in the armed forces and will reflect on past discriminations.

It included performances by Sir Rod Stewart, Sam Ryder and Keala Settle as well as music performed by the Central Band of the RAF, the RAF Squadronaires and the Band of HM Royal Marines.

The royal family stood and clapped as the Chelsea Pensioners in red uniforms entered the auditorium and marched across the stage while an orchestra gave a rendition of the Boys Of The Old Brigade.

Veterans in attendance included those who had helped to plan D Day, some who had been prisoners of war and had survived direct hits at sea.

Ted Lasso star Hannah Waddingham hosted the event wearing a long purple dress and a poppy.

The actress performed We’ll Meet Again and told the audience of the courage of her granddad, who is a veteran.

Charles smiled and waved to the audience as he departed the royal box, after the crowd sang a rendition of the national anthem.

The Prince of Wales was not in attendance as he was travelling back from the Cop30 UN Climate Change summit in Belem, Brazil.

The King was announced as a patron of the Royal British Legion last year and will lead the nation in a two-minute silence at the National Service of Remembrance at the Cenotaph in London on Sunday.

The Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance was being broadcast at 9pm on BBC One on Saturday.