Prince Harry’s Taliban kill claim could help ex-soldiers, psychologists say

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Morning Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Some traumatised ex-soldiers may be helped by Prince Harry’s revelations about how he killed 25 people in Afghanistan, according to psychologists.

They say speaking out about what he has gone through, the Duke of Sussex is “validating” his feelings.

The prince writes in his newly published memoir, Spare, that he killed 25 Taliban fighters while serving as a soldier in Afghanistan – but in interviews has denied “boasting” about it, saying that was “very dangerous spin”.

Harry’s military comrades said they were dismayed at his “unnecessary” claim, arguing it made him a much greater security risk, and also put his family in danger.

But the prince hit back in an interview on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert in the US, saying he hoped talking about it would help other army veterans, and especially help prevent suicides.

“I made a choice to share it because, having spent nearly two decades working with veterans all around the world, I think the most important thing is to be honest and to be able to give space to others to be able to share their experiences without any shame,” Harry said.

“And my whole goal and my attempt with sharing that detail is to reduce the number of suicides.”

Many people have speculated the duke may be suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder, but psychologists say his behaviour should be seen as a normal reaction to events rather than a “disorder”.

Chartered psychologist Jessica Taylor told The Independent: “Speaking openly about trauma, the impact on our bodies and brains arguably does serve to normalise and validate the feelings and experiences we all have when we are distressed, traumatised and feeling helpless.

Prince Harry visits Arlington National Cemetery, where war veterans are buried (Getty Images)

“When people see someone in authority or with global influence talking about their traumas in a non-medical, and non-stigmatising way, which is something both Harry and Meghan do well, it helps people to realise that their own responses to trauma are also normal, natural and justified.”

She said there was “no question whatsoever” that anyone who has served in active combat and has killed or injured people will experience significant psychological trauma.

“This is a human reaction to extreme violence. This is not abnormal, nor is it a disorder.

“As a psychologist, I do not believe trauma to be a mental disorder at all, and when we consider the countless traumas Harry and Meghan have experienced, it is important that Harry has talked so candidly about struggling to cope with the impact of trauma in his life, and in Meghan’s life.”

She said whether it will prevent suicides is a complicated issue, as suicide is a personal choice.

“For some people, listening to Harry talk openly about his trauma from military service may normalise and validate their own trauma, but for others, it may make no difference as they may not relate to him.”

The prince at Camp Bastion in Afghanistan (Getty Images)

Harry has said he does not consider himself to have post-traumatic stress disorder, but believes he has “post-traumatic injury”.

Television psychologist Honey Langcaster-James said: “He has described times in his life when he has experienced intrusive thoughts, numbing of his emotions, feelings of panic associated with certain events - all of which would be symptoms consistent with someone who has sustained a post-traumatic injury or injuries.

“The word disorder suggests someone’s response is somehow faulty, rather than a natural consequence of events they experienced.

“I saw no indication he was being anything other than honest about his motivations [in speaking of killing people].

“His tone, affect and words all appeared to me to be congruent and fluent. He appeared genuinely concerned that the comment he made in his book had been taken out of context.”

Christine Tizzard, a legal psychological expert witness from West Sussex, said it was hard to see how Harry’s revelation could prevent any suicides.

But without assessing the prince, it was unfair to judge whether he could have post-traumatic stress disorder.

“The way it’s received by others is very personal. Some veterans might be relieved someone has given a voice to what happened there but others might be shocked. How people carry trauma through is down to their personal make-up.

Recommended Prince Harry upstaged by Tom Hanks in The Late Show with Stephen Colbert skit

“What he went through as a serving soldier would certainly be classed as a precipitating event.

“You can’t help but feel sorry for the poor guy,” she said.