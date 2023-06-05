Prince Harry news – latest: Duke to become first senior royal to testify in court in 130 years
King Charles’ younger son faces cross-examination as he sues Mirror Group for allegedly illegally gathering information on him
The Duke of Sussex will become the first senior British royal to give evidence in court for 130 years when he testifies this week in his lawsuit against a newspaper group he accuses of unlawful behaviour.
Prince Harry is due to appear at the High Court as his case against the publisher of the Daily Mirror over alleged unlawful information gathering begins.
The duke is suing Mirror Group Newspapers (MGN) for damages, claiming journalists at its titles, which also include the Sunday Mirror and Sunday People, were linked to methods including phone-hacking, so-called “blagging” or gaining information by deception and use of private investigators for unlawful activities.
It will be the first time a senior royal has given evidence since Edward VII testified as a witness in part of a divorce case in 1870 and 20 years later in a slander trial over a card game, both before he became king.
Harry is due to arrive at the court in London today and is due to enter the witness box on Tuesday, when he will face cross-examination from MGN’s lawyers.
The duke has been asked to attend court on Monday in case the opening speeches finish before the end of the day, so there is a possibility he may enter the witness box on Monday afternoon. Otherwise he is expected to begin his evidence on Tuesday, when he will face cross-examination from MGN’s lawyers.
The Duke of Sussex is due to be cross-examined in the High Court this week as hearings get under way in his case against the publisher of the Daily Mirror over the alleged unlawful gathering of information.
Prince Harry is suing Mirror Group Newspapers for damages, claiming journalists carried out or authorised phone-hacking, “blagging” or gaining information by deception and the use of private investigators for unlawful activities.
Even though he and his wife Meghan moved to California more than three years ago, he remains mired in several legal battles making their way through the British courts.
Most of the cases relate to alleged intrusion and illegality by the media – behaviour that Harry recently said he now views as his “life’s work” to curtail.
What we know about Harry’s latest legal battle
When is Prince Harry in court?
King away on holiday as Harry visits London
The King will miss his son’s visit to London as he is due to be in holiday in Romania for five days:
When Princess Anne appeared in court
It is thought to be the first time a senior member of the royal family has personally appeared in court proceedings since 2002, when the Princess Royal pleaded guilty to a charge under the Dangerous Dogs Act after her pet bit two children in Windsor Great Park. Here’s our coverage of the case at the time:
Defendant 2595640, better known as the Princess Royal, barely whispered "guilty" as, at 10.02am yesterday, she became the first member of the Royal Family to become a convicted felon in 353 years.
Harry ‘hoped for apology from family'
A month ago, Prince Harry attended the coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla – but his wife Meghan Markle stayed at home in California with their two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.
The prince arrived at Westminster Abbey alone, and was assigned to sit two rows behind his brother, and then he left alone.
The Duke of Sussex has been seeking an apology from his family, according to his television interviews in January.
Girlfriend article ‘obtained legitimately'
A 2004 Daily Mirror article about the Duke of Sussex’s then-girlfriend Chelsy Davy was “obtained legitimately”, a former journalist and news editor has told the High Court:
Journalist who had front-page story which reported details of the Prince Harry’s “13-day bender” gives evidence
The 33 articles at the heart of the case
Some 33 articles, dated between 1996 and 2009, have been selected for examination during the trial of Harry’s contested claim against MGN.
The company has told the trial in London that it denies that 28 out of the 33 articles involved unlawful information gathering and that it was not admitted for the remaining five articles.
The publisher claims the stories came from a range of sources, including information disclosed by royal households or other royals, freelance journalists and news agencies as well as confidential sources with “extensive” royal contacts.
These are the 33 articles:
Some 33 stories will be examined during the trial of Harry’s High Court claim against Mirror Group Newspapers
Duke’s other battles
The duke is no stranger to fighting legal cases. Here are his other battles:
Prince Harry has become the royal family's most famous litigant in London
