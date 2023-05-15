Prince Harry trial – latest: First witness to give evidence in hacking case against Mirror publisher
Dan Evans to take stand today
The fourth day of Prince Harry’s hearing against the Mirror Group Newspapers (MGN) will resume today in the High Court in London.
A trial of “representative” claims, including the Duke of Sussex, former Coronation Street actress Nikki Sanderson, comedian Paul Whitehouse’s ex-wife Fiona Wightman and actor Michael Turner, will continue with evidence from Dan Evans.
The claims include phone hacking, securing information through deception - also known as “blagging” - and hiring private investigators for unlawful activities.
On Friday, Harry’s lawyer David Sherborne said out of the 147 articles, 33 are being examined in the trial - in his claim.
He said: “The Duke of Sussex, one of the most prominently covered individuals by the defendant’s titles... [MGN]’s case is throughout the entire period... there was only one occasion of unlawful information gathering.”
MGN – publisher of titles including The Mirror, Sunday Mirror and Sunday People – is contesting the cases and has said there is “no evidence, or no sufficient evidence, of voicemail interception in any of these four claims”.
Piers Morgan has strenuously denied knowing “anything about” phone hacking at the Mirror and said he “couldn’t give a monkey’s cuss” about the High Court case brought by Prince Harry.
The Duke of Sussex and other celebrities including Coronation Street actors Nikki Sanderson and Michael Le Vell have accused Mirror Group Newspapers (MGN) of unlawful information gathering, including phone hacking and the use of private investigators.
On the second day of the seven-week trial, which began on Wednesday, the duke’s lawyer David Sherborne told the court that Mr Morgan “lies right at the heart” of the allegations, and insisted it was “inconceivable” that he and several other MGN editors had been unaware of the alleged wrongdoing.
There is “simply no evidence” for many of the claims of phone hacking by Mirror newspapers, the High Court has heard.
A lawyer for Mirror Group Newspapers (MGN) further argued that a “very substantial proportion” of the articles involved in the case were at “a breathtaking level of triviality”.
Claims brought by four individuals, including Prince Harry, against MGN titles The Mirror, Sunday Mirror and Sunday People, entered their third day of a trial on Friday.
The claims include phone hacking, securing information through deception – also known as “blagging” – and hiring private investigators for unlawful activities.
