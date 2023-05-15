✕ Close Piers Morgan says he refuses to take ‘lectures on privacy’ from Prince Harry

The fourth day of Prince Harry’s hearing against the Mirror Group Newspapers (MGN) will resume today in the High Court in London.

A trial of “representative” claims, including the Duke of Sussex, former Coronation Street actress Nikki Sanderson, comedian Paul Whitehouse’s ex-wife Fiona Wightman and actor Michael Turner, will continue with evidence from Dan Evans.

The claims include phone hacking, securing information through deception - also known as “blagging” - and hiring private investigators for unlawful activities.

On Friday, Harry’s lawyer David Sherborne said out of the 147 articles, 33 are being examined in the trial - in his claim.

He said: “The Duke of Sussex, one of the most prominently covered individuals by the defendant’s titles... [MGN]’s case is throughout the entire period... there was only one occasion of unlawful information gathering.”

MGN – publisher of titles including The Mirror, Sunday Mirror and Sunday People – is contesting the cases and has said there is “no evidence, or no sufficient evidence, of voicemail interception in any of these four claims”.