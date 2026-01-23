Prince Harry hits out at Trump over false claims on British troops in Afghanistan
Prince Harry, a former Army Air Corps co-pilot gunner who undertook two frontline tours to Afghanistan, calls for ‘respect’ for Britons who fought and died
Prince Harry has hit out at Donald Trump over the US president’s false claims made against British troops who fought in Afghanistan.
The Duke of Sussex, a former Army Air Corps co-pilot gunner who undertook two frontline tours to Afghanistan, said the “sacrifices” of Britons who fought and died in the country “deserve to be spoken about truthfully and with respect”.
His remarks come after Trump claimed allies stayed away from the frontline in the conflict.
In a statement, Harry said: “In 2001, Nato invoked Article 5 for the first – and only – time in history. It meant that every allied nation was obliged to stand with the United States in Afghanistan, in pursuit of our shared security. Allies answered that call.
“I served there. I made lifelong friends there. And I lost friends there.
“The United Kingdom alone had 457 service personnel killed.
“Thousands of lives were changed forever. Mothers and fathers buried sons and daughters. Children were left without a parent. Families are left carrying the cost.
“Those sacrifices deserve to be spoken about truthfully and with respect, as we all remain united and loyal to the defence of diplomacy and peace.”
More follows...
