Royal news – live: Harry to address King Charles’s cancer diagnosis for the first time in shock interview
The Duke of Sussex will join Will Reeve on Good Morning America today
King Charles waves to well-wishers in first public outing since cancer diagnosis
Prince Harry will open up about his father’s cancer diagnosis in a bombshell Good Morning America interview today.
The Duke of Sussex’s interview with Will Reeve will air tonight, with the presenter posting a teaser of the shock interview, where the Prince will open up about his life with Meghan and his father’s diagnosis.
It comes as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have hit back at claims their visit to the Invictus Games is a “make or break” chance to reunite with King Charles.
A spokesperson for the Harry and Meghan said the couple would “not be broken” after the Daily Telegraph’s royal editor claimed it would be possible for them to reconnect with senior royals if they “keep schtum” at the sporting event.
The pair were pictured smiling in Whistler, Vancouver as they met athletes at the Blackcomb resort in British Columbia in preparation for next year’s winter games.
“We’ve heard time and time again that certain opportunities are make or break for the couple. They’re still here. This couple will not be broken,” the spokesperson told the Daily Mirror.
In pictures - Prince Harry hurtles down Whistler Sliding Centre track on a skeleton sled
When will the interview air?
It is not yet clear the specific time Prince Harry will appear on screen, however the show airs each day at 7am ET.
Good Morning America posted a teaser for the exclusive interview on their Instagram story.
The voice over says: “Prince Harry the all-new interview, on his life today with Meghan, how his father the king is doing and on his passion supporting wounded warriors.”
Prince Harry races 61mph head-first down a skeleton track: ‘Everybody should do this’
Prince Harry has gone downhill fast - racing head-first on a tiny skeleton sled going 61.5 mph down a track.
The Duke of Sussex has tried his hand at skeleton bobsled as he joined Invictus Games competitors training in Canada on Thursday
Pictures from the track in Whistler show Harry sporting a white helmet as he speeds headfirst down the frozen track.
Cowbells rang out as the prince finished his first run, and when he was helped off the track, he took off his helmet and said with a smile that “everyone should do this, it should be compulsory.”
The Duchess of Sussex watched her husband, one year before the global event takes place in the town, and the city of Vancouver, in western Canada.
Read the full story here...
Prince Harry races 61mph head-first down a skeleton track: ‘Everybody should do this’
The Duke of Sussex was pictured hurtling down a frozen track
