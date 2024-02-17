✕ Close Prince Harry says ‘I love my family’ in Good Morning America interview

Prince Harry has been tempted to step back into royal life telling friends he would take up a temporary role while his father King Charles undergoes cancer treatment.

A royal source told The Times that Charles, 75, is keen to reconcile and see more of his son, adding: “On all practical levels it makes perfect sense for the family to come together to support the King while he’s sick.

“Much has been said on both sides in recent years, but that has never diminished the fundamental bond of blood, and there are now pragmatic aspects to consider, with the King and Kate’s wellbeing ­paramount in this.”

It came as the Duke said he believes his father’s cancer diagnosis could “reunify” the royal family as he opened up about his father’s cancer diagnosis in a bombshell Good Morning America interview.

He said: “I think any illness, any sickness brings families together.”

Harry flew over 5,000 miles to see Charles in London for a 30 minute meeting a day after the news of his diagnosis was made public.