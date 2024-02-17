Prince Harry interview - live: Duke hints at royal reconciliation amid reports he ‘wants new role’
The Duke of Sussex discussed King Charles’ diagnosis on Good Morning America
Prince Harry says ‘I love my family’ in Good Morning America interview
Prince Harry has been tempted to step back into royal life telling friends he would take up a temporary role while his father King Charles undergoes cancer treatment.
A royal source told The Times that Charles, 75, is keen to reconcile and see more of his son, adding: “On all practical levels it makes perfect sense for the family to come together to support the King while he’s sick.
“Much has been said on both sides in recent years, but that has never diminished the fundamental bond of blood, and there are now pragmatic aspects to consider, with the King and Kate’s wellbeing paramount in this.”
It came as the Duke said he believes his father’s cancer diagnosis could “reunify” the royal family as he opened up about his father’s cancer diagnosis in a bombshell Good Morning America interview.
He said: “I think any illness, any sickness brings families together.”
Harry flew over 5,000 miles to see Charles in London for a 30 minute meeting a day after the news of his diagnosis was made public.
Source says King Charles would have to ask Harry to come back into royal fold
Prince Harry could be tempted to step back into royal life if King Charles asks him to.
A source close to the Duke of Sussex said “he would try” to help out if his father asked him to, telling Page Six: “I have a hard time believing if his dad asks for his help that Harry would say no, I think he would try.”
But the insider added: “I don’t think it’s something that Harry would ask [to do] on his own.”
Meanwhile, The Times reported that Harry told friends he would step into a temporary royal role while Charles is unwell.
Prince Harry secretive on health prospects of King
Buckingham Palace has not given details about Charles’s cancer and Prince Harry declined to divulge any information when asked about his “outlook” on the King’s health, replying “that stays between me and him”.
But he said he would be visiting his father in the future: “I’ve got other trips planned that would take me through the UK or back to the UK, so I’ll stop in and see my family as much as I can.”
There was no meeting between the duke and his brother, the Prince of Wales, last Tuesday after Harry spent time with Charles at Clarence House.
Since stepping down as working royals in 2020 and moving to California, the Sussexes have aired allegations and grievances against the monarchy and members of the royal family which have also soured relations.
Speaking to Good Morning America Harry said: “Look, I love my family.
“The fact that I was able to get on a plane and go and see him and spend any time with him, I’m grateful for that.”
Michael Bublé serenades Sussexes with ‘healing wishes’ for Charles
Prince Harry has wrapped up his three-day trip to Canada by being serenaded by singer Michael Bublé.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been in Whistler for an Invictus Games launch event before flying home to California today.
Bublé performed a rewritten version of Frank Sinatra’s ‘My Way’, that contained nods to the Duke of Sussex as he attended a lavish gala dinner with 200 guests.
It included the line: “You’ve earned each day, the right to say, I did it my way,” and referred to Harry as a “visionary”.
He also sang: “Our healing wishes for your dad” in reference to King Charles, recently being diagnosed with cancer.
Harry considered becoming US citizen
Prince Harry has said living in the US is “amazing - I love every single day” but stopped short of pledging allegiance to the star-spangled banner in a revealing interview.
The duke spoke to Good Morning America reporter Will Reeve about King Charles’s shock cancer diagnosis, family life as well as his thoughts on becoming an American citizen.
Asked ‘do you feel American’, the Duke said: “Do I feel American? No. I don’t know how I feel.’
Pressed on whether he would think about becoming a US citizen, Harry added: “I have considered it, yeah.”
Asked what would stop him doing it, the Duke said: “I have no idea. I’m here standing here next to this with these guys. American citizenship is a thought that has crossed my mind but certainly not something that’s a high priority for me right now.”
Prince Harry reveals how he found out his father King Charles was ill
Speaking on Good Morning America from Canada, Harry explained how he found out the news about his father and how he was feeling since the meeting in London last week.
Presenter Will Reeve asked Harry: “How did you get the news that the King was ill?” To which he simply replied: “I spoke to him.”
He was then asked: “What did you do next?” Harry went on: “I jumped on a plane and went to go and see him as soon as I could.”
It comes after Harry suggested the King’s illness could lead to a reconciliation with his father in an interview with the US breakfast show.
Harry also said I “love my family” and that he was “grateful” to be able to spend time with his father when he flew back to the UK last week.
In the interview, aired on Good Morning America, it was suggested a family illness could have a “re-unifying effect”, and when Harry was asked “is that possible in this case?” he replied: “Yeah, I’m sure.”
Prince Harry ‘willing to take temporary royal role while King is ill’
The Duke of Sussex is willing to step into a temporary royal role while his father undergoes cancer treatment, it has been reported.
Reports say Harry has told friends he would step into such a role while Charles is unwell.
The duke and his father are said to have had several “warm exchanges” since the King’s illness was diagnosed, it was claimed.
Prince Harry ‘willing to take temporary royal role while King is ill’
The Times newspaper reports Harry has told friends he would step into such a role while Charles is unwell.
Harry and Meghan attend Invictus event in first public appearance since King's diagnosis
Prince Harry shares sweet update about his and Meghan’s children
Prince Harry has shared a sweet update about his and wife Meghan Markle’s children, Archie, four, and Lilibet, two.
The Duke of Sussex opened up about his family life during an interview with Good Morning America on 16 February, while he and Meghan were in Whistler, Canada, meeting athletes at the Blackcomb resort in British Columbia in preparation for the 2025 Winter Invictus Games. During the conversation, he was asked how he was doing as a parent, to which he jokingly responded: “I can’t tell you that, it’s classified…Top secret.”
He then clarified that his children are “doing great,” before describing some of the things he loves about being a father.
Prince Harry shares sweet update about his and Meghan’s children
‘They’ve both got an incredible sense of humour,’ Prince Harry says about his two children
Five key talking points from Prince Harry’s Good Morning America interview
Prince Harry has opened up about his family and career in a wide-ranging new interview with Good Morning America.
During his conversation with Will Reeve, which aired on 16 February, the Duke of Sussex was in Whistler, Canada, meeting athletes at the Blackcomb resort in British Columbia in preparation for next year’s winter Invictus games.
While in the city, he was accompanied by his wife, Meghan Markle, who he shares a four-year-old son, Archie, and two-year-old daughter, Lilibet, with.
Five key talking points from Prince Harry’s Good Morning America interview
The Duke of Sussex opened up about his father, children, and life in America in the new interview
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies