Royal news – live: Harry claims late Queen backing tabloid fight ‘up there’ as he reveals Meghan safety fears
Duke won privacy case against Mirror Group newspapers last year
Support truly
independent journalism
Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.
Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.
Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda.
Louise Thomas
Editor
Prince Harry has claimed that the late Queen is backing his tabloid fight “up there” after revealing that he will not bring Meghan Markle to the UK because of fears of an “acid” or “knife attack”.
The Duke of Sussex said that he had many discussions with the late monarch about press intrusion and that she supported the action he is taking against it.
“She knew how much this meant to me and she’s very much up there saying ‘see this through to the end’,” he said.
In the new ITV documentary Tabloids on Trial, the 39-year-old said he would not bring his wife back to the UK over safety fears partially caused by the press.
He said: “All it takes is one lone actor, one person who reads this stuff, to act on what they have read... and whether it’s a knife or acid, whatever it is.”
Harry and Meghan moved to California in June 2020 after stepping down as working royals. The couple no longer has an official UK residence.
Intimate Princess Diana letters to be sold at auction
Intimate letters from the late Princess Diana to her housekeeper have given a sweet insight into royal life.
Violet Collison, who the princess nicknamed Collie, was thanked in the exchanges for gifts she gave to a young Prince William and Harry.
“William adores his little brother & spends the entire time pouring an endless supply of hugs & kisses over Harry,” Diana wrote from Kensington Palace on 25 September, 1984.
The letters are set to be sold at auction 30 July, with initial estimates suggesting they will fetch several thousand pounds.
Prince William refuses to rehire Queen Camilla’s sister
Prince William has refused to rehire Queen Camilla’s sister as an interior designer for the Duchy of Cornwall.
Annabel Elliot, 75, who was given the role following the now King Charles’s 2005 wedding to her sister was removed from the payroll for the year 2023 to 2024.
The Telegraph reported: “Sources confirmed that Prince William would no longer employ Ms Elliot, although it was no reflection on her work.”
The Duchy said in a report: “During the period to 8th September 2022 the Duchy paid Mrs. Annabel Elliot, the 24th Duke of Cornwall’s sister-in-law, in the normal course of business and on an arm’s length basis £19,625 for fees and commission and £12,316 for the purchase of furniture, furnishings and retail stock for the Duchy of Cornwall Holiday accommodation, Duchy offices and Duchy Nursery.”
‘Zero chance’ Meghan Markle will miss UK Invictus Games
A royal expert has said there is “zero chance” that Meghan Markle will miss the upcoming UK Invictus Games.
This comes after Prince Harry recently revealed that he has chosen not to bring his wife to the UK since the late Queen’s funeral in September 2022 over ongoing security concerns.
But one expert believes that an exception will be made for the 2027 Invictus Games in Birmingham.
“There’s zero chance of Meghan missing the Invictus Games,” royal author Christopher Andersen told Fox News.
“I guess that she will be there, briefly, but without [their children] Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet. Meghan and Harry’s security concerns are legitimate, but the rest of the royal family doesn’t see it that way. Neither do the British courts.”
“The feeling in the UK is that the Sussexes are no longer working royals, and therefore are not entitled to state-funded police protection.”
Prince William refuses to disclose how much tax he pays
Prince William has come under fire for refusing to reveal how much tax he pays on his vast private property portfolio.
He reportedly recieved £23 million in the past tax year from the Duchy of Cornwall.
But in a marked change from his father, who he interited the estate from, William, 42, has chosen not to dislcose how much tax he is paying on its earnings.
It has been claimed that despite the non-disclosure, William pays an “appropriate” amount of tax.
Former BBC royal correspondent Peter Hunt said this decision could become “unsustainable” in the current economic climate.
“The absence of answers to basic questions could prove unsustainable in the years ahead,” he wrote on Twitter/X.
King Charles installs solar panels at Windsor Castle
King Charles has installed solar panels at Windsor Castle in a bid to be more environmentally friendly, palace officials said.
The panels replaced the led roof that had previously existed on the Lord Chamberlain’s Upper Store and there are plans to add more in the future.
This is not the only move the royal family are making in this area and their Bentley limousine cars are also being converted to run on biofuel.
GoFundMe launched to support Thomas Markle
A GoFundMe has been launched to support Meghan Markle’s estranged father after his 80th birthday wish to meet his grandchildren, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, went unanswered.
Created by Lady Colin Campbell, the fundraiser praises Thomas Markle’s “kindness and generosity” and said it aims to show him “that there are still people in the world with good hearts, good values, and good intentions” after he was “rejected and abandoned” by his daughter.
Thomas, who turned 80, this month, became estranged from Meghan around the time of her 2018 wedding to Prince Harry after it emerged that he had taken part in a staged paparazzi photoshoot.
The fundraiser was created with a £10,000 target, but it has already exceeded this amount and raised over £39,000 from over 2,000 donors.
“My father is gone from this earth and I wish I could give him a hug,” wrote one supporter.
“I want to give it to you and just know that you have daughters around the world now. You are loved.”
Meghan Markle ‘likely’ to miss UK Invictus Games
Following the news that Prince Harry’s Invictus Games will be held in Brimingham, it has been speculated that Meghan Markle will miss the 2027 event.
The Duchess of Sussex, 42, has not spent any time in the UK since the late Queen Elizabeth’s funeral in September 2022.
Harry, 39, recently opened up about his ongoing security concerns in the new ITV documentary Tabloids on Trial and admitted that press intrusion into his life has made him fear for Meghan’s safety to the point where he does not believe she is safe in the UK.
Former BBC royal correspondent Jennie Bond told OK! magazine: “Unless this is resolved and Harry gets the guaranteed police protection he feels he needs for himself and his family - a demand that I have some sympathy with, I can’t see him bringing Meghan and the children here.
“The security issue always provides a credible excuse for Meghan and the children not coming to the UK.
“Personally, I don’t think she ever wants to come here again, but I think she will be acutely aware that her absence at something like the Invictus Games – her husband’s greatest achievement – would signal more than a concern about safety.”
Prince Harry stumbles over health of Princess Kate and King Charles
The Duke of Sussex appeared to be flustered when he was asked about Princess Kate and King Charles’s cancer battles in a new documentary.
In Tabloids on Trial, ITV New’s Rebecca Barry asked the prince: “Both your father and your sister-in-law have been unwell.
“It’s a reminder, I guess, to all of us that life is precious.
“Does it ever just make you think, ‘This is not worth it. Life is just too short for these legal battles’?”
Prince Harry, appeared shocked by the question, he replied: “Erm, I don’t think the legal, the continuation of these legal battles is the sort of, I...
“The two things are completely separate.
“Erm, you know, my father and my sister-in-law, and me, you know, following through on these legal battles are two completely different things.”
Harry wants entire Royal family to join his battle with the press
In the Tabloids on Trial documentary, Prince Harry was asked whether his determination to fight the tabloids destroyed the relationship with his family.
Harry replied: “Yeah, that’s certainly a central piece to it.
“But, you know, it’s a hard question to answer because anything I say about my family results in a torrent of abuse from the press.
“I’ve made it very clear that this is something that needs to be done.
“It would be nice if we, you know, did it as a family.”
He stressed that those in a public role should do things for the greater good.
“I believe that, again, from a service standpoint and when you are in a public role, that these are the things that we should be doing for the greater good,” he said.
“But, you know, I’m doing this for my reasons.”
Prince Harry speaks on tabloid court battle
Prince Harry is set to break his silence on his phone-hacking court battle with the tabloid press tonight, as he delves into particular headlines about his personal life.
Looking at a headline from the time about his then-girlfriend Chelsy Davy apparently preparing to split with him, the Prince said: “Harry’s girl to dump him - seems as though they knew something before I even did.”
He also says in an ITV documentary airing tonight: “I think there’s a lot of I guess, paranoia, fear, worry, concern, distrust in the people around you, clearly a headline like that has absolutely no public interest whatsoever.
“There’s a big difference between what interests the public and what is public interest, so what happens in my private life between myself and [my] then girlfriend is exactly that, between us.”
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments