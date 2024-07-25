✕ Close Related video: Trump shooter's parents called police hours before assassination attempt

Prince Harry is set to give a personal insight into how the phone hacking scandal affected him in an explosive documentary tonight, as ‘intimate’ letters from his mother are put up for auction.

The Duke of Sussex will share how his legal battle with the tabloid press played a central role in creating the rift between him and his family.

Breaking his silence on his court case, he says in a trailer for the ITV documentary: “Yeah, that’s certainly a central piece to it. But, you know, that’s a hard question to answer because anything I say about my family results in a torrent of abuse from the press.”

He won his privacy case against Mirror Group newspapers last December after a High Court judge ruled his own phone had been hacked. The prince is also involved in ongoing legal cases against the Daily Mail and The Sun publishers.

The comments come as unseen letters from Princess Diana to her family’s housekeeper have emerged. They are expected to sell for thousands of pounds when they go up for auction later this month.

One of the letters, written on Buckingham Palace notepaper, describes the “frantic” preparations for Diana’s wedding to Charles.