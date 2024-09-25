Royal news – live: Prince Harry’s US visa case faces major ruling as Duke pays touching tribute to Diana
A judge ruled that disclosing Prince Harry’s US visa application was not in the public interest
The Duke of Sussex’s US visa application will remain private, a judge has ruled, despite him admitting taking drugs in his memoir Spare.
Harry, 40, said he took several illegal substances in the 2023 memoir, including cocaine and psychedelic mushrooms, prompting questions on if he was allowed into the country in 2020.
However, the Duke’s visa application will not be disclosed publicly after a judge ruled that it was not in the public interest.
US judge Carl Nichols ruled: “Like any foreign national, the Duke has a legitimate privacy interest in his immigration status.”
It comes as Prince Harry undertakes a series of high-profile solo engagements in New York to promote his philanthropic work.
Yesterday, he attended The Diana Awards, which honours the achievements of young people who have made a significant impact in improving the lives of others.
Paying tribute to his late mother, Harry said: “I know that my mum would be incredibly proud of you guys… the way that you do it, your activism, your compassion, those two things are so true to how my mum led her life and what she believed in.”
Prince Harry addresses possible return to royal duty
Ahead of the release of the paperback edition of Spare, an interview from the time of its initial release has resurfaced where Prince Harry addresses the possibility of a return to working royal life.
The Duke of Sussex, 40, stepped down from his previous role with his wife Meghan Markle in 2020 and the pair moved to California.
At the time of stepping down, the couple cited privacy concerns and a desire to live a more independent life as their reasoning.
Harry told Good Morning America last January: “No. I don’t think it is ever going to be possible.”
”Even if there is an agreement or an arrangement between me and my family, there is that third party that is going to do everything they can to make sure that isn’t possible.
“Not stopping us going back, but making it unsurvivable.”
Prince Harry says we need to ‘listen’ to young people
The Duke of Sussex has said that we need to “listen” to young people’s voices at The Diana Awards in New York.
Set up in memory of the late princess, the event honours young people who are making a significant difference in the lives of others.
Harry, who turned 40 this month, said: “The courage that you have gives me hope because every single one of us need courage in order to really move the dial and create positive change in today’s world, probably more so now than ever.
“So thank you to you guys for giving me, and probably a lot of other people, in this room, hope, and now we need to listen, constantly listen, and then act on the advice and the vision that you have, because otherwise it’s your future that’s being stolen from you and that is unacceptable.”
The duke is in the Big Apple alone for a series of high-profile engagements in aid of several charitable causes.
Meghan Markle’s return to the royal family ‘possible'
A royal expert has claimed that the Duchess of Sussex could return to the royal fold if she is willing to abide by certain rules.
Meghan, 42, stepped down as a working royal in 2020 alongside her husband Prince Harry and the couple subsequently moved to California, citing privacy concerns and a desire to live a more independent life.
Royal author Tom Quinn told The Express: “I think it’s possible that Meghan could return, but I think she would physically have to live in England, and she would have to, very quietly, start to do the things that the Royal Family does best.
“I don’t think she could come back if she wants an apology or if she wants the Royal Family to completely change. They just can’t do it.”
This comes following concerns about how the Sussexes will continue to financially support themselves when their multimillion-pound deal with Netflix comes to an end next year. According to reports, it is widely believed that it will not be renewed.
Prince Harry raises mental health awareness at high-profile event
The Duke of Sussex has continued his mission to raise awareness of mental health at a high-profile event in New York.
Speaking at The Diana Awards yesterday, he called upon the phrase “mental health” to be replaced with “mental fitness”.
The Diana Awards was set up in memory of the late princess and honours the achievements of young people making a significant difference to the lives of others.
Former royal head security gave warning about Mohamed al-Fayed
The former head of royal security has claimed that he warned the late Queen Elizabeth II about Mohamed al-Fayed before Diana and her sons went on holiday with the businessman.
Allegations of abuse have surrounded the former Harrods owner since the mid-90s, but the extent of his alleged depravity has not been revealed until recently.
Dai Davies told Sky News: “This was a man who I would be concerned [about] if a relative of mine was going on holiday with him, let alone the future king and his brother and their mother, Princess Diana.”
He added: “I was horrified because I was aware of some of the allegations even then that were going around.
“I was aware that he had tried very hard to ingratiate himself with the Royal Family and obviously knowing, as I did, the reputation he was alleged [to have] then, I was concerned, and I took the opportunity to inform the Royal Family.”
Mr Davies claims that he was simply told that “Her Majesty is aware” in response to his concerns, but they were never acted upon.
Fayed has been accused of rape and sexual abuse by more than 30 former Harrods employees.
Prince Harry reveals what gives him ‘hope’ at New York event
The Duke of Sussex has admitted that the younger generation give him “hope” while attending The Diana Awards in New York.
Established in honour of the late princess, the event recognises the achievements of young people who are making a significant difference in improving the lives of others.
Harry, who recently turned 40, said: “I have said it before years ago and I’ll say it again. The younger generation is what gives me hope. The courage you have gives me hope.
“Every one of us needs courage to move the dial in this world, probably more than ever
“We need to listen and act on what you say because it is your future that will be stolen and that is unacceptable.”
Prince Harry says Diana would want Angola to ‘finish’ job of clearing landmines
Prince Harry has said that the late Princess Diana would want Angola to “finish” the job of clearing landmines.
Harry, 40, made the revelation at an event by The Halo Trust, a landmine charity his mother personally supported, in New York yesterday.
“The Halo Trust’s work in Angola meant a great deal to my mother,” he said.
“Carrying on her legacy is a responsibility that I take seriously.
“I think we all know how much she would want us to finish this particular job.”
The duke saw the efforts being made by the Angolan government to solve the problem first-hand in 2019 when he followed in the footsteps of his mother through a cleared minefield.
At the time, a further £45m worth of investment into similar landmine clearings had been announced.
Anti-monarchists claim royal family costs ‘half a billion a year'
An anti-monarchy group has claimed that the true cost of the British royal family is “half a billion a year”.
According to Republic, the royals cost the taxpayer £510m a year, and the group has slammed this expense as unnecessary amid Labour’s bid to cut back on public spending to combat national debt.
This comes as the profits from the Crown Estate exceeded £1.1 billion, resulting in an increase of £45m to the Sovereign Grant, which is reportedly going to be used to finish ongoing renovations at Buckingham Palace.
Graham Smith, chief executive of Republic, said: “If (Chancellor) Rachel Reeves thinks tough decisions are needed in these difficult times, she needs to start with the royals.
“We’re being told the Budget will be painful.
“Well if that’s true, the cuts must start at the top.
“How can we talk about cutting the winter fuel allowance while wasting half a billion pounds on the royals?
“How does the Government defend this rhetoric of painful decisions when the royals cost us enough to pay 18,000 NHS nurses?
“The Sovereign Grant is spiralling out of control, set to rise by another £45 million a year.
“Yet the true cost of the monarchy is well over half a billion pounds.”
Harry pays tribute to Princess Diana at charity event in New York
The Duke of Sussex took the opportunity to honour Princess Diana at an awards ceremony in New York.
Harry, 40, attended The Diana Awards yesterday as part of a visit to the city which will see him undertake several high-profile philanthropic engagements.
Set up in honour of the late princess, the awards recognise the achievements of young people who are making a difference in the lives of others.
Harry said: “I applaud you, certainly at your age, to be on this stage, to have the confidence that you do and to be able to speak as clearly and as passionately as you do.”
He added: “I know that my mum would be incredibly proud of you guys… the way that you do it, your activism, your compassion, those two things are so true to how my mum led her life and what she believed in. And the way that you do it is incredible, so thank you.”
