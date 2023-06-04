Prince Harry news – latest: Duke of Sussex’s court appearance looms in phone-hacking case
King’s younger son faces cross-examination as he sues Mirror Group for allegedly illegally gathering information on him
The Duke of Sussex is due to appear at the High Court as his case against the publisher of the Daily Mirror over alleged unlawful information gathering begins.
Harry is suing Mirror Group Newspapers (MGN) for damages, claiming journalists at its titles, which also include the Sunday Mirror and Sunday People, were linked to methods including phone-hacking, so-called “blagging” or gaining information by deception and use of private investigators for unlawful activities.
His claim is being heard alongside three other “representative” claims during a trial that began last month and is due to last up to seven weeks.
Harry alleges about 140 articles published between 1996 and 2010 contained information gathered using unlawful methods, and 33 of these have been selected to be considered at the trial.
MGN is contesting the claims and has either denied or not admitted each of them. The publisher also argues some of the claimants have brought their legal action too late.
The duke is due to arrive at the court in London on Monday and is due to enter the witness box on Tuesday, when he will face cross-examination from MGN’s lawyers.
Mirror Group admitted one instance of unlawful activity
When the duke’s case began last month, lawyers for the publisher of the Daily Mirror newspaper apologised “unreservedly” to him for one instance of unlawful information gathering and said the company accepted he was entitled to “appropriate compensation”:
