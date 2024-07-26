Royal news – live: Prince Harry says he won’t bring Meghan back to the UK over safety fears
Duke won privacy case against Mirror Group newspapers last year
Prince Harry fears a lone actor believing negative press reports about him and Meghan Markle could attack the couple, citing it as one of the reasons he left the UK.
The Duke of Sussex spoke about how phone hacking became a “central piece” in the ongoing rift with his family in an explosive ITV documentary charting the egregious and illegal methods some journalists used to gain access to the voicemail accounts of celebrities and public figures.
In the documentary, the 39-year-old said he would not bring his wife back to the UK over fears for safety.
He said: “Look at what has happened in the last four years to me, my wife and my family, right?
“It’s still dangerous. And all it takes is one lone actor, one person who reads this stuff, to act on what they have read... and whether it’s a knife or acid, whatever it is.
“And these are things that are a genuine concern for me. It’s one of the reasons why I won’t bring my wife back to this country.”
Harry and Meghan moved to California in June 2020. The couple no longer has an official UK residence.
Harry wants entire Royal family to join his battle with the press
In the Tabloids on Trial documentary, Prince Harry was asked whether his determination to fight the tabloids destroyed the relationship with his family.
Harry replied: “Yeah, that’s certainly a central piece to it.
“But, you know, it’s a hard question to answer because anything I say about my family results in a torrent of abuse from the press.
“I’ve made it very clear that this is something that needs to be done.
“It would be nice if we, you know, did it as a family.”
He stressed that those in a public role should do things for the greater good.
“I believe that, again, from a service standpoint and when you are in a public role, that these are the things that we should be doing for the greater good,” he said.
“But, you know, I’m doing this for my reasons.”
Prince Harry speaks on tabloid court battle
Prince Harry is set to break his silence on his phone-hacking court battle with the tabloid press tonight, as he delves into particular headlines about his personal life.
Looking at a headline from the time about his then-girlfriend Chelsy Davy apparently preparing to split with him, the Prince said: “Harry’s girl to dump him - seems as though they knew something before I even did.”
He also says in an ITV documentary airing tonight: “I think there’s a lot of I guess, paranoia, fear, worry, concern, distrust in the people around you, clearly a headline like that has absolutely no public interest whatsoever.
“There’s a big difference between what interests the public and what is public interest, so what happens in my private life between myself and [my] then girlfriend is exactly that, between us.”
Mirror group apologise for ‘historical wrongdoing'
MGN said in response to the Tabloids on Trial programme: “We welcomed the judgment in December 2023 that gave the business the necessary clarity to move forward from events that took place many years ago.
“Where historical wrongdoing took place, we apologise unreservedly, have taken full responsibility and paid compensation.”
Harry has also brought legal action against the publisher of the Daily Mail over allegations it carried out or commissioned unlawful information-gathering, which are all denied by the newspaper group.
They have accused Associated Newspapers Limited (ANL) of allegedly carrying out or commissioning unlawful activities such as hiring private investigators to place listening devices inside cars, “blagging” private records, burglaries to order and accessing and recording private phone conversations.
The legal claims are in the preliminary stages.
Paul Gascoigne cried as he recalled the emotional toll of being subject to phone hacking. The former England footballer, 57, was awarded £188,250 in damages in 2015 after a court found he had been subject to hacking by Mirror Group journalists writing celebrity stories. Speaking to the ITV documentary Tabloids on Trial, Mr Gascoigne said he became a “recluse” and bought six phones when he thought he was subject to phone hacking. He became visibly emotional as he recalled how he became suspicious of his parents during this time.
The Duke of Sussex said Princess Diana was "absolutely right" in her suspicions that she was subject to phone hacking. In a new ITV documentary Tabloids on Trial, Prince Harry spoke of how his mother Princess Diana was painted as paranoid by press. Harry also spoke about his successful High Court case for the first time. He told ITV: "When you’re vindicated it proves that you weren’t being paranoid. You know, same with my mother. "There is evidence to suggest that she was being hacked in the mid-nineties... yet still today, the press, the tabloid press very much enjoy painting her as being paranoid. "She was absolutely right about what was happening to her."
Prince Harry reveals Queen supported his battle with the press
Prince Harry revealed he had many conversations with his grandmother the Queen about his battle with the press.
He told ITV: “We had many conversations before she passed. This is very much something she supported.
Pointing to the sky, he said: “She knew how much this meant to me and she’s very much up there going ‘See this through to the end’ without question.”
Harry speaks about how his mother Princess Diana was painted as paranoid by press
As he breaks his silence on his successful High Court case, Prince Harry opened up about his mother’s own experience of phone hacking.
Speaking in a new ITV documentary about whether the hacking made him paranoid he said: “I think paranoia is a very interesting word because yes, then it could be paranoia, but then when you’re vindicated it proves that you weren’t being paranoid. You know, same with my mother.
“You know, there is evidence to suggest that she was being hacked in the mid-nineties, probably one of the first people to be hacked and yet still today, the press, the tabloid press very much enjoy painting her as being paranoid.
“But she wasn’t paranoid, she was absolutely right about what was happening to her. And she’s not around today to find out the truth.”
Prince Harry speaks about the ‘harrassment' from paparazzi
The Duke Of Sussex was shown video footage of him immersed in flashing cameras as he tried to get into a car after a night out.
He said: “In those days the paparazzi was something else.
“I remember that night out I remember being hit over the head by cameras.
“My security did everything to keep them away.”
He added: “It feels horrible then and it feels horrible now.”
Prince Harry feels vindicated by legal victory against tabloids
Harry won a legal battle against the tabloid press last December as it was ruled he had been a victim of phone hacking.
Prince Harry told ITV documentary Tabloids on Trial: “Yeh I did feel vindicated. Phone hacking has been going on for a long time. The defendants claim for it all to be historical.
“Well, there’s a huge amount coming to light now that the British public especially simply have no idea about.”
He added on their tactics: “Well there’s voicemail interception, blagging of flight records.
“It was always referred to as phone hacking but it’s the unlawful information gathering, and use of private investigators that was really the secondary part to this.”
