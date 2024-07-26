✕ Close Related video: Trump shooter's parents called police hours before assassination attempt

Prince Harry fears a lone actor believing negative press reports about him and Meghan Markle could attack the couple, citing it as one of the reasons he left the UK.

The Duke of Sussex spoke about how phone hacking became a “central piece” in the ongoing rift with his family in an explosive ITV documentary charting the egregious and illegal methods some journalists used to gain access to the voicemail accounts of celebrities and public figures.

In the documentary, the 39-year-old said he would not bring his wife back to the UK over fears for safety.

He said: “Look at what has happened in the last four years to me, my wife and my family, right?

“It’s still dangerous. And all it takes is one lone actor, one person who reads this stuff, to act on what they have read... and whether it’s a knife or acid, whatever it is.

“And these are things that are a genuine concern for me. It’s one of the reasons why I won’t bring my wife back to this country.”

Harry and Meghan moved to California in June 2020. The couple no longer has an official UK residence.