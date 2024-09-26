Royal news - live: Kate calls Harry after ‘worrying signs’ in fresh development over William feud
The princess is claimed to have phoned Harry on his milestone birthday and arranged a ‘thoughtful’ gift
Your support helps us to tell the story
My recent work focusing on Latino voters in Arizona has shown me how crucial independent journalism is in giving voice to underrepresented communities.
Your support is what allows us to tell these stories, bringing attention to the issues that are often overlooked. Without your contributions, these voices might not be heard.
Every dollar you give helps us continue to shine a light on these critical issues in the run up to the election and beyond
Eric Garcia
Washington Bureau Chief
The Princess of Wales has been said to have been the driving force behind the royal family’s unexpected birthday wishes for Prince Harry after spotting “worrying signs”.
Harry, who recently turned 40, received warm wishes from Buckingham and Kensington Palace on the milestone despite his ongoing estrangement from his family.
The princess is now claimed to have encouraged the move after completing her cancer treatment as “this is not the time for resentment”.
A source told Bella magazine: “Kate was very much the driving force behind Harry’s birthday wishes, as she slowly makes good on her vow to restore some kind of peace and forgiveness between the estranged royal and his family before it’s too late.”
The insider claimed that the public wishes were accompanied by a phone call from the princess and a “thoughtful” gift for Harry.
This comes amid fresh claims that Meghan Markle is a “demon boss” who would show “psycho moments” after current and former members of her staff defended her behaviour.
An insider told The Daily Beast: “There were definitely bad, even psycho moments. I saw people being berated in person and over the phone, made to feel like s**t.”
A second former staffer labelled the duchess a “narcissist” and said “getting her staff to praise her in magazines only confirmed it.”
Harry and Meghan ‘extremely unlikely’ to return to UK for Christmas
A royal expert has said it is “extremely unlikely” that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will spend Christmas in the UK after being invited to celebrate the event with the Spencer family.
Harry, 40, has been vocal about his ongoing security concerns for his family since he and Meghan Markle stepped down as working royals in 2020.
Former BBC royal correspondent Jennie Bond told OK! magazine: “Well, if an offer has indeed been made — which seems quite logical – and if they accepted, it would fly in the face of everything Harry has said about security.
“He has repeatedly said he believes it’s unsafe to bring his wife and children to the UK without a guarantee of official security.”
She added: “That situation is extremely unlikely to change at all, and certainly not before Christmas. So I think it would be very odd indeed if the family suddenly fetched up here. It would surely mean that Harry was going to abandon his legal appeal against the ruling?
“Therefore, I do not think that we shall be seeing them in the UK for Christmas, or indeed anytime soon.”
Meghan Markle praised for being a ‘kind’ employer
Following several reports about the Sussex’s apparent struggle to retain their employees, their staff have spoken out in their defence.
This follows claims made to The Hollywood Reporter that described the Duchess of Sussex as a “dictator in high heels”.
Catherine St-Laurent, a former chief of staff, told Us: “The time I spent working with Prince Harry and Meghan was incredibly meaningful to me.”
Similarly, Ashley Hansen, the couple’s global press secretary, added: “Meghan would personally reach out to my husband daily to make sure that we both were OK and had support,” she explained of the time she took off to have surgery.
“It meant so much to him and even more to me. You don’t realize how much that kind of kindness and thought means until you need it.”
Queen Camilla personally supports The Independent’s domestic abuse campaign
Queen Camilla has personally supported The Independent’s campaign to build a home for women fleeing domestic abuse.
The queen consort, 76, made a generous, private donation to the Brick by Brick appeal, which, in conjunction with Shelter, aims to raise £300,000.
Addressing the campaign, the queen said it is “vital in providing a lifeline to those at their lowest ebb” and added that she will “take a keen interest as the plans evolve” for the project.
At the time of writing, the project has raised £100,750.
Be a brick, buy a brick and donate here or text BRICK to 70560 to donate £15.
Prince Harry addresses possible return to royal duty
Ahead of the release of the paperback edition of Spare, an interview from the time of its initial release has resurfaced where Prince Harry addresses the possibility of a return to working royal life.
The Duke of Sussex, 40, stepped down from his previous role with his wife Meghan Markle in 2020 and the pair moved to California.
At the time of stepping down, the couple cited privacy concerns and a desire to live a more independent life as their reasoning.
Harry told Good Morning America last January: “No. I don’t think it is ever going to be possible.”
”Even if there is an agreement or an arrangement between me and my family, there is that third party that is going to do everything they can to make sure that isn’t possible.
“Not stopping us going back, but making it unsurvivable.”
Prince Harry says we need to ‘listen’ to young people
The Duke of Sussex has said that we need to “listen” to young people’s voices at The Diana Awards in New York.
Set up in memory of the late princess, the event honours young people who are making a significant difference in the lives of others.
Harry, who turned 40 this month, said: “The courage that you have gives me hope because every single one of us need courage in order to really move the dial and create positive change in today’s world, probably more so now than ever.
“So thank you to you guys for giving me, and probably a lot of other people, in this room, hope, and now we need to listen, constantly listen, and then act on the advice and the vision that you have, because otherwise it’s your future that’s being stolen from you and that is unacceptable.”
The duke is in the Big Apple alone for a series of high-profile engagements in aid of several charitable causes.
Watch live: Prince Harry speaks about mental health with Diana Award recipients
Watch live as the Duke of Sussex discusses mental health as he makes a speech as part of the 14th Concordia Annual Summit in New York on Monday, 23 September.
Meghan Markle’s return to the royal family ‘possible'
A royal expert has claimed that the Duchess of Sussex could return to the royal fold if she is willing to abide by certain rules.
Meghan, 42, stepped down as a working royal in 2020 alongside her husband Prince Harry and the couple subsequently moved to California, citing privacy concerns and a desire to live a more independent life.
Royal author Tom Quinn told The Express: “I think it’s possible that Meghan could return, but I think she would physically have to live in England, and she would have to, very quietly, start to do the things that the Royal Family does best.
“I don’t think she could come back if she wants an apology or if she wants the Royal Family to completely change. They just can’t do it.”
This comes following concerns about how the Sussexes will continue to financially support themselves when their multimillion-pound deal with Netflix comes to an end next year. According to reports, it is widely believed that it will not be renewed.
Prince Harry raises mental health awareness at high-profile event
The Duke of Sussex has continued his mission to raise awareness of mental health at a high-profile event in New York.
Speaking at The Diana Awards yesterday, he called upon the phrase “mental health” to be replaced with “mental fitness”.
The Diana Awards was set up in memory of the late princess and honours the achievements of young people making a significant difference to the lives of others.
Watch live: Prince Harry speaks about mental health with Diana Award recipients
Watch live as the Duke of Sussex discusses mental health as he makes a speech as part of the 14th Concordia Annual Summit in New York on Monday, 23 September.
Former royal head security gave warning about Mohamed al-Fayed
The former head of royal security has claimed that he warned the late Queen Elizabeth II about Mohamed al-Fayed before Diana and her sons went on holiday with the businessman.
Allegations of abuse have surrounded the former Harrods owner since the mid-90s, but the extent of his alleged depravity has not been revealed until recently.
Dai Davies told Sky News: “This was a man who I would be concerned [about] if a relative of mine was going on holiday with him, let alone the future king and his brother and their mother, Princess Diana.”
He added: “I was horrified because I was aware of some of the allegations even then that were going around.
“I was aware that he had tried very hard to ingratiate himself with the Royal Family and obviously knowing, as I did, the reputation he was alleged [to have] then, I was concerned, and I took the opportunity to inform the Royal Family.”
Mr Davies claims that he was simply told that “Her Majesty is aware” in response to his concerns, but they were never acted upon.
Fayed has been accused of rape and sexual abuse by more than 30 former Harrods employees.
Prince Harry reveals what gives him ‘hope’ at New York event
The Duke of Sussex has admitted that the younger generation give him “hope” while attending The Diana Awards in New York.
Established in honour of the late princess, the event recognises the achievements of young people who are making a significant difference in improving the lives of others.
Harry, who recently turned 40, said: “I have said it before years ago and I’ll say it again. The younger generation is what gives me hope. The courage you have gives me hope.
“Every one of us needs courage to move the dial in this world, probably more than ever
“We need to listen and act on what you say because it is your future that will be stolen and that is unacceptable.”
I love this for the Diana Awards recipients. It is much more intimate despite the video conference because all the recipients are able to have a more personal interaction w/Prince Harry w/o an audience. Harry is keeping his mom’s legacy alive.❤️ pic.twitter.com/FhS2S6ZmSf— Queens R. Made (@QueenRMade1) March 15, 2024
Prince Harry says Diana would want Angola to ‘finish’ job of clearing landmines
Prince Harry has said that the late Princess Diana would want Angola to “finish” the job of clearing landmines.
Harry, 40, made the revelation at an event by The Halo Trust, a landmine charity his mother personally supported, in New York yesterday.
“The Halo Trust’s work in Angola meant a great deal to my mother,” he said.
“Carrying on her legacy is a responsibility that I take seriously.
“I think we all know how much she would want us to finish this particular job.”
The duke saw the efforts being made by the Angolan government to solve the problem first-hand in 2019 when he followed in the footsteps of his mother through a cleared minefield.
At the time, a further £45m worth of investment into similar landmine clearings had been announced.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments