Prince of Wales says music ‘crucial’ as he visits Symphony Studios

The Prince of Wales is making sure his children grow up learning to play an instrument as he believes music is “crucial”.

William spoke about the importance of music in his life after politely turning down the opportunity to play the drums – but said his youngest child Prince Louis would have loved to have had a go.

The future King toured Symphony Studios, a music lessons provider based in the grounds of a former south London school. It is also home to youth charity Spiral Skills, supported by William’s homeless project Homewards.

When a young student offered William the chance to take his seat behind a drum kit, the prince replied: “I’m definitely not a drummer – if my youngest was here he’d have a go, he’s been practising at the moment. But I’d love to hear you do it – but thank you for asking.”

After listening to a performance by youngsters joined by their music teachers, he told them: “It’s brilliant, you guys have clearly done a lot of practising – well done, that’s not easy doing that in front of everyone – that’s brilliant.

“You’ve all got amazing rhythm and it sounds fantastic – I wish I started when I was your age.

“I couldn’t read music so that was the biggest weakness, I started off playing piano, trumpet and the drums and then realised I had to memorise every tune and it just fell away.

“I make sure my children learn music because I love music and it’s crucial, really important.”

Princess Charlotte is following in the footsteps of her mother and learning the piano, while Prince George is believed to play the guitar, but William confessed his musical aspirations ended because he could not read music.

Former gospel star Seth Pinnock founded Symphony Studios, which provides a range of music-based programmes at the Oasis Village, a former girls’ school in Tulse Hill, south London.

William began his visit by meeting staff from Spiral Skills, a youth organisation which has received funding from the Homewards Fund to expand its services and help secure a home at Oasis.

The fund is aimed at supporting the delivery of work in the six flagship areas of William’s ambitious Homewards project that aims to create a blueprint over five years for ending homelessness.

Spiral Skills was founded in 2015 and works with schools, youth organisations and local authorities to provide early intervention, holistic support, and access to employment and services for 14 to 25-year-olds.

Also based in Oasis is Young Creators UK, a creative agency run and owned by young people, which has youngsters referred to it by Spiral Skills.

After watching a photographic workshop, William chatted to Abdoul Ndami, Spiral’s youth outreach lead, who told the future King he had set up a youth programme at a local branch of McDonalds after being alerted to young people causing trouble there.

He said: “I talked some sense into them – ‘if this was your mum’s house you wouldn’t want people to treat it this way’ – because a lot of them grew up with just their mum, which made it easier to resonate with them.”

The fast food branch had been on the brink of closing between 3pm and 7pm to prevent youths from hanging around, but Abdoul put together a programme there and created a safe space where young people can go and be fed and offered support.

“You’re like the fourth emergency service, Abdoul,” the prince said.

The visit came as Sarah Rose was named as the new chief executive officer of William’s Royal Foundation, starting her post in February next year.

She is joining from Paramount Global, where she is president of Channel 5 and UK regional lead, and will replace Amanda Berry who will take up the newly created role of global partnerships ambassador, supporting the development and delivery of William and Kate’s philanthropic vision.