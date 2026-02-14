Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
More
Voices
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Unseen photo of William and Kate released for Valentine’s Day

The black and white photo of William and Kate was taken at Anmer in April last year by photographer Josh Shinner.

The Prince and Princess of Wales have released a new photo for Valentine’s Day (Lisa Ferguson/The Scotsman/PA)
The Prince and Princess of Wales have released a new photo for Valentine’s Day (Lisa Ferguson/The Scotsman/PA) (PA Wire)

An unseen photo of the Prince and Princess of Wales has been released to mark Valentine’s Day.

The black and white photo of William and Kate was taken at Anmer, Norfolk, in April last year by photographer Josh Shinner.

It was released on their social media channels on February 14 – the day of the year reserved for lovers across the globe.

The photo was shared with the caption “Happy Valentine’s Day” along with a heart emoji.

It is the second year the couple have publicly marked the day, after they shared a photo in 2025.

The photo shared last year was a still image taken from the video released in September 2024 when the princess announced she had ended her cancer treatment.

The picture showed the princess smiling as the prince kissed her on the cheek.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in