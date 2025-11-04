Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Prince of Wales displayed his paternal ease on Brazil’s tranquil Paqueta island, catching a baby gently pushed towards him by well-wishers during his trip to Brazil.

The royal was visiting the car-free island, a 50-minute ferry from Rio, to learn about its mangrove habitat and unique, bicycle-centric way of life.

While greeting locals, 10-month-old Joaquim Monteiro was presented.

William, a father of three, confidently took the infant, joking to the grandparent, "mustn’t drop him!"

He then cuddled the baby, remarking "Bless him," before returning him to his grandmother, Christina.

Joaquim’s cousin, Andre Luis Junior, a teacher, remarked: "Nobody asked him – he just picked him up. It’s probably because he has three kids. He loves kids."

open image in gallery Britain's Prince William greets people on Paqueta island, during an official visit in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil ( REUTERS )

He added: “It’s amazing. We are so happy, so happy he chose this very small island.

“We’re very unique in the heart of Rio. Very quiet. We love that he chose to come here. The kids in school were so excited today.”

The prince helped several young children come to the front of the meet and greet in the main square by the waterfront, bending down to be in photographs with them and occasionally borrowing a phone to take the selfie himself.

open image in gallery Prince William takes selfies with the crowd on the second day of his tour to Brazil ( Chris Jackson/PA )

The island, which has around 5,000 residents, has declared the visit The Day Of The Prince, and children were given time off school to see him.

Many had created colourful drawings to hand over to him, calling him “Prince of the Island” and the visit “Prince Day”.

Retired lawyer Glaucia Martinez, 60, repeatedly touched William’s hand as he quizzed her about life on Paqueta where she lives.

open image in gallery The island, which has around 5,000 residents, has declared the visit The Day Of The Prince, and children were given time off school to see him

The 60-year-old said: “He asked me about the island and I said that it’s safe, it’s charming, and it’s a good place to live.

“People here, they are good, good people, you know, honest people, and we live in peace here.

“And I said that I love Kate.”