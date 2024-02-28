✕ Close Prince Harry says ‘I love my family’ in Good Morning America interview

Thomas Kingston, the husband of Prince and Princess Michael of Kent’s daughter Lady Gabriella Kingston, has died suddenly at the age of 45, Buckingham Palace has announced.

Lady Gabriella paid tribute to her financier husband in a joint statement with his family, describing him as an “exceptional man who lit up the lives of all who knew him”. They described his death as a “great shock to the whole family”.

The King and Queen sent their “most heartfelt thoughts and prayers” to Lady Gabriella, who is known as Ella.

Mr Kingston was found dead at an address in Gloucestershire on Sunday evening, and emergency services were called to the scene shortly after 6pm.

It comes after the Prince of Wales pulled out of attending the memorial service for his godfather, the late King Constantine of Greece at Windsor Castle, due to a personal matter which is no cause for alarm, Kensington Palace said.

According to The Times, Kingston's death is not believed to be the reason why the Prince of Wales cancelled his attendance at the memorial service.