Royal news - live: Lady Gabriella Kingston’s husband Tom found dead as William pulls out of godfather’s memorial
Thomas Kingston, the husband of Prince and Princess Michael of Kent’s daughter Lady Gabriella Kingston, has died suddenly at the age of 45, Buckingham Palace has announced.
Lady Gabriella paid tribute to her financier husband in a joint statement with his family, describing him as an “exceptional man who lit up the lives of all who knew him”. They described his death as a “great shock to the whole family”.
The King and Queen sent their “most heartfelt thoughts and prayers” to Lady Gabriella, who is known as Ella.
Mr Kingston was found dead at an address in Gloucestershire on Sunday evening, and emergency services were called to the scene shortly after 6pm.
It comes after the Prince of Wales pulled out of attending the memorial service for his godfather, the late King Constantine of Greece at Windsor Castle, due to a personal matter which is no cause for alarm, Kensington Palace said.
According to The Times, Kingston's death is not believed to be the reason why the Prince of Wales cancelled his attendance at the memorial service.
Thomas Kingston: A man with humble beginnings
Thomas Kingston, born on 22 June 1978, is survived by his father Martin Kingston KC, mother Jill Mary Kingston and his sisters, Joanna Connolly and Emma Murray. His father was educated at a secondary modern before enjoying a hugely successful career as a KC, specialising in planning law. He announced his retirement from No5 Chambers in January 2020.
The barrister was also elected to the General Synod in 2016.
Mr Kingston’s mother, Jill, is also deeply involved with the church and is a trustee of the Harnhill Centre of Christian Healing and runs Nadezhda Charitable Trust, that particularly focuses on welfare in Zimbabwe, reported The Telegraph.
A statement on behalf of Lady Gabriella, Mr Martin and Mrs Jill Kingston, Mrs Joanna Connolly and Mrs Emma Murray said: “It is with the deepest sorrow that we announce the death of Thomas Kingston, our beloved husband, son and brother.
“Tom was an exceptional man who lit up the lives of all who knew him. His death has come as a great shock to the whole family and we ask you to respect our privacy as we mourn his passing.”
Lady Gabriella and Thomas Kingston’s wedding six years ago
Lady Gabriella and Thomas Kingston had been dating for a number of years when he proposed while they were on the island of Sark in August 2018.
The pair married in May 2019 in a noon ceremony at St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle.
Their wedding at the 15th-century venue came less than a year after the star-studded nuptials of Duke and Duchess of Sussex in May 2018 and Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank in October the same year.
In attendance were the late Queen and late Duke of Edinburgh, with Harry leaving wife Meghan and then newborn son Archie at home to attend the ceremony.
Among the guests at the service were the Downton Abbey creator Julian Fellowes, designer Nicky Haslam and the family of the Princess of Wales, her parents Carole and Michael Middleton and siblings Pippa and James, who were joined by their partners.
The wedding reception was held at Frogmore House, where Meghan and Harry staged their wedding dinner.
Who is Thomas Kingston?
Thomas Kingston was a financier who married into the royal family after a summer proposal on the island of Sark almost six years ago.
Mr Kingston’s career was broadly focused on finance, with a range of credentials including his most recent position as a director of Devonport Capital, which specialises in providing finance for companies in “frontier economies”.
But he started out in the Foreign Office, according to Devonport Capital’s website.
In 2003, he became project manager for a “government sponsored conflict resolution project” in Iraq.
According to the Telegraph, he was in Baghdad, working for the release of hostages after joining the Foreign Office’s Diplomatic Missions Unit.
In 2006, Mr Kingston joined Schroder’s Asset Management in London before joining Voltan Capital Management in 2012.
Five years later, he became a director of Devonport Capital Ltd.
He was a Bristol University graduate, having obtained a bachelor’s degree in economic history, and a chartered financial analyst.
Who is Lady Gabriella?
Lady Gabriella is King Charles’ second cousin. They are both great-grandchildren of King George V.
She has worked as an arts and travel director for a brand company and is a writer and contributing editor.
She is also a singer-songwriter and released two bossa-nova inspired tracks in 2020 to raise money for charity.
Although Lady Gabriella is not a working member of the royal family, she and Thomas Kingston’s family are being supported by the Royal Household through this difficult time.
King and Queen sent ‘heartfelt thoughts and prayers’ to Lady Gabriella
The King and Queen sent their “most heartfelt thoughts and prayers” to Lady Gabriella, who is known as Ella, and Thomas Kingston’s parents and siblings.
A Buckingham Palace spokesperson said: “The King and the Queen have been informed of Thomas’s death and join Prince and Princess Michael of Kent and all those who knew him in grieving a much-loved member of the family.
“In particular, Their Majesties send their most heartfelt thoughts and prayers to Gabriella and to all the Kingston family.”
King Charles absent from memorial service as he recovers from cancer treatment
King Charles was expected to be absent from today’s memorial service as he continues to recover from cancer treatment.
Charles, who has been staying at Windsor Castle, reportedly left the Berkshire residence this morning.
Dozens of European royals travelled to Windsor to attend the service for the late King Constantine of Greece at St George’s Chapel. However, Charles is not expected to meet privately with them.
In William’s absence, Constantine’s eldest son Crown Prince Pavlos stepped in to give the reading.
Thomas Kingston: Financier who married into Royal family.
Thomas Kingston married Lady Gabriella at St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle, in 2019 with Queen Elizabeth II and her husband, the late Duke of Edinburgh, among the guests.
Mr Kingston was a director of Devonport Capital, which specialises in providing finance for companies in “frontier economies”.
The Bristol University graduate had also worked in Baghdad, Iraq, working to procure the release of hostages after joining the Diplomatic Missions Unit of the Foreign Office. He was a close friend of Pippa Matthews - the Princess of Wales’s sister - and the pair were said to have dated in 2011.
Who is William’s godfather?
The late King Constantine of Greece was a first cousin once removed and sailing partner of the late Duke of Edinburgh.
He was a close friend of King Charles, who made him William’s godfather.
He died in January last year, aged 82, decades after being toppled from the throne in a military coup.
‘Death not treated as suspicious’
Gloucestershire Constabulary has said it was called by the ambulance service about the death of Thomas Kingston, the husband of Prince and Princess Michael of Kent’s daughter Lady Gabriella Kingston.
The force said: “We were called by the ambulance service at 6.25pm on Sunday with a report of the death of a 45-year-old man at an address in the Cotswolds.
“The death is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner.”
