The Prince of Wales has called for fighting to end in the Israel-Hamas war and says he is deeply concerned about the human cost of the conflict.

The heir to the throne issued an impassioned statement ahead of his plans to meet with aid workers to discuss the crisis.

He shared on X: “I remain deeply concerned about the terrible human cost of the conflict in the Middle East since the Hamas terrorist attack on October 7. Too many have been killed,” he said.

“I, like so many others, want to see an end to the fighting as soon as possible. There is a desperate need for increased humanitarian support to Gaza. It’s critical that aid gets in and the hostages are released.

It comes as Sarah, Duchess of York shared an urgent health warning for people to get checked out as she and King Charles battle cancer.

The Duke of York’s ex-wife was diagnosed with a melanoma in January, less than a year after facing breast cancer.

The duchess shared on Instagram: “Days could make the difference between life and death, so please don’t skip or put off your #healthchecks and urge your loved ones to go to theirs.”