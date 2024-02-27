Royal news - live: Prince William pulls out of memorial service for ‘personal reasons’
The Queen will lead the royal family at the service for the late King Constantine of Greece at Windsor Castle
Prince Harry says ‘I love my family’ in Good Morning America interview
The Prince of Wales has pulled out of attending the memorial service for the late King Constantine of Greece at Windsor Castle due to a personal matter, Kensington Palace said.
Kensington Palace would not elaborate further but said the Princess of Wales, who is recovering from abdominal surgery, continues to be doing well.
The Prince of Wales called the Greek royal family who are attending the service to let them know he was unable to attend.
The late King Constantine of Greece, who died in January last year, was William’s godfather.
Prince William appeared to make an unfortunate blunder at the Baftas, after telling actors that a film that tackles sexual assault “looked like a lot of fun”.
The Prince of Wales was speaking to Bafta Rising Star winner Mia McKenna-Bruce, who stars as 16-year-old Tara in director Molly Manning-Walker’s acclaimed film, How to Have Sex.
In the film, Tara and her two best friends go on a group holiday to the Greek Island Malia for a party holiday after completing their GCSE exams. Tara is raped by another British tourist in the film but feels isolated as she keeps it a secret from her friends.
The storyline has been praised for its critical portrayal of the issues surrounding consent and for highlighting the lack of conversation surrounding the subject.
Speaking at the Bafta’s ceremony, William admitted that he hadn’t watched the film, but added that it looked like “fun”.
Prince William has expressed his deep concern over the “terrible human cost of the conflict in the Middle East” and has called for an end to the fighting between Israel and Hamas “as soon as possible”.
“Too many have been killed,” the heir to the British throne said in a major intervention on Tuesday which pushes at the traditional diplomatic boundaries of his royal role, ahead of visits about humanitarian support in Gaza and a global rise in antisemitism.
“I remain deeply concerned about the terrible human cost of the conflict in the Middle East since the Hamas terrorist attack on 7 October. Too many have been killed,” said the Prince of Wales.
Watch - Prince Harry ‘grateful to spend time’ with King Charles after cancer diagnosis: ‘I love my family’
Prince Harry ‘grateful to spend time’ with King Charles after cancer diagnosis
Prince Harry has broken his silence on his meeting with his father King Charles following his cancer diagnosis. The Duke of Sussex flew from California to London to see the King earlier this month after his diagnosis was made public. In an interview with Good Morning America on Friday (16 April), Harry said: “I love my family. The fact that I was able to get on a plane and go and see him and spend any time with him I’m grateful for that.” Asked if his father’s diagnosis could have a “reunifying effect” on the family, Harry said: “Yeah, I’m sure. Throughout all these families I see it on a day-to-day basis the strength of the family unit coming together. I think any illness, any sickness brings families together.”
Sarah Ferguson issues health warning
The Duchess of York has marked cancer prevention week by asking her social media following to attend their healthcare check-ups.
Sarah Ferguson was diagnosed with melanoma after she nearly skipped her routine mammogram after undergoing a masectomy and reconstruction.
She shared on Instagram: “I would like to urge anyone who is able to be diligent with their health check ups. I’m determined to do whatever I can to help raise awareness by sharing my experience.
“I was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2023 and melanoma, an aggressive form of skin cancer, this year and had it not been for the diligence and care of my physicians, my situation could have been so much worse. It was a busy 2023 and I almost put off my routine mammogram, but my sister Jane convinced me to go.
“After undergoing a mastectomy and reconstruction, I could only hope that I was in the clear, which is why a new diagnosis of skin cancer came as a shock. I’m now in the best hands and feeling positive with the support of my family. Days could make the difference between life and death, so please don’t skip or put off your #healthchecks and urge your loved ones to go to theirs.”
Watch - Prince William shares Bafta behind the scenes video: ‘What a night’
ICYMI - Prince Harry: I love my family and my father’s cancer diagnosis could bring us together
King Charles’s cancer diagnosis could help to heal rifts and reunify the royal family, Prince Harry has said as he revealed that he was “grateful” to spend time with his father last week.
In an interview set to air in the US on Friday, the Duke of Sussex will open up about his father’s diagnosis and life in California with his wife Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, and their children.
“Yeah, I’m sure,” he told ABC’s Good Morning America show when asked if the King’s illness could help heal the family.
Buckingham Palace sent shockwaves through the UK and the world when it announced earlier this month that the monarch had an unspecified form of cancer.
Medics found the disease while the King underwent treatment for an enlarged prostate, which officials described as “benign” and unconnected to the cancer.
ICYMI - The Bear’s Ayo Edebiri goes viral with ‘alarmed’ reaction to Prince William’s joke at the Baftas
A photo of Prince William at the 2024 Baftas has gone viral thanks to the “alarmed” reactions of the group of actors he was speaking to.
Following Sunday’s (18 February) ceremony, The Prince of Wales made his way backstage to congratulate the EE Rising Star nominees, comprising The Bear’s Ayo Edibiri, Phoebe Dynevor (Bridgerton), Sophie Wilde (Talk to Me), Jacob Elordi (Euphoria) and Mia McKenna Bruce (How to Have Sex). Bruce went on to triumph in the category, which is voted on by the public.
In a portion of their interaction filmed and uploaded to X, William can be seen shaking all of their hands before he tells them: “Very nice to see you guys.
“Honestly, like the category was so strong – all of you – it was like who’s going to pull this off. It was incredible. It was very close between all of you,” he says.
In a still captured of the interaction, William is shown laughing violently while the rising stars offer a range of reactions.
Pictured - Queen Camilla commemorates 15th anniversary of dog charity
ICYMI - William hails strength and diversity of competition in Bafta categories
The Prince of Wales has said he has a list of movies to watch after attending the Baftas, hailing the strength and diversity of the competition within each category.
William, who is president of the arts charity, sat in the front row of the 2,400-seat auditorium at the Royal Festival Hall on Sunday in his first high-profile royal engagement since his wife’s operation.
At the prestigious film event last year, he was accompanied by the Princess of Wales, who had abdominal surgery on January 16 at the London Clinic and has since returned home to Adelaide Cottage in Windsor to be with their three children.
The prince made apologies for Kate’s absence at a short meet and greet before the ceremony, saying she loves the Bafta film awards.
After all the gongs had been awarded, William met with some of the nominees of the rising star award – won by the star of coming-of-age film How To Have Sex, Mia McKenna-Bruce.
ICYMI - Five key talking points from Prince Harry’s Good Morning America interview
Prince Harry has opened up about his family and career in a wide-ranging new interview with Good Morning America.
During his conversation with Will Reeve, which aired on 16 February, the Duke of Sussex was in Whistler, Canada, meeting athletes at the Blackcomb resort in British Columbia in preparation for next year’s winter Invictus games. While in the city, he was accompanied by his wife, Meghan Markle, who he shares a four-year-old son, Archie, and two-year-old daughter, Lilibet, with.
The interview also marked Harry’s first time speaking out about his father, King Charles, since the senior royal’s cancer diagnosis was revealed. When Charles’ health condition was annouced earlier this month, Harry embarked a brief trip to London to see his father.
During his appearance on Good Morning America, Harry went on to discuss other important aspects of his life, including how his family is doing in America and how he feels about the Invictus Games, which he first founded in 2014.
