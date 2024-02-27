✕ Close Prince Harry says ‘I love my family’ in Good Morning America interview

The Prince of Wales has pulled out of attending the memorial service for the late King Constantine of Greece at Windsor Castle due to a personal matter, Kensington Palace said.

Kensington Palace would not elaborate further but said the Princess of Wales, who is recovering from abdominal surgery, continues to be doing well.

The Prince of Wales called the Greek royal family who are attending the service to let them know he was unable to attend.

The late King Constantine of Greece, who died in January last year, was William’s godfather.