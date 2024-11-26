Royal news live: Inside historic £369m Buckingham Palace refurbishment as Prince Harry’s court battle resumes
The palace’s grandest rooms will undergo ‘phased closures’ for refurbishment
Buckingham Palace will be undergoing huge upheavals in the coming months as the £369m refurbishment closes some of its grandest rooms.
Next month’s visit by the Emir of Qatar will be the last state visit to take place at the famous royal residence for three years, as work continues on its historic renovations.
The palace’s grandest rooms will undergo “phased closures” for refurbishment, beginning with the White Drawing Room, the Music Room, the Blue Drawing Room and the State Dining Room.
The King and Queen will instead host royal receptions at St James’s Palace or Windsor Castle until the palace re-opens fully in 2027.
The latest hearing in the Duke of Sussex’s High Court claim against the publisher of the Daily Mail is set to begin on Tuesday.
Harry is among a group of high-profile individuals, including Baroness Doreen Lawrence and Sir Elton John, bringing legal action against Associated Newspapers Limited (ANL) for allegedly carrying out or commissioning unlawful activities such as hiring private investigators to place listening devices inside cars.
ANL firmly denies the allegations and is defending the legal action, claiming the allegations are “lurid” and “simply preposterous”.
Camilla wears late Queen’s tiara
Camilla stepped out in the late Queen’s tiara as she and the King welcomed diplomats at Buckingham Palace.
The Queen was dressed in a blue velvet evening dress by Fiona Clare, and opted for Elizabeth II’s small aquamarine and diamond tiara as she gathered with some 900 guests at the Diplomatic Corps reception.
The delicate headwear – sometimes known as the aquamarine ribbon tiara – features five large aquamarines set in intricate ribbons of diamonds.
It is believed to be the first time Camilla has worn the jewellery.
The piece has been favoured in the past by the Duchess of Edinburgh who as the then-Countess of Wessex wore it to the gala dinner celebrating the Hereditary Grand Duke Guillaume of Luxembourg’s wedding in 2012, and at the wedding of Princess Madeleine of Sweden in 2013.
King, Queen and William welcome diplomats to glittering Palace reception
The King and Queen hosted a glittering diplomatic reception at Buckingham Palace, with Camilla stepping out in the late Queen’s aquamarine and diamond tiara.
The Prince of Wales joined the monarch and consort for the grand white-tie affair on Tuesday night, but William was without the Princess of Wales, who is often a regular attendee at such events, at his side.
Kate, who finished her chemotherapy treatment in the summer and is gradually returning to public duties as she recovers from cancer, is focusing on hosting her annual Christmas carol concert in Westminster Abbey in just over two weeks’ time.
Paul Mescal on meeting the King: ‘I’m Irish, so it’s not on the list of priorities’
Irish star Paul Mescal has said meeting the King at the Gladiator II world premiere was not on his “list of priorities”.
The 28-year-old actor, who portrays a grown-up Lucius in Sir Ridley Scott’s new historical epic, was introduced to Charles at the star-studded event in central London last week.
Speaking to US outlet Variety on the red carpet of the film’s Los Angeles premiere on Monday, Mescal reflected on his experience of meeting the King.
He said: “How wild is it? It’s definitely not something that I thought was in the bingo cards.
“I’m Irish, so it’s not on the list of priorities. But it’s an amazing thing for Ridley because I know how important that is for him.
“So to see his film celebrated in that context was pretty special.”
Harry performs ‘tattoo’ sketch with Jelly Roll to promote 2025 Invictus Games
The Duke of Sussex has taken part in a sketch in which he appears to be given a tattoo by US music star Jelly Roll, as part of the build-up to the Invictus Games in Canada.
In the sketch, filmed at New York tattoo parlour East Side Ink, the country singer and rapper jokes that Harry has agreed to be given his first tattoo.
Jelly Roll – who has been announced as the first headliner at the closing ceremony of the event next year – tells Harry: “Do you know, I could not believe it when they called me and told me Prince Harry wanted to get a tattoo today and he wanted me to give him his first tattoo?”
However, the duke appears to have heard nothing about the deal.
“No, no, no, why are you wearing a glove?” Harry asks.
Jelly Roll replies: “We are giving you a tattoo about the Invictus Games.”
The duke says he wanted to ask Jelly Roll “to do” the games, not to tattoo him. Jelly Roll says he will only play the games if Harry lets him give him his first tattoo.
The duke agrees and asks the music star – known for his own collection of body art – to tattoo his “lower back” or his “arse”. Jelly Roll suggests he tattoos Harry’s neck instead.
“Trust me man, you wouldn’t want nobody else doing this,” he tells the duke.
He then tattoos “I am Jelly Roll” on Harry’s neck, and tells him: “I’ll see you in Vancouver!”
Pictured: King, Queen and William host diplomats at Buckingham Palace
Senior royals have been hosting an annual event for diplomats at Buckingham Palace this evening, with Camilla wearing the late Queen’s aquamarine and diamond tiara for the first time.
Prince William was also in attendance at the white-tie event, however the Princess of Wales was absent as she continues her gradual return to public duties following her chemotherapy treatment.
Anne opens £145m bridge after being delayed by bad weather
The Princess Royal has officially opened the £145 million Gull Wing Bridge – the largest rolling bascule bridge in the world.
Anne pressed a button to open the distinctive crossing, which spans Lake Lothing in Lowestoft, Suffolk, triggering the lifting of the hydraulic cylinders to allow the Excelsior, a traditional Lowestoft fishing smack, to pass through.
Her arrival on Tuesday afternoon was delayed by almost an hour due to disruptions caused by bad weather.
The King’s sister, dressed in a red jacket, tartan skirt and knee high boots, donned a beige overcoat and red scarf for her walk across the bridge in the chilly conditions.
During her tour of the long-awaited crossing, she was seen standing and peering up at the bascule span’s huge white posts – which resemble the wings of a gull and inspired local children to come up with its name.
King and Queen to be joined by solo Prince of Wales for white tie reception
The King and Queen are to host a glittering diplomatic reception at Buckingham Palace.
The Prince of Wales will attend the annual white tie and tiara event at the palace on Tuesday evening, but the Princess of Wales, who is often a regular attendee, will not be present.
Each year, hundreds of members of the Diplomatic Corps are welcomed to the palace’s state rooms for the grand affair – the showcase of the diplomatic year in the UK.
In 2023, Kate, in a floor-length pale pink dress by Jenny Packham, wore the Lover’s Knot Tiara, a diamond and pearl-encrusted headpiece made in 1914, which was often worn by Diana, Princess of Wales.
Kate, who finished her chemotherapy treatment in the summer and is gradually returning to public duties as she recovers from cancer, is focusing on hosting her annual Christmas carol concert in Westminster Abbey on December 6.
The Queen last year opted for the late Queen’s favourite Girls of Great Britain and Ireland Tiara.
Camilla, who has just recovered from a nasty chest infection, may not stay for the whole of the event depending on how she is feeling, having returned to shortened engagements this week after her illness.
The diplomatic reception is traditionally held in early December in the run-up to Christmas rather than in November. But the King is hosting an incoming state visit by the Emir of Qatar in the first week of December.
More than 900 people will attend Tuesday’s reception including foreign ambassadors and high commissioners based in the UK, their spouses or partners, and diplomatic staff. The evening usually includes a buffet supper and dancing.
A timeline of Kate’s year so far, from cancer diagnosis to royal return
The Princess of Wales is making a steady return to royal duties following what has been one of the most tumultuous years of her life.
In March, Kate confirmed she had been diagnosed with an unknown form of cancer. What followed was a nine-month battle as she underwent “preventative chemotherapy”. She endured intense online speculation in the weeks leading up to the public announcement and has largely stayed out of the spotlight since.
Her diagnosis came in the same year as the King was also diagnosed with cancer. Her husband Prince William has spoken candidly about the royal family’s major health scares, saying 2024 has “probably been the hardest year in my life” and a “dreadful” experience.
My colleague Athena Stavrou writes:
Kate Middleton: A timeline of the princess’s year so far after cancer diagnosis
The Princess of Wales has had an intense year as she underwent cancer treatment
