Royal news - live: Kate Middleton to make poignant return to duty as Prince William opens up on ‘brutal’ 2024
‘Dreadful’ assessment echoes Queen Elizabeth calling her worst year as ‘annus horribilis’
Your support helps us to tell the story
From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging.
At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story.
The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it.Your support makes all the difference.
The Princess of Wales is continuing her steady return to royal duties as she prepares to appear at two remembrance events over the weekend.
Kate - who announced she had finished cancer treatment in September- is to attend both the Remembrance Sunday service at the Cenotaph and the Festival of Remembrance at the Royal Albert Hall on Saturday, Buckingham Palace has announced.
The positive news comes as Prince William candidly described the past year as “brutal” and the “hardest” of his life as both his wife and father battle cancer.
Asked by reporters how his year has been, he replied: “Honestly? It’s been dreadful. It’s probably been the hardest year in my life.”
William who took time off Royal duties as his wife went through preventative chemotherapy, added: “So, trying to get through everything else and keep everything on track has been really difficult.
“But I’m so proud of my wife, I’m proud of my father, for handling the things that they have done. But from a personal family point of view, it’s been, yeah, it’s been brutal.”
Kate to attend remembrance events over the weekend
The Princess of Wales is set to attend two remembrance events over the weekend as she continues to make a steady return to royal duties.
Kate is to attend both the Remembrance Sunday service at the Cenotaph and the Festival of Remembrance at the Royal Albert Hall on Saturday, Buckingham Palace has announced.
Lady Louise turns 21
Down-to-earth royal Lady Louise Windsor is celebrating her 21st birthday on Friday.
The daughter of the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh is known for her resemblence to her late grandmother Queen Elizabeth II and is currently studying at St Andrews University.
The English student has followed in the footsteps of William and Kate as like them, she has also met her rumoured boyfriend, Felix da Silva-Clamp, at the Scottish university.
As 16th in line for the throne, Buckingham Palace marked birthday on social media on Friday.
Prince William’s beard left Princess Charlotte ‘in floods of tears’
The Prince of Wales has revealed his daughter was not a fan of his beard when he first grew it - and had to shave it off after it left her “in floods of tears”.
Prince William revealed Princess Charlotte hated his newly grown facial hair at first, but has since come round to the idea of seeing her father with a beard.
The heir to the throne debuted his new look in an online video with his wife, Kate, in August, when they praised the achievements of the nation’s athletes after the Paris Olympics.
Speaking at the end of a four-day visit to Cape Town, he said: “Charlotte didn’t like it the first time. I got floods of tears the first time I grew a beard, so I had to shave it off.
“And then I grew it back. I thought, hang on a second and I convinced her it was going to be okay.”
William: 'I don’t like the responsibility that goes with being heir to throne’
The Prince of Wales has said he does not like the added responsibility that now comes with being heir to the throne.
Speaking at the Earthshot Prize awards in Cape Town he said: “Do I like more responsibility? No.
“Do I like the freedom that I can build something like Earthshot? Then yes. And that’s the future for me. It’s very important with my role and my platform, that I’m doing something for good. That I’m helping people’s lives and I’m doing something that is genuinely meaningful.
“So, the Earthshot is a culmination if you like of all that put together.”
Queen to attend Gladiator II premiere after cancelling engagements with chest infection
The Queen is set to attend the glitzy global premiere of Gladiator II next week despite falling ill with a chest infection.
Buckingham Palace announced the King and Camilla will meet the stars of the blockbuster, Paul Mescal, Denzel Washington, Connie Nielsen and Pedro Pascal, and director Sir Ridley Scott.
The royal couple will settle down to watch the screening of the highly-anticipated sequel at the Royal Film Performance in London’s Leicester Square next Wednesday evening.
Camilla, 77, who this week was forced to pull out of engagements after catching a seasonal illness, will also join Charles as they host a special reception at Buckingham Palace to celebrate the UK’s television and film industry earlier in the day.
The King and Queen will welcome guests including directors, actors, TV presenters, stunt performers and costume designers.
King ‘deeply touched’ by gift as he shares view on birthdays as he ages
The King has revealed his approach to birthday celebrations as he acknowledged his “advancing years” ahead of turning 76.
Charles wrote personally to thank the Military Wives Choirs for their gift of a new single in his honour, saying he was “deeply touched by your wonderfully thoughtful tribute”.
He expressed his “warmest possible gratitude for your very kind early birthday present” in the form of the choirs’ song, November Sunday, which was released last week.
The monarch added, in a nod to reaching a “certain age”: “While those of us of a certain age may feel the need for any such birthday celebrations is in inverse proportion to our advancing years, I am nonetheless deeply touched by your wonderfully thoughtful tribute.”
The King also told how he experienced the “joy” of being in a choir at school and the bonds of friendship it nurtured.
And he praised the group for their steadfast support for loved ones who serve in the military, and for one another.
Charles reaches his 76th birthday on November 14 after a personally difficult year in which both he and the Princess of Wales were diagnosed with cancer.
Queen to return to royal duties this weekend, Palace confirms
Buckingham Palace has issued a new update about Queen Camilla’s health following her chest infection.
The Queen was initialing told to rest by doctors, missing key royal engagements ahead of Remembrance Day today and a reception for Olympic and Paralympic athletes with the King.
But doctors now believe she can return to her royal engagements from next week.
Camila is expected to host a reception showcasing authors shortlisted for this year’s Booker Prize. The Palace also announced that she could try to attend this weekend’s Remembrance celebrations.
Prince William hires Beckhams’ head of PR
The Prince of Wales has hired David Beckham’s former public relations chief to work for his Homewards charity.
Victoria Shires, who worked for the football star’s DB Ventures for three years, is now the new head of communications of his documentary.
She told the Daily Mail: “It’s been a great first few weeks at the Royal Foundation of the Prince and Princess of Wales.”
Ms Shires previously worked with ITV for three years, where William’s two-part documentary called ‘Prince William: We Can End Homelessness” was broadcast.
The PR boss added: “It’s been lovely to have launching that as my first project here.”
Brooklyn Beckham praises Prince William, calling him ‘sweetest guy’
Brooklyn Peltz Beckham has shared details about his famous family’s relationship with the British royal family.
During an appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on Monday (November 4), one fan asked Brooklyn how much time he spent with the royals as a child.
The fan also pointed out that his parents, David and Victoria Beckham, have had a friendship with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in the past.
Read the full story below:
Brooklyn Beckham praises Prince William – after ignoring Harry and Meghan mention
Brooklyn Peltz Beckham described the Prince of Wales as ‘the sweetest guy ever’
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments