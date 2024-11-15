Royal news live: Prince William stars in first ever TikTok apology as King Charles opens foodbank
The Prince of Wales gives royal pardon to student for being late to her lecture
Your support helps us to tell the story
From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging.
At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story.
The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it.Your support makes all the difference.
Prince William made his TikTok debut during a visit to Belfast City Campus Centre on Thursday, where he met students pursuing careers in the arts.
Interrupting the usual schedule, the Prince of Wales joined in the lighthearted atmosphere, recording a clip with student Samantha Johnson.
In the video, she asked William to explain to her tutor why she would be late for her lecture. “Just tell her why we’re late! Just say sorry,” she joked.
The visit, aimed at engaging with young creatives, showcased William’s approachable side, as he interacted with students and embraced the impromptu moment on the popular platform. William took the TikTok request in his stride, responding with a grin: “To Lesley? Are you recording?”
Addressing the camera, he added, “Lesley, I’m very sorry we’re late, but they seem to be caught up, and they wouldn’t believe that you were here, so just say hi.”
The lighthearted moment came as King Charles marked his 76th birthday with a visit to a food distribution hub in south London. The Queen was notably absent, continuing to recover from a chest infection.
Despite her absence, the monarch’s visit highlighted his commitment to addressing the cost-of-living crisis through initiatives such as the Coronation Food Project and the Felix Project.
Prince William gives perfect excuse to student for being late to her lecture
Prince William’s security team caused quite a stir at Ulster University yesterday.
The Prince Of Wales was visiting students entering the arts at Belfast City Campus Centre.
He even popped his head in to help explain to one lecturer why her student would be late on a viral TikTok.
Samantha Johnson asked the future king to appear in her post, saying: “Just tell her why we’re late! Just say sorry.”
William, taking the request in his stride, said: “To Lesley? Are you recording?”
“Lesley, I’m very sorry we’re late but they seem to be caught up and they wouldn’t believe that you were here, so just say hi.”
She claimed on another video that she “missed half her lecture” due to Prince William’s security guards.
Prince Harry and Tom Watson only people continuing case against The Sun publisher
The Duke of Sussex “is one of two claimants whose claims are still live” against the publisher of The Sun over allegations of unlawful information gathering, his barrister has told the High Court.
A hearing on Friday was told that Harry, 40, and former Labour deputy leader Tom Watson are now the only people continuing their claims against News Group Newspapers (NGN) after several others settled their cases.
The court was told 39 cases have been settled since a previous hearing in July.
The two remaining cases are expected to go to trial in January 2025, with Harry alleging he was targeted by journalists and private investigators working for NGN, which also published the now-defunct News Of The World.
The publisher has previously denied unlawful activity took place at The Sun.
Many others have settled their claims in recent years including actor Hugh Grant, actress Sienna Miller, ex-footballer Paul Gascoigne, comic Catherine Tate and Spice Girl Melanie Chisholm.
William charmed by Northern Ireland’s own prince of the silver screen
The heir to the throne was charmed by Northern Ireland’s very own prince of the silver screen during a visit to the region.
The Prince of Wales admired Oscar-winner James Martin’s MBE medal as the pair were introduced, remarking “I recognise that”.
Martin, who became the first actor with Downs Syndrome to win an Academy award when he was recognised for his role in the short film An Irish Goodbye, smiled and said it had been a great opportunity and said it had been a “big step for small actors”.
He commended the Studio Ulster virtual production training suite where they met at the Ulster University, saying there had not been a facility like that for him when he was younger, and spoke with pride of Northern Ireland productions including the popular Derry Girls to a smiling William.
William also took a rare turn behind the camera as he was shown around the state-of-the-art facility, practising moving a video camera along rails while talking to the students.
Horses misbehaving at King Charles’ 76th birthday gun salute
Horses misbehaving at King Charles’ 76th birthday gun salute
The King’s Royal Horse Artillery fired a 41-gun salute next to Buckingham Palace at noon on Thursday 14 November to mark King Charles’ 76th birthday. Some of the artillery horses refused to behave themselves for the big occasion with at least one ditching its rider for a solo canter around Green Park. With the horses under control the King’s Artillery proceeded to fire off 41 blank rounds at 10-second intervals, while the Irish Guards provided musical accompaniment. Twenty-one is the most common number of gun salutes, with 20 rounds added if the salute is fired from a Royal Park, adding up to a total of 41.
Prince of Wales arrives at the Ulster University campus in Belfast
The Prince of Wales has arrived at the Ulster University campus in Belfast for his second engagement of the day in Northern Ireland.
He will meet students and hear about the work by the university to solidify Northern Ireland’s reputation in the creative fields, including the work of the Ulster Screen Academy training the next generation of film, animation and gaming creators and production workers.
William is expected to meet Oscar-winning actor James Martin.
What is the King’s Coronation Food Hub?
The King’s Coronation Food Project was launched on his birthday last year in a bid to bridge the gap between food need and food waste in the UK amid the cost-of-living crisis.
The project has saved 940 tonnes of surplus food – the equivalent of more than two million meals – in its first year.
Since its inception, more than £15 million has been raised to design, build and run a future network of up to 10 Coronation Food Hubs across the UK. Three more hubs are due open in the year ahead.
The project aims to bridge the gap between food waste and food need across the UK, by saving more surplus food, supercharging food distribution networks and delivering a flexible funding programme to support the wider sector.
As well as saving 940 tonnes of surplus food in its first year – equivalent to 2.24 million meal portions, a further 1,900 tonnes – or 4.5 million meals – have also been donated by partners of the project.
Meanwhile, £715,000 has been awarded by the King Charles III Charitable Fund (KCCF) to 33 charities working in some of the most deprived parts of the country, with the grants set to enable the rescue of 640 tonnes of food waste, feeding 95,000 people.
Prince of Wales visits homelessness project during Northern Ireland trip
The Prince of Wales has arrived in Northern Ireland for a visit that will involve engagements focusing on homelessness and the region’s creative industries.
The trip was due to take place in May this year but was postponed because of the calling of the UK general election.
William’s first visit was to a project in Belfast aimed at helping to prevent homelessness for young people leaving care.
He was welcomed to The Foyer, a temporary accommodation and support service for young people experiencing homelessness operated by the Simon Community.
On arrival William was greeted by the Lord Lieutenant for Belfast Dame Fionnuala Jay-O’Boyle.
South Belfast and Mid Down MP and SDLP leader Claire Hanna also welcomed the prince with Jim Dennison, the chief executive of the Simon Community, and Neil McKittrick, the Northern Ireland lead for William’s Homewards initiative.
The Simon Community is a member of the Northern Ireland element of the prince’s initiative to tackle homelessness.
New Balmoral tartan created at request of King
A tartan designed at the King’s request, which will be used at Balmoral, has been lodged with the Scottish Register of Tartans.
The Balmoral Glen Gelder tartan, designed by the Scottish Tartans Authority, uses the specific colours and shades of the King Charles III tartan which the authority presented to the monarch last year.
That pattern was created to mark the coronation and in recognition of the King’s strong support in preserving the culture and traditions of Highland dress and Scottish tartans.
The new tartan, announced as the King celebrates his 76th birthday, will be used for furnishings and staff uniforms at Balmoral and on a limited range of products that will be available to the public at Balmoral Castle next year.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments