Royal news – live: Palace provides update as Princess Anne hospitalised after ‘being kicked by horse’
Princess Royal was injured in an incident at her Gloucestershire estate on Sunday evening, palace says
Princess Anne is in hospital after suffering minor injuries to her head and a concussion after it is believed she was kicked by a horse on her Gatcombe Park estate.
The Princess Royal, an Olympic-medal-winning horsewoman, was walking on her Gloucestershire estate on Sunday evening when the incident happened.
Emergency services were despatched to the estate and, after medical care at the scene, the princess was transferred to Southmead Hospital in Bristol for appropriate tests, treatment and observation.
Buckingham Palace said in a statement: “The Princess Royal has sustained minor injuries and concussion following an incident on the Gatcombe Park estate yesterday evening.
“Her Royal Highness remains in Southmead Hospital, Bristol, as a precautionary measure for observation and is expected to make a full and swift recovery.
“The King has been kept closely informed and joins the whole royal family in sending his fondest love and well-wishes to the princess for a speedy recovery.”
Inside Princess Anne’s love of horses
Buckingham Palace has announced that Princess Anne has been hospitalised with minor injuries after an incident involving a horse.
Her injuries, which were sustained last night, are consistent with being kicked by the animal.
The Princess Royal is famed for her love of horses and was the first member of the royal family to compete in the Olympics back in 1976 in the equestrian category.
Yesterday’s incident comes just a week after the Princess Royal was praised for quickly getting her horse, Noble, back under control after the animal was spooked during Trooping the Colour.
Zara Tindall said that the princess remains a keen equestrian decades after her Olympic appearance in Montreal, Canada.
“Our horses are in our family, so there’s always discussions about performances and things like that,” she told PEOPLE last year.
“There’s horses in her life, and she does a bit of breeding as well. So there’s always horse conversation going on.”
The Prince of Wales, the Duke of Edinburgh, and the Princess Royal are taking part in the royal procession on horseback.— Royal Central (@RoyalCentral) June 15, 2024
Princess Anne appears to have her hands full on board a buzzy horse.#TroopingTheColour pic.twitter.com/BkPI0mchml
Thomas Markle’s question for Prince Harry
Thomas Markle has revealed the one question he has for Prince Harry.
This follows the breakdown of his relationship with Meghan Markle after he accepted payment to pose for pictures before her 2018 wedding.
“When I reflect back on my life, as you do when you are approaching 80, that’s one of the questions I cannot find an answer for,” he told the Mail on Sunday.
Why didn’t Harry ever come to meet me?
“He has the resources to fly around the world – and does – but why didn’t he come to see me, particularly when people in the royal household like Jason Knauf [the Sussex’s former communications secretary] were urging him to do so? That has never made sense to me.
“What man gets married without meeting his wife’s father?”
Thomas Markle wants to meet grandchildren before turning 80
Meghan Markle’s father has issued a desperate plea to her and Prince Harry to let him meet his grandchildren.
Thomas Markle, 79, is about to turn 80 and he has yet to meet his grandchildren, Prince Archie, five, and Princess Lilbet, three.
“I would love to meet my grandchildren, but I would be happy with a photograph at this stage,” he told the Mail on Sunday.
“I’ve never been one for birthdays, but I know the one person I most want to hear from, Meghan, won’t be in touch.
“I wish we could have worked this situation out. I was always ready and willing to do that.”
Meghan has not spoken to her father since her 2018 wedding to Prince Harry, which saw him embroiled in a staged photoshoot scandal.
When it emerged that he had taken payment to pose for pictures ahead of the event, he chose not to attend stating that he “didn’t want to cause any embarrassment to the royal family.”
Harry and Meghan ‘running out of time’ to reconcile with royals
A royal expert has claimed that Prince Harry is “running out of time” to reconcile with the royal family.
This comes in the wake of Harry’s recent trip to the UK when King Charles declined an invitation to meet with him, citing his busy schedule.
Richard Eden told the Daily Mail: “If Harry wants to come back at any stage, he needs to do it while his father is still King.
“I really think that when Prince William is King, I can’t see him letting Harry come back and have a role again.”
Harry, who has not seen his father since news of his cancer diagnosis broke in February, stepped down as a working royal with his wife Meghan Markle in 2020.
Kate Middleton’s absence from Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour explained
The Princess of Wales and Prince Louis were notably absent from the royal family’s surprise appearance at Taylor Swift’s The Eras Tour.
On Friday, Prince William appeared to celebrate his 42nd birthday at the event and brought along his two eldest children, Prince George, 10, and Princess Charlotte, nine.
They later posed for a selfie with the American superstar after the show.
Now, an insider has revealed that while Kate made a welcome appearance at Trooping the Colour, she will not be regularly seen in public any time soon as she continues her cancer treatment.
“Princess Kate is not expected to attend any future Taylor concerts. Her appearance at the King’s Trooping the Colour doesn’t mean she is returning to a full schedule of public engagements yet,” the source said, as reported by Entertainment Tonight.
It is also believed that Kate stayed at home to look after Louis, who has a reputation for making mischief at public events.
Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis ‘encouraged’ to follow in Prince Harry’s footsteps
A royal insider has claimed that Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis will be “encouraged” to follow in their uncle Prince Harry’s footsteps.
The Duke of Sussex stepped down as a working royal in 2020, citing a desire to live a more independent life.
“The working assumption is that the younger two children will get on and do their own thing,” the insider told the Daily Beast. “They will be encouraged to not become working royals.”
The insider added that Prince William and Kate Middleton “do not want history to repeat itself” in light of Prince Harry’s frosty relationship with the royal family.
Lady Gabriella Kingston left ‘deeply touched’ after service for late husband
A service of celebration for the life of Lady Gabriella Windsor’s late husband has been held in Kensington, west London.
In late February, the daughter of Prince Michael of Kent was left bereaved when Thomas Kingston, 45, died from a “catastrophic head injury”.
Close friends and family of Mr Kingston, including some members of the royal family, attended the service at St Mary Abbots church on Saturday.
Ted Hennessey reports:
Lady Gabriella Kingston left ‘deeply touched’ after service for late husband
Close friends and family of Mr Kingston, including some members of the royal family, attended the service at St Mary Abbots church in Kensington.
Internet trolls said I was too fat to play Kate: The Crown’s Meg Bellamy
The Crown’s Meg Bellamy has revealed internet trolls said she was “too fat” to play the Princess of Wales.
The actress from Berkshire played Kate in the hit Netflix drama’s sixth and final series, which, among other things, explored the budding relationship between her character and the young Prince of Wales.
Speaking to the Mail On Sunday’s You magazine, Bellamy said: “I’d had this long day of press, it had gone well, then I went on my phone and there was all this negative stuff about my body online. The comments were mostly, ‘You’re too fat to play Kate’. That was a glimpse into being a woman in this industry.
“I thought, ‘OK, that’s a sign to distance yourself, because it doesn’t mean anything’. You can’t listen to that sort of stuff. Not least because most of it is written by internet trolls, or men called Gary who are holding a fish in their profile picture. I’ve had so many amazing things happen to me. They’re the losers for saying that. I’m living my best life over here.”
Reflecting further on the role, she said: “I’ve tried to put the character behind me. But, of course,” she added, referring to Kate’s cancer diagnosis, “I so feel for her and for the family.”
Bellamy also revealed she has the contact details of Australian actress Elizabeth Debicki, who played the late Diana, Princess of Wales, in series five and six. “She’s been so supportive. I can call her about anything”, Bellamy said.
‘No foreseeable’ way for Harry and Meghan to reconcile with royals, commentator claims
A royal commentator has claimed there is “no foreseeable way” for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to be on good terms with the royal family again.
This comes after King Charles failed to meet his youngest son on his recent trip to the UK, citing his busy schedule.
Journalist and author Christopher Andersen told Fox News: “Even if Harry was to throw himself at the king’s feet and beg for forgiveness – which Harry is not about to do – the best he could hope for would be crumbs from the royal table, and the sort of grudging acceptance that is currently being afforded to Harry’s disgraced uncle, Prince Andrew.”
