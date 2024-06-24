( John Walton/PA Wire )

Princess Anne is in hospital after suffering minor injuries to her head and a concussion after it is believed she was kicked by a horse on her Gatcombe Park estate.

The Princess Royal, an Olympic-medal-winning horsewoman, was walking on her Gloucestershire estate on Sunday evening when the incident happened.

Emergency services were despatched to the estate and, after medical care at the scene, the princess was transferred to Southmead Hospital in Bristol for appropriate tests, treatment and observation.

Buckingham Palace said in a statement: “The Princess Royal has sustained minor injuries and concussion following an incident on the Gatcombe Park estate yesterday evening.

“Her Royal Highness remains in Southmead Hospital, Bristol, as a precautionary measure for observation and is expected to make a full and swift recovery.

“The King has been kept closely informed and joins the whole royal family in sending his fondest love and well-wishes to the princess for a speedy recovery.”