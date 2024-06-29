Royal news live: Princess Anne discharged from hospital five days after she was kicked by horse
The princess was hospitalised following concussion and minor injuries
Princess Anne’s husband confirmed she has returned home from hospital after five days.
The Princess Royal, 73, was hospitalised with concussion and minor injuries on Sunday night after being kicked by a horse.
Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence said: “I would like to extend my warmest thanks to all the team at Southmead Hospital for their care, expertise and kindness during my wife’s short stay.”
This comes after Wimbledon officials said they are “hopeful” the Princess of Wales could appear to present trophies at next month’s event.
Kate, 42, made a welcome return to public life earlier this month at Trooping the Colour as she continues to battle cancer.
The princess is the patron of the All England Club and their chair Debbie Jevans said they would be more than happy to give “as much flexibility as possible” when it comes to the event.
Jevans said: “We’re hopeful that the Princess of Wales will be able to present the trophies as the Club’s patron, but her health and recovery is the priority.”
What happens at home after a concussion?
Princess Anne was yesterday released from hospital after suffering a concussion and minor injuries after she was kicked by a horse.
According to experts, the first 48 hours after a concussion are the most crucial monitoring time.
However, the NHS reports that symptoms including a headache, confusion and a loss of memory can persist for up to two weeks.
Those with a concussion are advised to take paracetamol, but they are advised against taking anti-inflammatory drugs like aspirin or ibuprofen, which can result in bleeding.
A cold compress is also recommended to reduce swelling in the affected area.
Princess Anne’s Canada visit cancelled
Princess Anne was scheduled to visit Canada tomorrow (30 June) to mark the 100th anniversary of the National War Memorial in St. John’s, Newfoundland.
She was forced to cancel the trip after she sustained a concussion and minor injuries after being kicked by a horse on her Gloucestershire estate.
The Princess Royal, 73, was released from hospital in Bristol yesterday after a five-night stay.
Prince Harry claims he’s treated as ‘though he doesn’t exist anymore'
A royal insider has claimed that Prince Harry feels like he “doesn’t exist anymore” amid his seemingly frosty relationship with the royal family.
The Duke of Sussex, 39, has not seen his father King Charles since he announced his cancer diagnosis in February.
“He continues to be heartbroken and confused by the way he’s being treated by the royals. It’s as though he doesn’t exist anymore,” the insider told Closer magazine.
This comes after Charles was unable to see his youngest son on his most recent trip to the UK, citing his busy schedule.
Queen Camilla marks Armed Services Day
Queen Camilla has shared a poignant message to mark Armed Services Day (29 June) and described Britain’s soldiers as a “source of inspiration, reassurance and pride”.
Describing herself as a “proud daughter of an Army officer”, the Queen Consort thanked those in the Armed Forces for “everything you do to protect this country of ours”.
This comes after King Charles and Queen Camilla travelled to Normandy to mark the 80th anniversary of the War D-Day landings on 6 June.
She said: “Eight decades later, I know that same spirit and those same qualities remain much in evidence throughout our Armed Forces, as you undertake your duties in the face of a multitude of challenges and dangers.
“In so doing, you not only protect these Isles, but also defend liberties way beyond these shores. Your determination, unrelenting efforts and selfless loyalty to each other and to the United Kingdom are as enduring as our gratitude.”
Princess Anne an ‘impatient patient'
Princess Anne has been described as an “impatient patient” after it was announced that she had been released from hospital.
The Princess Royal, 73, was admitted on Sunday after sustaining a concussion and minor injuries after being kicked by a horse.
She has been forced to postpone her upcoming engagements as a result.
Royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams told the Express: “She [Princess Anne], like her father the late Prince Philip, won’t enjoy being asked to slow down and she will be a most impatient patient.
“She found the lockdowns frustrating as she could not meet people, whilst doing her charitable work, which she loves.
“[Anne] is suffering from concussion, as she did nearly 40 years ago. As an expert on equestrian matters she should, after briefly resting on doctors’ orders, make a swift recovery.”
Prince Harry ordered to explain deleted messages
Prince Harry has been ordered to explain why messages between him and the ghostwriter of his 2023 memoir Spare were deleted.
The ruling was made at the High Court in London yesterday (27 June) as part of the Duke of Sussex’s ongoing case against the publisher of The Sun.
He accuses News Group Newspapers (NGN) of using unlawful information-gathering to access his private life for tabloid stories in a claim filed in 2019.
Lawyers for the publisher have now accused the prince of creating an “obstacle course” to access his private messages as part of the case.
The judge said: “It seems to me inherently likely that in the course of discussing at length the material for the duke’s autobiography, matters would have been said that related to the parts of Spare in which unlawful information gathering in relation to newspapers is discussed.”
The deleted messages are believed to have been sent after the prince filed against the publisher, which could affect his claim.
Palace did not have ‘game plan’ for current health troubles
Following a tumultuous year for the royal family’s health, one expert has admitted the Palace did not have a “game plan” when King Charles and the Princess of Wales were diagnosed with cancer.
“This was not a public scandal or a crisis like an abdication,” royal author Katie Nicholl wrote in Vanity Fair.
“Nevertheless, it forced a rethink for Charles in terms of his slimmed-down monarchy and how best to serve the people. The mighty House of Windsor, which not long ago had the world’s longest-reigning monarch at its helm, suddenly seemed very vulnerable.”
According to reports, despite the problems presented by the family’s health this year, Prince William continues to share his father’s vision for a permanently slimmed-down monarchy.
Charles and Camilla’s unexpected ‘competitive’ hobby
Queen Camilla has revealed the unexpected hobby she and King Charles get “competitive” about during the summer months. m
“I love the vegetable garden, and summer in particular,” she told You magazine.
“I’m very proud of my white peaches. My husband is an excellent gardener, and we’re quite competitive about our fruit and vegetables.”
Harry and Meghan’s move to the US reportedly ‘not working out’
After stepping down as working royals in 2020, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle moved to California to start a new life, but it is reportedly “not working out”.
The revelation comes after Prince William attended Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour concert in London last week with his two eldest children.
The trio later posed for a selfie with the American singing superstar and her footballer boyfriend Travis Kelce.
The Daily Mail’s Richard Eden believes the friendly meeting proves that the Sussex’s move to America has not worked out after Swift declined to appear on their now-defunct Spotify podcast.
“It’s a very different relationship because, essentially, Taylor Swift is here and she wants to show her respect for the Royal Family,” he said.
“In a way, you could say [she is] paying court to Prince William – whereas with Harry and Meghan, it’s the other way round.
“They’re the ones who seem to be always sucking up to Hollywood royalty.
“They thought when they moved to California, ‘we’ll be at the centre of this sort of royal court and everyone will come to see us.’
“But it never seems to be working out like that.”
Princess Anne ‘loathing’ attention amid hospitalisation
The Princess Royal is reportedly not happy about the attention she is receiving after she was hospitalised on Sunday.
Anne, 73, was kicked by a horse on Sunday night as she walked around her Gloucestershire estate, sustaining a concussion and minor injuries.
The Sunday Times Royal Editor Roya Nikkhah said: “You can just imagine Anne absolutely loathing being the centre of attention.
“She’ll have really disliked the fact that while her brother was hosting a state visit, a very high profile state visit, Anne was the main news of the day, because she loathes being centre of attention.
“And she would have wanted to be there to represent the family.”
