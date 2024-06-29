✕ Close Princess Anne recalls the moment she survived a kidnapping attempt

Princess Anne’s husband confirmed she has returned home from hospital after five days.

The Princess Royal, 73, was hospitalised with concussion and minor injuries on Sunday night after being kicked by a horse.

Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence said: “I would like to extend my warmest thanks to all the team at Southmead Hospital for their care, expertise and kindness during my wife’s short stay.”

This comes after Wimbledon officials said they are “hopeful” the Princess of Wales could appear to present trophies at next month’s event.

Kate, 42, made a welcome return to public life earlier this month at Trooping the Colour as she continues to battle cancer.

The princess is the patron of the All England Club and their chair Debbie Jevans said they would be more than happy to give “as much flexibility as possible” when it comes to the event.

Jevans said: “We’re hopeful that the Princess of Wales will be able to present the trophies as the Club’s patron, but her health and recovery is the priority.”