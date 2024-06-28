Royal news live: Princess Anne discharged from hospital five days after she was kicked by horse
The princess was hospitalised following a concussion and minor injuries
Princess Anne‘s husband has confirmed that she has been released from hospital after five days.
The Princess Royal, 73, was hospitalised with a concussion and minor injuries on Sunday night after being kicked by a horse.
Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence said: “I would like to extend my warmest thanks to all the team at Southmead Hospital for their care, expertise and kindness during my wife’s short stay.”
This comes after Wimbledon officials said they are “hopeful” the Princess of Wales could appear to present trophies at next month’s event.
Kate, 42, made a welcome return to public life earlier this month at Trooping the Colour as she continues to battle cancer.
The princess is the patron of the All England Club and their chair Debbie Jevans said they would be more than happy to give “as much flexibility as possible” when it comes to the event.
Jevans said: “We’re hopeful that the Princess of Wales will be able to present the trophies as the Club’s patron, but her health and recovery is the priority.”
Prince Harry feared Queen Camilla would take King Charles away from him
A resurfaced passage from Prince Harry’s 2023 memoir Spare has revealed that he feared the now Queen Camilla would take his father away from him.
The prince admitted he had “mixed feelings” about the pair’s 2005 wedding but ultimately suppressed his opinion when he “saw Pa’s smile and it was hard to argue with that.”
“I knew without question that this marriage would take Pa away from us,” he wrote.
“Not in any real sense, not in any deliberate or malicious way, but nevertheless – away. He was entering a new space, a closed space, a tightly insular space.”
Princess Anne discharged from hospital
Princess Anne has been released from the Bristol hospital where she spent five nights after being kicked by a horse.
The Princess Royal, 73, was hospitalised on Sunday night after sustaining a concussion and minor injuries while on a walk on her Gloucestershire estate.
She was forced to postpone her upcoming engagements and cancel a trip to Canada, which was due to take place tomorrow.
Prince Harry 'fears bringing Archie and Lilibet to the UK'
The Duke of Sussex reportedly fears bringing his two young children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet to the UK amid his ongoing legal concerns.
Harry, 39, is continuing to fight for taxpayer-funding security when he does visit the UK, despite no longer being a working royal.
GB News’s Royal Correspondent Cameron Walker said: “Harry’s case is he does not feel safe.
“He doesn’t feel his family is safe when they’re in the UK because they do not have police protection officers with the Metropolitan Police with him.
“So perhaps that is the main reason why Prince Harry isn’t bringing Meghan and Archie and Lilibet over to the UK because he can’t guarantee, he would say he can’t guarantee their safety.”
Wimbledon officials ‘hopeful’ of Kate Middleton appearance
Wimbledon officials have said they are “hopeful” of a potential appearance from the Princess of Wales at next month’s tournament.
Kate, 42, is the chair of the All England Club and typically presents trophies at the prestigious tennis event.
As she made her return to public life earlier this month, the princess, who is battling cancer, said she hopes to attend “a few public engagements over the summer.”
Club Chair Debbie Jevans told Telegraph Sport: “We’re hopeful that the Princess of Wales will be able to present the trophies as the Club’s patron, but her health and recovery is the priority. We don’t know what we don’t know. All we’ve said is that we’ll work with her and give her as much flexibility as possible.
“I don’t know who would present the trophies as an alternative – that’s something to consider nearer the time if necessary. We’re staying flexible. ‘When we hear we’ll then think about what’s the right thing to do.”
Princess Anne spends a fifth night in hospital
Princess Anne is thought to have spent a fifth night in hospital after being kicked by a horse last Sunday.
The incident, which left the Princess Royal, 73, with a concussion and minor injuries, took place as she walked around her Gloucestershire estate in the evening.
Her husband Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence said that she was “recovering slowly” and would leave the Bristol hospital where she is being treated “when she is ready”.
Anne’s press office could not be immediately reached for comment this morning.
Items owned by Princess Diana sell for over £4 million
Princess Diana’s belongings and other royal artefacts have sold for over £4 million at an auction in Los Angeles.
Billed as the largest collection of items ever sold belonging to the late princess, it featured evening gowns and letters that showed that Diana was genuinely happy in the early days of her marriage to the then-Prince Charles.
The most expensive item sold at the auction was an off-the-shoulder evening dress belonging to Diana, which sold for a staggering $910,000 (£720,000).
The dress was worn by the princess in 1987 in both London and Germany and was originally expected to sell for an upper estimate of £315,000.
A portion of the money raised by the auction will be donated to the charity Muscular Dystrophy UK.
Meghan Markle considers father ‘long gone’, commentator claims
A royal commentator has claimed that Meghan Markle considers her estranged father Thomas “long gone”.
The revelation comes after Mr Markle pleaded with his daughter to let him meet his grandchildren, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, before his 80th birthday.
Royal expert Kinsey Schofield told TalkTV: “I really feel like Meghan Markle considers her father long gone. I don’t think reconciliation is even on her agenda whatsoever.”
The pair fell out around the time of the Duchess of Sussex’s 2018 wedding to Prince Harry when it emerged that her father had undertaken a staged photoshoot with the paparazzi.
Prince William places an ‘absolute ban on Harry returning'
Prince William has placed an “absolute ban on Harry returning” amid reports that he would like to fix his seemingly frosty relationship with the royal family, an insider has claimed.
The source said the heir to the throne, 42, does not want his younger brother, 39, to return “in any way, shape or form to the family fold.”
“There is a sense that William has stepped into the Prince Philip role. Philip ruled the family with a rod of iron and you saw when he died that discipline collapsed,” a source told OK! magazine.
“Now William is calling the shots when it comes to family discipline. He can be scary.”
Meghan Markle goes viral in resurfaced clip
A resurfaced clip from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey has gone viral.
It features Meghan explaining how her mental health declined while she was a working royal and how she was denied support when she asked for help.
She said: “I went to the institution, and I said that I needed to go somewhere to get help.
“I said that, ‘I’ve never felt this way before, and I need to go somewhere’. And I was told that I couldn’t, that it wouldn’t be good for the institution.”
The resurfaced clip comes amid reports that the Sussex’s relationship with the royal family has further deteriorated.
On his most recent trip to the UK, Prince Harry saw none of his immediate family, which means that he has now not seen King Charles since February.
Prince Harry 'wants to support Princess Kate in-person'
Prince Harry “wants to support Princess Kate in person” as she continues to battle an undisclosed type of cancer, it has been claimed.
The insider says that Harry, who has not seen King Charles since February, would have “done anything” for an invite to his official birthday parade.
A royal insider told Closer magazine: “He’s heartbroken and confused by the way they’ve cut him off and seemingly haven’t given it another thought.
“Harry was very upset and emotional when he saw the footage of Kate at Trooping the Colour.
“He’s been so worried about her ever since he received the news of her condition, and whilst he has managed to connect with her on a few occasions it’s not nearly as often as he’d like.
“He would have dearly loved to have been there, if only to congratulate and support Kate in person on what must have been an incredibly difficult day for her.”
