Royal news – live: Princess Anne suffers ‘temporary memory loss’ after being kicked by horse
Princess Royal was injured in an incident at her Gloucestershire estate on Sunday evening, palace says
King Charles is being “closely informed” after his only sister Princess Anne was hospitalised after being kicked by a horse on Sunday evening.
The Princess Royal, 73, is in hospital after suffering minor injuries to her head and a concussion after the incident at her Gatcombe Park estate.
Anne, an Olympic-medal-winning horsewoman, suffered temporary memory loss following the incident, The Telegraph reported.
Emergency services were despatched to the estate and, after medical care at the scene, the princess was transferred to Southmead Hospital in Bristol for appropriate tests, treatment and observation.
Buckingham Palace said in a statement: “The Princess Royal has sustained minor injuries and concussion following an incident on the Gatcombe Park estate yesterday evening.
“Her Royal Highness remains in Southmead Hospital, Bristol, as a precautionary measure for observation and is expected to make a full and swift recovery.
“The King has been kept closely informed and joins the whole royal family in sending his fondest love and well-wishes to the princess for a speedy recovery.”
Air ambulance sent to Princess Anne’s estate
Locals have reported that an air ambulance was sent to Princess Anne’s Gloucestershire estate after she was kicked by a horse yesterday evening.
It is believed that while the vehicle was dispatched to the Gatcombe Park estate just after 9 pm, it was not used by the Princess Royal.
As reported by the Telegraph, a local man said: “I saw an air ambulance landing on her estate and I thought ‘oh my goodness, I hope it’s not Anne’.
“And then the police helicopter started circling about ten minutes later and I thought the worst. I thought something awful must have happened and I was worried a criminal might be on the loose, but the police helicopter was off pretty quickly.”
While the princess is currently in hospital, she is expected to make a full and swift recovery after sustaining a concussion and minor injuries.
The local man added: “The air ambulance was on the ground for about 40 minutes I think - I’m not sure if it took her to hospital but didn’t look like it did as it flew off the other way.
“I really hope she’s going to be okay.”
Princess Anne’s reaction to gunman’s kidnapping
Following the news that Princess Anne has been hospitalised with minor injuries, royal commentators have been reflecting on her strength of character.
This was brilliantly displayed back in 1974 when a gunman attempted to kidnap her for ransom from her car on the Mall outside Buckingham Palace.
When he asked the princess, then 23, to get out of her Austin Princess, she simply replied: “Not bloody likely.”
Equine behaviourist reveals why horses kick – and the warning signs
Following the news that Princess Anne has been hospitalised after being kicked by a horse, an equine behaviourist has explained why it can happen.
Chloe Campbell said that horses behave in this way when they “feel threatened, scared or are in pain.”
Those who spend time around the animals are advised to look out for warning signs including “pinned ears, tense facial muscles, swishing tails or shifting weight”.
Ms Campbell told the PA news agency: “As an equine behaviourist, my thoughts are with the princess and her family during this difficult time.
“This incident is an important reminder of the importance of understanding equine behaviour and ensuring the horse is in a suitable environment.”
She added: “Horses are naturally gentle animals and a prey species, but they can react unpredictably if they feel threatened, scared or are in pain.
“To the average eye, this may seem unpredictable, although to the trained eye, overt behaviours such as kicking can usually be predicted with precursor behaviours, such as tail swishing.”
The Princess Royal is expected to make a full and swift recovery after sustaining minor injuries and a concussion.
Princess Anne being treated at Bristol NHS hospital
Princess Anne is being treated at an NHS hospital in Bristol after being kicked by a horse at her Gloucestershire estate yesterday evening.
The Princess Royal, 73, has been admitted to Southmead Hospital, which is part of the North Bristol NHS Trust.
She is reported to have sustained a concussion and other minor injuries as a result of the incident, but the hospital specialises in neuroscience.
The princess is expected to make a full recovery and Buckingham Palace has announced that King Charles is being “closely informed” about her progress.
