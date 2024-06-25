✕ Close Princess Anne in hospital with concussion after ‘being kicked by horse’

King Charles is being “closely informed” after his only sister Princess Anne was hospitalised after being kicked by a horse on Sunday evening.

The Princess Royal, 73, is in hospital after suffering minor injuries to her head and a concussion after the incident at her Gatcombe Park estate.

Anne, an Olympic-medal-winning horsewoman, suffered temporary memory loss following the incident, The Telegraph reported.

Emergency services were despatched to the estate and, after medical care at the scene, the princess was transferred to Southmead Hospital in Bristol for appropriate tests, treatment and observation.

Buckingham Palace said in a statement: “The Princess Royal has sustained minor injuries and concussion following an incident on the Gatcombe Park estate yesterday evening.

“Her Royal Highness remains in Southmead Hospital, Bristol, as a precautionary measure for observation and is expected to make a full and swift recovery.

“The King has been kept closely informed and joins the whole royal family in sending his fondest love and well-wishes to the princess for a speedy recovery.”